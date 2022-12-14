Cowboys News: Parsons admits being banged up, Tyron Smith ready?

As the dust settles after a wild Week 14 win, the Cowboys realize they’ll look a little different on the offensive line come Week 15. Fans got an encouraging sign from on high about the imminent return of an eight-time Pro Bowler, and the numbers show just what a loss Terence Steele will prove to be. And remember that crazy stat about Zack Martin and his holding penalties? The right guard now offers an inside look at how he manages to keep that incredible streak going.

Meanwhile, there’s growing concern about the frequency of Dak Prescott’s interceptions, Micah Parsons admits that spending so much time on the defensive line is taking a toll, and the Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit isn’t over yet. We have a timetable for when Johnathan Hankins might return, Trevon Diggs takes us on the field for that marathon fumble return, and a former Cowboys receiver is coming out of retirement. All that, plus more recap of the win over Houston, sounds from the sideline, a look at which Cowboys are most hated by Cowboys fans themselves, and the passing of a college coaching legend. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith likely to play Sunday, per Jerry Jones :: 105.3 The Fan

Just as one offensive lineman- Terence Steele- is lost for the year, another is set to make his season debut. “As I see it right now, he’ll be playing Sunday,” Jones said of Tyron Smith, the perennial Pro Bowler who tore a hamstring late in training camp.

Terence Steele was the Cowboys’ unsung standout :: D Magazine

Steele carried the highest PFF grade of any Cowboys lineman this season, 73.9, before his injury Sunday. It was the 20th-best mark among starting tackles in the entire league. He hadn’t just been good; he’d been an absolute menace.

Zack Martin has seven career Pro Bowls. And seven career holding penalties. :: SI.com

It’s not that Zack Martin never holds. It’s that he understands when he can and when he can’t. His All-Pro technique includes getting his hands up underneath his opponent’s pads at the breastplate, doing copious amounts of study and note-taking, and paying loads of attention to his lower-body work. And maybe being aware of where the officials are looking. “If you don’t have the eyes in your area,” Martin said, “they can’t be egregious, but—you can get away with some holds.”

Jerry Jones: Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins to miss rest of regular season :: Cowboys Wire

The 320-pounder has helped shore up a leaky Cowboys run defense over the past month, but Dallas will have to do without him for the remainder of the regular season. Hankins could return from the pectoral injury Hankins suffered on Sunday during the postseason, though.

Is Dak Prescott playing too aggressively? Jerry Jones expresses ‘concern’ with Cowboys trend :: Yahoo Sports

The worst interception clip of Prescott’s career has not gone unnoticed by Jones. “Interception concerns can neutralize great execution and effort in other parts of the game,” the owner said Tuesday. “The definition of aggressiveness doesn’t have to include turnovers… I do like aggressiveness without turnovers.”

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Is something wrong? 'Trench warfare!' explains Dallas star to Von Miller :: SI.com

No sacks or tackles for loss against weaker opponents over the last two games, and just one quarterback hit. Micah Parsons has a theory as to why. “People don’t understand that trench warfare,” he said Tuesday on Von Miller’s podcast. “I’m not gonna lie, when I was playing linebacker a whole lot last year, my body was way more fresh. There were some plays I wouldn’t get touched. When you’re on the line, you’re getting touched every play.”

'I've got to go': CB Trevon Diggs overcomes injury, sparks Cowboys win with crazy fumble return :: Cowboys Wire

Diggs missed one series in the second quarter getting his left thumb taped up. When he returned, he was concerned about his grip, but still managed to grab his first fumble recovery as a pro… and then turn in the craziest 17-yard return in years. Last season’s interception leader thought he had snared the Texans’ Hail Mary attempt to end the game, but the pick went to second-year man Israel Mukuamu instead. Not bad, though, for a cornerback with only nine working fingers.

Relive Week 14's comeback win from the Cowboys sideline :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

“You can’t coach that, that’s heart right there.” 💯 Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the Cowboys’ comeback win. Sounds from the Sideline | #HOUvsDAL pic.twitter.com/LFpv7T2Icf — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 13, 2022

Good, bad and ugly as Cowboys eke out win over Texans, 27-23 :: Cowboys Wire

That epic goal-line stand, Tony Pollard, and the final 98-yard drive were good. And then there was just about everything else, including an uncharacteristically ugly game in the air for Dak Prescott.

‘True legend of the game’: Patrick Mahomes, Sonny Dykes, others pay tribute to Mike Leach :: Dallas Morning News

“Boy, he’s going to be missed,” Jerry Jones said of the late coaching legend. “He’s a guy that always made it better, made the game better as a real personality.” Dez Bryant, Tony Dorsett, and Dak Prescott were also among the members of the Cowboys family who honored the legacy of Leach, who passed away at 61 following complications from a heart condition.

Who’s on the Mount Rushmore of most hated figures in Dallas Cowboys history? :: The Landry Hat

Sure, fans love to hate almost anyone who suits up for America’s Team. But which players throughout history do the Cowboys’ own fanbase count as their most loathed? Taco Charlton’s an easy choice. Roy Williams (the wide receiver, not the safety) also makes the list. So does a former coach (clap, clap)… and the man who still signs the paychecks.

OBJ still in play in Dallas :: Josina Anderson (Twitter)

I’m told the Cowboys & Odell Beckham Jr’s camp spoke Monday night in an effort to find common ground on basic terms & timing. While a window remains open to how this season unfolds, right now OBJ’s zoning in on training & determining his best path -at the right value, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 14, 2022

Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, signs with Buffalo Bills :: ESPN

The former Cowboys receiver spent two weeks this season in Tampa Bay, then retired in October to spend more time with his family. Now he’s back with the Bills, where he played for three seasons after leaving Dallas in 2019.

The day after: "Great opportunity…" :: Jaguars.com

Drawing the Jaguars on the heels of one of their biggest and most emotional victories in recent memory could make the Cowboys’ Week 15 visit to Florida rather interesting. “You want to be playing meaningful games in December and January,” said Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson. The 5-8 Jaguars are still in the playoff hunt after beating AFC South leaders Tennessee; they’ll look to carry that momentum into Sunday and try to notch their fourth win this year versus a team over .500.

