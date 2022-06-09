Cowboys News: Parsons and Diggs have plans to improve, franchise value skyrockets

The Cowboys’ defense made mammoth improvements a year ago, in large part due to the performances of linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs. That deadly duo has sky high expectations entering 2022, but both clearly understand they have a lot to learn if they wants to continue on the path they have started for themselves.

On the other side of the ball, the news in recent days has centered around the absence of tight end Dalton Schultz from voluntary OTAs. Schultz is hoping to use the little leverage he has to obtain a long-term deal, but it was a different tight end, rookie Jake Ferguson, that signed on the dotted line with Dallas this week.

Plus, a deeper look at the quarterback position, an under-the-radar wide receiver who could make the roster, and after the Broncos sold above their evaluation what is the true value of the Cowboys?

Every NFL team's potential breakout player for the 2022 season :: Cowboys Wire

The NFL Wire editors come together to give a 2022 breakout candidate for each NFL team. Find out which young player Cowboys Wire editor K.D. Drummond thinks will breakthrough and leave a serious mark on the Cowboys upcoming season.

Next Gen Stats' top 10 disruptors of 2021: Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons ranked, but not No. 1 :: NFL.com

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to look at the top 10 disruptive pass rushers.The stats used to determine the ranking include pressures, pressure rate, hurries, sacks and turnovers caused by pressure.

Micah Parsons impressively worked all the way up to the four spot as just a rookie. The most disruptive player according to Shook may be a name most aren’t expecting to hear.

Cowboys rookie TE Jake Ferguson agrees to terms as Dalton Schultz waits :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz skipped voluntary OTAs this week in hopes of coming to terms on a multi-year deal, but the Cowboys came to an agreement with another tight end, rookie fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson.

Find out more about Ferguson’s finalized deal, and what is to be expected from the Wisconsin product.

Always a fun time hosting the @dallascowboys Home Run Derby! Special thanks to @247LineDrive for providing the pitching ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/t3RpFbTMch — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) June 8, 2022

Cowboys' franchise valuation set to get big boost from Broncos sale :: Cowboys Wire

Before changing ownership, the Denver Broncos value was estimated at $3.75 billion, but the club sold for nearly a million more than that ($4.65 billion) earlier this week. The Cowboys have stood atop the league as the most valuable franchise for over a decade, so what does this recent transaction mean for the Cowboys evaluation?

Trevon Diggs Says There's Plenty To Work On :: The Mothership

Watching Trevon Diggs rack up 11 interceptions in 2021, no one could ever tell that it was just his fifth year playing the position. Entering his third-year as a professional, Diggs understands that he has plenty of work to do in order to keep playing at the All-Pro level he established for himself a year ago.

Roster Rundown: What went wrong, right in Cowboys QB room development :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys Wire’s own Tony Thompson takes a deeper look at the quarterback position in Dallas, including everything that has went right in recent years (like finding a franchise quarterback in the fourth round), where the Cowboys made mistakes, and the state of the position behind Dak Prescott.

What stands out to you? pic.twitter.com/jHP90cdKrw — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 8, 2022

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's challenge to Micah Parsons: 'Be an elite player' :: ESPN

It’s hard to imagine playing better than Micah Parsons did as a rookie ,but those close to the Penn State product, like head coach Mike McCarthy, know that the sky’s the limit for the young All-Pro. McCarthy challenged Parsons to take the next step in 2022, and Parsons spoke on his experiences in the offseason, on and off the gridiron.

Nothing Has Come Easy For Young WR T.J. Vasher :: The Mothership

Dallas Cowboys staff writer Layten Praytor examines 2021 undrafted free agent addition T.J. Vasher, including his journey and challenges getting to the big leagues. The former Red Raider is a key player to follow in the competition for one of the last wide receiver spots on the Cowboys roster.

