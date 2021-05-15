Cowboys News: On to Oxnard? Bossman Fat on hold, position switches play out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron Burnett and Alexandra Cooke
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dallas Cowboy’s VP of player personnel,Will McClay recently offered his scouting report on every Cowboys draftee. Some of the players are being redirected to new positions now that they’re in the pros. Others understand the opportunity in front of them and isn’t going to stray from the path to lifelong security.

A music career isn’t going to derail CB Kelvin Joseph. First-round selection Micah Parsons feels this draft class is something special. That’s key, as the Cowboys once again have a mammoth amount of pending free agents. They will all battle for snaps, but will the decisions be made out west? Will the club be allowed to go to Oxnard, CA once again for training camp? Will fans be allowed to join? All this and more in the latest news and notes.

'Now it's a job:' Will McClay's scouting report on all 11 Cowboys draft picks :: Cowboys Wire

Link Will McClay is the Cowboys' vice president of player personnel. With such a large role in who gets drafted, he gave ESPN's Todd Archer his scouting report for all the picks Dallas made. McClay went into deep detail about all of the prospects' fits and why they were the picks. Our own Todd Brock gives all the details. --CB

Notebook: Position Switches For Late-Round Picks :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Israel Mukuamo was ready to debate his stature as the best cornerback in the draft however the sixth-round pick was quickly told he'd be moving to safety. That did not deter the confidence of Mukuamo, who is ready to prove himself on the field regardless of position. The same could be said for seventh-round pick Matt Farniok. While a majority of his snaps in college came from the guard position, Dallas has been vocal about the Nebraska product being ready and able across the entire offensive line. Most snaps have come from the center position, something Farniok does have some experience with luckily. -AC

With a contract year looming for up to 34 Cowboys, Dallas has decisions to make in keeping them beyond 2021 :: Blogging the Boys

Link There will be 34 players with an expiring contract in 2022 including Leighton Vander Esch, Randy Gregory, Brandon Knight, Noah Brown, and Francis Bernard. Many of this year's free agents signed one-year contracts to join Dallas and depending on how they play this season, their contract value could fluctuate. -AC

New Dallas Cowboys defense will be tested in 2021 :: Landry Hat

Link Dallas may have some games in their favor but will also be playing five of the last year's top seven passing offenses. More so, five last year's best rushing teams will be played as well. Trap games are all over with the New York Giants and the return of Saquon Barkley and the Carolina Panthers with Christian McCaffrey and new quarterback Sam Darnold. -AC

"Strictly Business" For New Pro Kelvin Joseph :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Known in the rap game as "YKDV Bossman Fat" Joseph has a budding music career. But the second-round pick knows the difference between something that may be a dream and something that will offer real and immediate financial security. He, in no way, is ready to blow that chance on something he himself has called a hobby. -AC

'You get to be a Rambo player,' Parsons soaks in return to football as Cowboys' Mike LB :: Cowboys Wire

Link Micah Parsons is ready to knock off the dust after opting out of the 2020 season. Several quotes from the Cowboys' first-round pick following the opening rookie minicamp practice. -AC

Jones: "Systems Go" For Training Camp In Oxnard :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Last year, Oxnard was cut out of the equation altogether due to COVID altering practices and training camps alike, forcing practices to be held at The Star. Now, with restrictions dying down, especially for those vaccinated-Dallas has a shot to host their 20th anniversary at Oxnard for training camp. -AC

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Cowboys sign 4 draft picks to rookie contracts day before minicamp

    The team's fifth- through seventh-round selections all inked their deals prior to the start of Friday's minicamp session.

  • Bears hoping they’ve found their ‘true alpha’ in rookie QB Justin Fields

    The Bears are loving Justin Fields' confidence, and he might just be that "true alpha" that they've been looking for.

  • Former Wisconsin RB, Super Bowl hero receives tryout with the New York Giants

    Just four years ago, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement was playing on the world's biggest stage and helping the Philadelphia

  • Ex-Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills’ WR Cole Beasley has ‘Idiocracy’ COVID stance | Opinion

    The wide receiver’s anti-coronavirus shot comments on Twitter expose a different aspect about the health of America.

