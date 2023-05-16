Cowboys News: Parsons gets new workout buddy, Deuce Vaughn gets tips from Darren Sproles

It’s been said that bitter rivalries among teams really exist only in the minds of fans, that to the men who actually do battle on the field, they’re all players; some just wear different-colored uniforms. Two Cowboys are proving that to be true as training camp draws ever nearer: they’re reaching out to other teams’ superstars for one-on-one mentoring. We’ve got details on the ex-Eagle and the former Ram who are taking current Cowboys under their wing for a little personal training.

Elsewhere, the special teams guru in Dallas discusses the kicking situation, Dan Quinn teases a long-term master plan for an undrafted free agent he’s had his eye on for a long time, and why Mike McCarthy missed rookie minicamp. We’re looking ahead to the Cowboys’ 2023 season by ranking each game’s degree of difficulty, previewing some of the juiciest storylines, and saluting a few of the franchise’s Super Bowl victories with new rematches. All that, plus 100,000 computer simulations tell us what’s going to happen this season, and Ben DiNucci is back in the NFL. That and more, in this edition of News and Notes.

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons working with former Super Bowl champion to refine pass rush skills :: Dallas Morning News

Parsons reached out to retired offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth recently for some co-training while he’s in Austin, Tex. The two first met during a Rams-Cowboys intrasquad practice in Oxnard and have stayed in touch, with Parsons asking the future Hall of Famer for pointers. “It’s rare to think that that’s the way he thinks, like, ‘I don’t want to just listen to guys who have done what I do; I want to know what the guy who goes against me does,'” Whitworth said.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn nixes talk of full-time position change for Micah Parsons :: Cowboys Wire

Quinn clarified things: “He is a pass-rushing linebacker, okay?” he said of Parsons. “I think what he was probably trying to say is, ‘I’m really emphasizing some pass-rush into my offseason.'” The coordinator went on to emphasize how vitally important positional versatility is across his unit. “I’ve really tried to spend as much as I could on that, to make things for us where people could play dual roles.”

Calling QB Cowboys ‘biggest weakness in 2023’ is a stretch, even for PFF :: Cowboys Wire

Yes, Prescott may have ended 2022 with more interception-worthy passes than big-time throws. But to call the quarterback play in Dallas the club’s biggest weakness seems disingenuous at best. There was also a five-game stint from the backup, a bottom-tier WR corps, and an offensive line ranked as the fifth-worst in pass block win rate.

Broncos signing XFL quarterback Ben DiNucci :: Broncos Wire

The onetime Cowboys backup and XFL passing king is back in the NFL with the Broncos. DiNucci agreed to a contract Sunday after participating in Denver’s rookie minicamp; he’ll compete with Jarrett Guarantano to be the team’s QB3 behind Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.

Cowboys' John Fassel willing to consider 'anybody else on earth' for kicker... even Brett Maher :: Cowboys Wire

Tristan Vizcaino will have competition at some point, and the Cowboys are ready to turn over any stone to find it. “I think we have a lot of different guys that we’re still looking at,” Fassel explained. “XFL, USFL, veterans on the street, younger guys who still haven’t found their way.” That could even include Maher, of whom Fassel said, “He played 22 games, but he had a bad game and a half.”

Sproles to Vaughn: 'You're here for a reason' :: The Mothership

The Cowboys’ sixth-round draft pick has gotten plenty of encouragement from another Kansas State product who had doubters based on his height. “Any time I can be in the same sentence as a guy like Darren Sproles, a guy that played 15 years in this league, top five in all-purpose yards in this league at my size, that’s something I take seriously every single day,” Vaughn said of the longtime Eagles back. “I’ve been trying to pick his brain going into this rookie camp and going into OTAs about what I can do to give myself an edge.”

Small-school UDFA Isaiah Land now hopes for same Cowboys fate as college teammate :: Cowboys Wire

Dan Quinn first saw the Florida A&M linebacker as he watched tape to scout safety Markquese Bell prior to the 2022 draft. Now Land hopes to follow in Bell’s shoes, making the Cowboys final roster as an undrafted free agent. Quinn says he has a long-term plan for 2021’s college football sack leader, but “there is no timeline on that. Development takes time.”

NFL schedule: Each NFC team's win total projection for 2023 season :: NFL.com

Cynthia Frelund ran 100,000 regular-season simulations to predict the win totals in the conference. The computers like Dallas to win 9.6 games and earn a wild-card playoff berth. She says if the Cowboys are to overtake Philadelphia to win the East, they’ll likely have to do better than .500 in the eight tough games that make up Weeks 5 through 9 and 13 through 16.

Ranking the difficulty level of Cowboys 2023 slate of games :: Cowboys Wire

From seemingly safe matchups with the likes of the Rams, Cardinals, and Panthers, to big-time showdowns with the 49ers and Bills, looking ahead to up-and-comers like Detroit and Miami, and not forgetting the always contentious battles within the division, we break down all 17 challenges for the 2023 Cowboys.

7 most compelling storylines of Cowboys 2023 schedule :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys could gain a foothold in the East as early as opening weekend. They’ll hook up with old friends now playing for the Cardinals and Chargers. And there could be a snow game in Buffalo. Those are just a few of the subplots we’ll be watching in the upcoming season.

See all 27 historical Super Bowl rematches on the 2023 NFL schedule :: Touchdown Wire

Of all the Super Bowl rematches on the 2023 regular-season schedule (that start right out of the gates in Week 1 and continue in all but three weeks of the season), the Cowboys play theirs in back-to-back road games in late December. They’ll face the Buffalo Bills (Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII) in Week 15, then take on the Miami Dolphins (Super Bowl VI) in Week 16.

Cowboys' McCarthy missing from scaled-back minicamp after procedure :: Cowboys Wire

McCarthy participated in some elements of the weekend’s rookie minicamp virtually, leaving his coordinators and assistants to lead the first-year players in work that was classified as “more instructional” in nature than intense.

Peacock will exclusively carry NFL playoff game :: ESPN

The NFL postseason is coming to streaming for the first time this year. The league and NBCUniversal announced Monday that the Jan. 13 Saturday night wild-card game of the upcoming postseason will air exclusively on Peacock. (The two teams’ local markets will still be able to broadcast the game, and mobile subscribers can access it through the NFL+ package.) Peacock had already been granted the Dec. 23 Bills-Chargers showdown.

