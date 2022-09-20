Cowboys News: Parsons’ historic pace, defense dodges headset snafu, Jaylon Smith to NYG

Week 2’s thrilling win over Cincinnati provided a wealth of storylines that gave Cowboys Nation plenty to chew on well into Monday. Apart from recapping all the standout performances and big-time moments, we’ve got injury updates on Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, and Dak Prescott. We’ll get into what Cooper Rush said- or didn’t- heading into that game-winning drive, look at Noah Brown’s coming-out party, and put what Micah Parsons is doing into historic perspective.

Also, a few interesting details have come to light regarding Tony Pollard’s scoring plunge, we find out why that punt that hit the video board was allowed to stand, and we discover that an ill-timed headset failure nearly cost the Dallas defense one of the biggest plays of the game. The Cowboys lose a 2022 draft pick to waivers, Jason Peters could be active in Week 3, and a former Dallas star will be on the opposite sideline when the Cowboys invade New York. All that and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Michael Gallup, Peters 'possible' vs. Giants :: The Mothership

Both Mike McCarthy and Stephen Jones expressed optimism that the wide receiver could work back into the active lineup in Week 3 versus the Giants. Nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters may also take reps during team drills for the first time since joining the club. That would help the Cowboys’ offensive line depth, though it’s not immediately known which position Peters would line up at.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz has PCL injury; unclear if he'll miss time :: Cowboys Wire

The franchise-tagged tight end caught just two balls and had a key fumble in Sunday’s game. Now the team will see how Schultz responds to rest and rehab this week before making a determination on whether he can go Monday night in New York. Rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot would stand to see increased reps if necessary.

Dak Prescott could return from thumb surgery sooner than expected, Cowboys official says :: USA Today

Stephen Jones acknowledged that Prescott would “absolutely” miss Week 3’s Monday night matchup in New York. Beyond that, though, he played it coy. “I think the very best it would be, would be Washington [Week 4] or the Rams [Week 5],” Jones said. “I will say this: So far everything has gone his way, from the surgery to the swelling after the surgery was very minimal compared to what it can be. We’re just optimistic about it.”

'He never blinks': Cowboys had total confidence in Cooper Rush on game-winning drive :: Cowboys Wire

No rah-rah speech needed; the subdued backup quarterback counted on his offensive mates to simply do their jobs on the final drive versus Cincinnati, and he did likewise, going 3-for-3 to set up the game-winning field goal. “He may seem like he’s a little quiet at times,” Ezekiel Elliott said of Rush, “but he knows his stuff and he was ready for this moment.”

Cowboys purposely went back to Tony Pollard after overturned TD :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore said the team “absolutely” made a point to give RB Tony Pollard the chance at 1-yard touchdown run after the overturn on his would-be scoring catch. “Everybody wanted to get TP that touchdown.” Pollard converted. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 19, 2022

LB Luke Gifford was the blocking FB for Pollard's TD :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

'One tough dude': Cowboys WR Noah Brown may not be unknown anymore after career day :: Cowboys Wire

Link

After 55 games as a Cowboy, the six-year veteran finally caught a touchdown pass, the Cowboys’ first of 2022. He ended the day with five receptions, a career-best 91 receiving yards, and maybe a leg up on maintaining a key role in the Dallas offense, even once Michael Gallup and James Washington return to action. But don’t expect him to quit special teams. “Love the way he plays,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “How many receivers are your personal protector on punt team?”

Micah Parsons not only sets Cowboys’ standard on defense, he continues to elevate it :: Dallas Morning News

Link

With two more sacks on Sunday, Parsons now has 17 on his resume. That’s the most of any NFL player through the first 18 games of his career since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. He lined up almost exclusively at defensive end, something Parsons says was merely a byproduct of the scheme for this particular game.

Cowboys had communications snafu just before Diggs' massive 3rd-down stop :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Safety Malik Hooker’s in-helmet speaker, specifically, could not receive play call from DC Dan Quinn. Communications between coaches worked, so several Cowboys coaches were able to signal in play call from sideline. Got it in. All 11 executed. CB Trevon Diggs made stop. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 19, 2022

Micah Parsons taken aback by Trevon Diggs' key tackle late in game :: Pat Doney (Twitter)

Hilarious response from @MicahhParsons11 about Trevon Diggs making a big tackle on 3rd down late in the 4th quarter to help the #dallascowboys beat the Bengals… pic.twitter.com/Lp7GLPWcoh — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) September 19, 2022

Cowboys sideline exclusive: Why no re-punt after Bryan Anger hit JerryWorld scoreboard? :: Dallas Morning News

Link

For the second straight week, a punt hit the scoreboard at AT&T Stadium. But because the CBS broadcast truck couldn’t find a replay that definitively showed a ricochet in sufficient time, referee Brad Allen let the punt stand. Expect this issue to continue: there’s a new sponsorship sign covering up what used to be an open bottom of the board. Any punt that reaches 90 feet anywhere underneath the video board is now going to make contact.

Mutual respect between Micah Parsons, La'el Collins after battle :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

Micah Parsons on La'el Collins: "I love La’el. He’s like a big brother to me. He taught me the game of pass rush, stayed after practice with me, watched stuff with me. So La’el’s like a big brother to me and I was just super happy we got to compete today." https://t.co/MNLyAPgttW — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 19, 2022

Cowboys open as underdogs to Giants ahead of first road trip of 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The work week starts with the 3-0 Giants listed as 2.5-point home favorites in the 2022 series opener between the storied rivals. Don’t expect too much scoring, though; the over/under is just 39.5, the second-lowest in the league for Week 3.

Giants bring back former Cowboys Pro-Bowl LB for another Big Blue stint :: GMen HQ

Link

Jaylon Smith has returned to the Big Apple. The Giants signed the free agent to their practice squad, just ahead of the teams’ meeting next Monday night. The 2019 Pro Bowler was cut by the Cowboys early last season, then saw two games as a Packer and four games with the Giants.

Cowboys rookie DT John Ridgeway claimed off waivers by rival Washington :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Arkansas defensive was a fifth-round draft pick, coveted for his size and nasty attitude. But an unimpressive camp left him vulnerable to the roster maneuvering that the front office is engaging in early in the season. What the Cowboys hoped would be just a short 24-hour stint on the waiver wire has turned into one less lineman on the practice squad as the rookie now heads to the Commanders.