  • ‘I saw death coming’: Romain Grosjean pushes on in IndyCar after F1 wreck

    Six months after the horrific crash that ended his Formula One career, former Haas driver Romain Grosjean is making a go for it on the IndyCar circuit Romain Grosjean has made his IndyCar Series debut this year. Photograph: Mercedes/PA For some racing drivers hand blisters are an occasional nuisance. For Romain Grosjean they have become a constant menace, ever poised to loosen his grip and send his bold move from Formula 1 to IndyCar spiraling off course. Heading into IndyCar’s season-opening test in February, the 35-year-old Franco-Swiss wasn’t confident his tender mitts could hold his No 51 Honda-powered Dale Coyne Racing machine on the 2.3-mile, 17-turn circuit at Birmingham, Alabama’s Barber Motorsports Park for long without making blood bags out of his racing gloves. So Grosjean, who races under the French flag, consulted with two close compatriots he thought might have some handy advice. Fabio Quartararo, the young French MotoGP star, alas, had no pointers for Grosjean; turns out, blisters aren’t a big problem for him. But French tennis god Gael Monfils has had plenty of experience with right-hand blisters in 16-plus years as a top touring pro. He hipped Grosjean to the wonders of tennis tape and even walked him through how to apply it. The stuff worked to a tee for all but one testing stint, but that was only because Grosjean forgot to mummy up beforehand. “I could tell in 10 laps that the blister was coming,” he tells the Guardian. “But then I came back to the pits, wrapped my thumb, and it was fine.” As for whether Monfils can expect any career advice in return, Grosjean says the line’s always open. “I give him a kick in the nuts when he needs it.” Grosjean shares this story days before making his debut in Saturday’s Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from inside an infield motorcoach – the traveling home away from home that’s cozier than F1’s five-star hotels in some ways. “Here I’ve got all my stuff: my bicycle, my computers, my Honda motorbike – that should come very soon – and all my clothes,” says Grosjean, who’s still commuting from his native Switzerland. What’s more, he doesn’t have to worry about losing a bottle of lotion or cream on his way through airport security – which would be a major disruption to his hourly moisturizing sessions. Grosjean’s not trying to be a skincare diva. It’s just that his hands are quite tender and flakey. Half of his left hand is covered by a Bordeaux-colored bruise, more bittersweet residue from his final F1 race. Grosjean was barely three turns into last November’s Bahrain Grand Prix when his Haas machine veered off track and slammed into a right-side metal barrier at 119mph, red-flagging the race for over an hour. The impact, measured at 67g, bisected his car – the top half exploding in a raging fireball as it disappeared into the barrier. As Grosjean sat trapped inside that inferno, well, he looked for all the world like a goner. “No! Please!” Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc begged over his team radio, the on-track passing of godfather Jules Bianchi always heavy on his mind. AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat was no less distraught over his team radio after venting his frustrations about nearly being taken out by the Haas car. “Tell me he’s OK,” he pleaded. Grosjean would later tell French TV: “I saw death coming.” After 27 of the longest and quietest seconds in racing history, as a batch of first responders wrestled with the blaze up close with handheld extinguishers, Grosjean, with the flames and visions of Niki Lauda’s 1976 crash at the Nürburgring closing in on him, willed himself out of the wreckage. The thought of his three kids growing up without a father ultimately gave him the strength to free himself from his safety restraints and jump out of the fire and into the waiting arms of medical car driver Alan van der Merwe and F1 doctor Ian Roberts. With their help and against their advice, Grosjean then walked to an ambulance, determined to show he was OK. F1 fans the world over exhaled. Debris following the crash of Romain Grosjean is pictured during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on 29 November 2020. Photograph: Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1/Getty Images In the end Grosjean escaped with second-degree burns on his hands and ankles. It’s a testament to the fireproofing strength of driver livery and the halo device that shielded Grosjean’s head from making direct contact with the barrier, not to mention his superhuman pain threshold. But, really, it’s a miracle that Grosjean is even breathing – let alone keen to turn laps again. As much as it burnishes his legacy to be known as the driver who left in F1 an actual blaze of glory, he didn’t want the fire to be the last memory of him behind the wheel. With his time at Haas at an end, he mulled offers in sports cars, F1 and Formula E before going to IndyCar. To make his wife, Marion, more at ease with that decision, Grosjean has left the business of orbiting the series’ oval circuit (where speeds are highest) to Pietro Fittipaldi – the same driver who finished his 2020 F1 season at Haas. That includes this month’s upcoming Indy 500. So far Grosjean would appear to be more than holding his own on IndyCar’s road and street circuits, rating second among the series’ five rookies despite running just two of the first four races. If that seems as it should be given Grosjean’s Grand Prix credentials, know this: his is no ordinary rookie class. Well above him in the points is Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, a three-time Australian Supercars champion; below Grosjean is seven-time Nascar Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who’s likewise steering clear of ovals despite his considerable experience on them. To keep pace, Grosjean has gotten into simulator racing – something he didn’t do much at all before. Also: before IndyCar, he had only completed seven races that included refueling pit stops; in F1, they go the distance on one tank. Still, he’s embracing the new challenges and the new car – which, while less powerful and adjustable than F1 machines nonetheless offers things that those track weapons can’t: plenty of in-race passing opportunities, boost on demand and a real shot to win any given weekend. “In IndyCar, it’s much more healthy,” he says. “You actually fight 23 other drivers, whereas in Formula 1 because only your teammate has the same car as you most of the time you only fight that guy.” Of course that’s not to say there aren’t IndyCar drivers who wouldn’t cannonball into that shark tank if they got the chance. As Formula 1 expands its US footprint, talk of IndyCar evolving its reputation from washout league for Indy 500 champs like Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi into a true talent incubator has increased. Colton Herta, IndyCar’s youngest-ever winner, is oft-touted as a possible candidate for the tile of next American F1 driver. Mexico’s Pato O’Ward earned himself a McLaren F1 test after delivering an IndyCar win for team boss Zac Brown earlier this month on the intermedia oval in Fort Worth. “The guys here,” says Grosjean, “are super talented”. As for returning to F1 himself, Grosjean was still on his hospital bed in Bahrain when Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff promised him one last day in an F1 car if he couldn’t make it back in time to complete the 2020 season with Haas. The offer sounded too good to be true. But when Mercedes called some time later to schedule a seat fitting in Brackley, “I’m like, OK, this is really happening,” Grosjean says. To hear him tell it, they really opened the kimono. “They showed me everything,” Grosjean says. “Everything. I was amazed. I could understand why they were the most successful team in the [recent] history of the sport.” Late next month Grosjean will pilot Merc’s 2019 title-winning W10 machine for a private test session at Circuit Paul Ricard, bringing the best feel-good story in sports full circle. As for what comes after, Grosjean is only committed to IndyCar for 2021. However the year ends, it’s enough to enjoy so much support among family, friends and fans – and have the chance to cross a finish line most never pictured him reaching again. What a time to be alive.

