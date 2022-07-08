Cowboys News: Is Parsons NFL’s best LB? What positions still need help

The Micah Parsons legend continues to grow. The Cowboys star linebacker once again showed off his impressive speed, dusting more NFL players after winning the fastest man competition during Pro Bowl weekend. While his speed might top the list, is he the best off-ball linebacker in the NFL or does Darius Leonard still hold the top spot?

Fellow linebacker Von Miller was looking towards a deal with Dallas early in the free agency cycle but it ended in disappointment for the Cowboys. New reports confirm Dallas offered Miller $51 million total less than the Bills.

After a season where Greg Zuerlein made fans bite their nails during every kick, can rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay allow the Cowboys to sit back without worry during field goal attempts?

Looking at the NFC East as a whole, Dallas and Philadelphia dominate the offensive talent and it suggests those two finishing at the top of the division in 2022. Can the Cowboys break the 18-year curse of no repeat champions? This and more in the latest News and Notes.

WATCH: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons blows past comp in foot race :: Cowboys Wire

Link

No one doubts Parsons’ speed after he won the NFL’s fastest man competition in February. He added to the legend with another win in a race versus fellow NFL players. Add in impressive clips of him playing pickup basketball and one may wonder if he could be the new age Bo Jackson.

Von Miller reveals just how short Cowboys' offer was to bring him home :: Cowboys Wire

Link

When the Von Miller sweepstakes were in full force, Dallas was in the thick of the conversation. The two-time Super Bowl champion confirmed he was planning on signing with the Cowboys.

That was the case until Dallas offered Miller $51 million less than the Bills and his plans changed.

Cowboys and Eagles players are the class of the NFC East on offense :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Blogging the Boys and Bleeding Green came together to put together the all-star offense for the NFC East. The Cowboys and Eagles each had five entries on the list while Washington’s Terry McLaurin was the only player from the Commanders. No Giants made the cut for the final 11.

Special teams play will be a major storyline for the Cowboys during the 2022 season :: Blogging the Boys

Link

After a season where missed field goals from Greg Zuerlein cost Dallas multiple games, the focus turns to rookie kicker and Texas Tech phenom Jonathan Garibary. Veterans hold down the punter and long snapper spot so all eyes will be on Garibay in 2022.

Should the Cowboys Trade for Diontae Johnson? :: Inside the Star

Link

Could the Cowboys go after a potential rental at wide receiver in Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson? A Pro Bowler in 2021, Johnson is entering a contract year and it could turn into an extension in Dallas if they’re willing to give up a second-round pick for the 26-year-old.

Who will Take Home the Gold Medal for the Cowboys Next Season? :: Inside the Star

Link

Who will be the gold medal player for the Cowboys in 2022? While Prescott runs the ship on offense, he only earns the silver spot behind Parsons taking the top spot.

Parsons is entering this season as a DPOY favorite and if he gets close to that award again, he’ll be the MVP for Dallas again.

Ranking the NFL's top 10 off-ball linebackers for 2022: Execs, coaches, players make their picks for best inside linebackers :: ESPN+

Link (paywall)

Ranking all the linebackers in the NFL, Jeremy Fowler has high praise for the Cowboys star but he doesn’t take the top spot. Darius Leonard takes the cake but Parsons earns the title of “best singular talent” and isn’t far from the best.

Will the NFC East finally have a repeat champ? Where the Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles and Giants stand :: ESPN

Link

The NFC East hasn’t had a repeat champion since 2004. Returning plenty of talent, Dallas looks to break that curse 18 years later. NFL Nation predicts that the Cowboys will finish the job and the outside receiver competition will be something to watch as the season progresses.

Stefon and Trevon Diggs: How the Brothers’ Unbreakable Bond Was Forged :: Sports Illustrated

Link

The Diggs brothers have become one of the best stories in the NFL. In SI’s newest daily cover, Alex Prewitt details the bond between the two All-Pro talents on opposite sides of the ball.

Which Position Still Needs To Be Addressed? :: The Mothership

Link

Heading towards training camp, the Cowboys’ staff writers decide on the biggest needs with time running out for Dallas to find support with a full offseason of preparation.

The majority vote is the need for linebacker support alongside Parsons while the uncertainties on the offensive line loom large especially if injuries start to pile up.

