Cowboys News: On to Oxnard? Bossman Fat on hold, position switches play out
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dallas Cowboy’s VP of player personnel,Will McClay recently offered his scouting report on every Cowboys draftee. Some of the players are being redirected to new positions now that they’re in the pros. Others understand the opportunity in front of them and isn’t going to stray from the path to lifelong security.
A music career isn’t going to derail CB Kelvin Joseph. First-round selection Micah Parsons feels this draft class is something special. That’s key, as the Cowboys once again have a mammoth amount of pending free agents. They will all battle for snaps, but will the decisions be made out west? Will the club be allowed to go to Oxnard, CA once again for training camp? Will fans be allowed to join? All this and more in the latest news and notes.
'Now it's a job:' Will McClay's scouting report on all 11 Cowboys draft picks :: Cowboys Wire
Link Will McClay is the Cowboys' vice president of player personnel. With such a large role in who gets drafted, he gave ESPN's Todd Archer his scouting report for all the picks Dallas made. McClay went into deep detail about all of the prospects' fits and why they were the picks. Our own Todd Brock gives all the details. --CB
Notebook: Position Switches For Late-Round Picks :: Dallas Cowboys
Link Israel Mukuamo was ready to debate his stature as the best cornerback in the draft however the sixth-round pick was quickly told he'd be moving to safety. That did not deter the confidence of Mukuamo, who is ready to prove himself on the field regardless of position. The same could be said for seventh-round pick Matt Farniok. While a majority of his snaps in college came from the guard position, Dallas has been vocal about the Nebraska product being ready and able across the entire offensive line. Most snaps have come from the center position, something Farniok does have some experience with luckily. -AC
With a contract year looming for up to 34 Cowboys, Dallas has decisions to make in keeping them beyond 2021 :: Blogging the Boys
Link There will be 34 players with an expiring contract in 2022 including Leighton Vander Esch, Randy Gregory, Brandon Knight, Noah Brown, and Francis Bernard. Many of this year's free agents signed one-year contracts to join Dallas and depending on how they play this season, their contract value could fluctuate. -AC
New Dallas Cowboys defense will be tested in 2021 :: Landry Hat
Link Dallas may have some games in their favor but will also be playing five of the last year's top seven passing offenses. More so, five last year's best rushing teams will be played as well. Trap games are all over with the New York Giants and the return of Saquon Barkley and the Carolina Panthers with Christian McCaffrey and new quarterback Sam Darnold. -AC
"Strictly Business" For New Pro Kelvin Joseph :: Dallas Cowboys
Link Known in the rap game as "YKDV Bossman Fat" Joseph has a budding music career. But the second-round pick knows the difference between something that may be a dream and something that will offer real and immediate financial security. He, in no way, is ready to blow that chance on something he himself has called a hobby. -AC
'You get to be a Rambo player,' Parsons soaks in return to football as Cowboys' Mike LB :: Cowboys Wire
Link Micah Parsons is ready to knock off the dust after opting out of the 2020 season. Several quotes from the Cowboys' first-round pick following the opening rookie minicamp practice. -AC
Jones: "Systems Go" For Training Camp In Oxnard :: Dallas Cowboys
Link Last year, Oxnard was cut out of the equation altogether due to COVID altering practices and training camps alike, forcing practices to be held at The Star. Now, with restrictions dying down, especially for those vaccinated-Dallas has a shot to host their 20th anniversary at Oxnard for training camp. -AC
1
1