  • Panthers release rookie jersey numbers for rookie minicamp

    Here are the jersey numbers for the Panthers’ rookies during rookie minicamp.

  • Nintendo’s Long-Rumored Switch Pro Reportedly Costs $400 and Launches This Year

    Nintendo fans have long been asking for an upgraded version of the Switch, and it seems their wishes might come true later this year. A recent report from Bloomberg indicates the so-called Nintendo Switch Pro is well into development and will take advantage of new technology from NVIDIA to provide 4K output and DLSS support. News about the rumored console has been scarce …

  • Chris Ballard preaches patience with Dayo Odeyingbo

    The time will come for Odeyingbo.

  • Rookie coach Brandon Staley comes off as take Chargers kind of guy

    Chargers rookie coach Brandon Staley lived through his first day of being the top guy on the field with reverence, citing the surroundings of his rise.

  • Endangered baby peccaries frolic at U.S. zoo

    The peclets were born to mother Pepa and father Tapo on April 16, the zoo told Reuters in an emailed statement.Native to the Gran Chaco region of South America, the Chacoan peccary is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

  • Bruce Arians confirms Tom Brady’s struggled to learn the playbook

    Tom Brady wasn’t kidding when he said that he struggled to learn the Tampa Bay playbook in 2020. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians confirmed on Friday that Brady did indeed need some time to figure out a new offense after 20 years in New England. “Oh yeah, oh yeah,” Arians said, initially. He then [more]

  • Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy impressed with Justin Fields’ first day at rookie minicamp

    The Chicago Bears opened rookie minicamp on Friday. According to comments from Matt Nagy, former Ohio State QB Justin Fields was impressive.

  • What to watch Saturday: This week’s Hallmark movie is set in North Carolina

    The tearjerker “Sweet Carolina” stars Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes.

  • Porter Moser dishes on transfers Tanner Groves and Jordan Goldwire

    New Sooners' coach Porter Moser discussed the additions of transfers Tanner Groves and Jordan Goldwire on Friday.

  • Micah Parsons set to start Cowboys minicamp at middle LB

    The first-rounder says he'll start the team's rookie camp at the position he played in college and is already scouting the 2021 schedule.

  • UEFA Women's Champions League Final Promo

    Tune in on Sunday at 3pm ET to watch Chelsea and Barcelona compete to be crowned champions in Gothenburg.

  • Want to Give Your New Land Rover Defender Some Grit? These Accessories Will Make It Look Old and Rusted

    Years of use isn't the only way to end up with the weathered SUV of your dreams.

  • Mets vs. Rays Highlights

    Brett Phillips' walk-off single leads Rays to 3-2 win

  • Officials ID man found dead near school

    A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Friday in Lawrence.

  • News: Cowboys 2021 record predicted, rookies sign, Dak key to turnaround

    Cowboys Wire predicts the Cowboys 2021 record. Four of the Cowboys rookies sign on Thursday. Dak Prescott's return fuels turnaround in 2021.