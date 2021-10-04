Cowboys News: Panthers’ predictions, Schultz’ evolution, CFB prospects

The Dallas Cowboys enter a back-to-back home game after walloping the Eagles on Monday night. Facing the undefeated Panthers, Dallas has the advantage of not having to defend Christian McCaffrey. How will Sam Darnold fair against the young defense for the Cowboys that features Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons? Will Dak Prescott continue his solid season against the No. 1 statistical defense?

The 55-man roster includes five additions from the practice squad and the return of Malik Turner off the IR. This week on the Cowboys Wire Podcast, the hosts discuss the destruction of Philadelphia on Monday and preview Sunday’s game. Who were the big names to watch in college football on Saturday? Ben Glassmire has you covered.

Dalton Schultz has exploded onto the scene and credits the great tight ends he’s been around for his growth as a player. Can he step up again and be a big part of taking down an unbeaten Carolina team?

This is Saturday’s Cowboys News and Notes.

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Dallas announces itself as a contender in NFC :: Cowboys Wire

After the complete dismantling of the Eagles on Monday, where does Dallas stand as contenders? On this episode of the Cowboys Wire Podcast, the guys discuss the aftermath of Monday night and preview Sunday’s matchup with the undefeated Panthers coming to town.

St. Louis plaintiffs file motion for sanctions against four different owners in Rams relocation litigation :: Pro Football Talk

In a trial that continues to grow bigger, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is one of four NFL owners that the St. Louis plaintiffs have filed for sanctions. Jones now finds himself amongst the controversy about the relocation with the Rams organization as the trial progresses.

Cowboys 55-man roster ahead of Week 5 includes 5 moves :: Cowboys Wire

Entering the Week 4 matchup with Carolina, the Cowboys’ 55-man roster includes five changes due to the absence of Bradlee Anae and Keanu Neal, who are currently in COVID protocol.

Cowboys vs Panthers: Week 4 Primer :: Blogging The Boys

There’s no question that the Panthers are a solid opponent for the Cowboys. With a young and talented defense, Dallas will have their hands full trying to put touchdowns on the board. Things are easier with McCaffrey out and David Howman primes you for the big early-game showdown.

Cowboys make roster moves for Week 4 game vs Carolina :: Cowboys Wire

Rounding out the 55-man roster, there are five active roster changes for the Panthers game. Malik Turner is back from IR and the Cowboys are calling up two defensive tackles as reinforcement against a rushing offense from Carolina that is missing McCaffrey.

Keys To Victory: Which Team Can Strike First? :: The Mothership

There is always one thing that decides every game in the NFL. Nick Eatman believes the key for both the Cowboys and Panthers on Sunday lies with who can get cooking on offense quicker. If Prescott and the offense start hot, it could be too much for Carolina in a big road test.

Cowboys' Dalton Schultz using what he's learned from TE legends: 'The game has definitely slowed down' :: Cowboys Wire

Following a big two-score game, Schultz has drawn a lot of attention for his sudden surge into the TE1 role for Dallas after being the next man up for Blake Jarwin in 2020. Learning from Jason Witten, Schultz says his game benefited tremendously and details how he has evolved as a player.

Panthers predictions: How Week 4 against the Cowboys will unfold :: Panthers Wire

Coming off of a weird game against the Texans, the Panthers Wire’s Anthony Rizzuti sees a road matchup with Dallas to be a troubling one for Carolina. The prediction focuses on turnover issues for Darnold leading to a low-scoring loss for the Panthers’ first of the season.

Cowboys Draft: Week 5 CFB Watchlist presents several interesting names :: Cowboys Wire

Ahead of an NFL Sunday, who should you pay attention to on college football Saturdays as potential Cowboys draft picks? Ben Glassmire has you covered, giving a long list of players that Dallas could take in Round 1 all the way to Round 7 in 2022.

Cowboys' Odighizuwa, Parsons and Diggs look to continue youthful exuberance against Panthers :: Cowboys Wire

Carolina has a strong young core on the defensive end, but they aren’t the only ones. Dallas has a trio of Osa Odighizuwa, Diggs and Parsons who have made strides relative to last year’s struggles on that end. Going against an offense missing their best weapon, the trio will look to continue their hot start to the season.

