Cowboys News: Overshown’s sacrifice, Sam Williams gives back, Jimmy Johnson to be honored by the U

DeMarvion Overshown will be able to take care of his family now that he’s a Dallas Cowboy, but he had to make a difficult decision in order to help keep his loved ones afloat while he was still a Texas Longhorn. We’ve got that touching story in News and Notes, as well as why the issue of ending gun violence hits so close to home for second-year man Sam Williams.

Elsewhere, revealing the backstory of how Kellen Moore ended up being the Chargers’ first choice for OC, Deion Sanders explains why he’ll never coach for the Cowboys or any other NFL club, doing the math on why Dak Prescott could become the highest paid player in the league (again), and what Mike McCarthy’s ranking as a coach says about the team’s outlook in 2023. All that, plus Malik Hooker is about to do something he’s never done before, Dan Quinn is letting his veterans be locker room mentors, and Jimmy Johnson finally makes it into a Ring of Honor… just not that Ring of Honor.

Cowboys rookie DeMarvion Overshown once paused his football career to support his family :: Dallas Morning News

The linebacker’s mother was struggling to pay the family’s bills during the early days of the COVID pandemic. Just as the Longhorns were getting back to practices, the would-be redshirt junior stayed at home and took a job unloading trucks at a grocery store for under $10 an hour to help contribute. He kept up with team meetings via Zoom and then returned to Austin once the family got caught up financially. “That decision [to skip workouts] was a hard one,” Overshown said. “I love the game of football so much and it’s done so much for me and my family.”

Cowboys safety Malik Hooker's best play may be ahead of him :: Cowboys Wire

Not long ago, Hooker was considered one of the best coverage safety prospects entering the league. Injuries repeatedly slowed his progress, but he finally showed out for Dallas in 2022. Now that he may string together two years of healthy play for the first time, Hooker could finally get the continuity he needs to reach his real potential.

NFL Head Coach Power Rankings 2023: Has Andy Reid usurped Bill Belichick in the battle for coaching supremacy? :: Pro Football Network

Mike McCarthy finishes in the No. 17 spot in these rankings, one tick below the halfway mark. Sure, back-to-back 12-win seasons are nice, but it feels like Dallas may have already hit its ceiling with McCarthy in charge. And now there’s even more pressure on him, moonlighting as the offensive playcaller.

Deion Sanders: I won’t coach in the NFL because I have too many old-school attributes :: ProFootballTalk

The former Cowboy says his demanding ways may work on college kids, but not grown men who are multi-millionaires. “I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes,” Sanders said, quashing a longtime wish of many Cowboys fans to see him on the Dallas sidelines one day. He also said he’d never be an assistant again after doing it at the high school level for his sons. “That is not me,” Sanders said. “I am a head coach.”

Cowboys-Chargers joint practices in 2022 led to Kellen Moore's hiring in L.A. :: Cowboys Wire

Moore and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley stayed in touch after their teams scrimmaged for two days last August. “You get a feel for someone when you’re in that type of environment because it’s really competitive,” Staley said. After their clubs were eliminated from the postseason- the Chargers with an OC opening and Moore seeking a job- it was an easy match.

Why Dak Prescott will eventually become the highest paid player in NFL history :: Blogging the Boys

Prescott is midway through his second contract and soon will be on number three, with a deal likely be completed prior to the start of the 2024 season. The going rate for a franchise quarterback is roughly 22.5% of the salary cap; that could put next year’s top deal-signer at an AAV of roughly $54 million. As long as Prescott puts up a strong 2023, there’s no reason to think that bag won’t be his.

Early 2023 NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams: Strengths, weaknesses, rookies to watch and more :: PFF.com

The Cowboys have the sixth-best roster in the league, per this list. While their pass rush is their biggest strength, quarterback play presents the biggest weakness. Brandin Cooks looks to be the X-factor in 2023, while Mazi Smith is a rookie to watch. Games against the Jets, Lions, and Chargers could be big, but expect Dallas to hit double-digit wins.

'They've walked the walk': Dan Quinn notes Cowboys veterans' role in mentoring younger players :: Cowboys Wire

Quinn loves the leadership qualities that Johnathan Hankins and Stephon Gilmore are demonstrating for the team’s defensive rookies, and he’s already told Micah Parsons that the mentorship he’s gotten from veterans like DeMarcus Ware is something he’ll be expected to pay forward in the future. “That’s kind of the cool part of the brotherhood of the NFL,” Quinn said.

Sam Williams doing the right things on and off the field :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Hard work. Motivation. Dedication. 💪 From his position coach to the players at his football camp, DE @DegarrickSamuel has made a real impact on and off the field as he prepares for year ✌️ pic.twitter.com/HBcfOnvhGj — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 20, 2023

Jimmy Johnson enters Miami Hurricanes’ Ring of Honor, still waits on Cowboys :: ProFootballTalk

The Miami Hurricanes will induct Johnson into their Ring of Honor as part of the Class of 2023. Johnson coached there from 1984 to 1988, going 52-9 and winning a national title. The move, while wholly deserved, only makes Jerry Jones’s decision to keep Johnson waiting on a place in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor look even more petty.

Dallas chase suspect runs into AT&T Stadium :: Fox 4 KDFW

A recent Dallas County police chase saw the fugitive attempt to hide from authorities by slipping into the Cowboys’ home stadium. When the suspect’s car tire went flat, he pulled into the parking lot of AT&T Stadium and ran inside. He exited the venue a short time later and was arrested; a handgun was found by officers in the stadium.

