Cowboys News: Overhyped or underrated in ’23? Vander Esch’s big reveal, ESPN’s NFL crew takes hit

Less than a month to go until training camp begins, and optimism is high in Cowboys Nation. But should it be? Is it possible the team’s fanbase has just bought into their own offseason hype all over again? One outlet weighs in on whether the team is being oversold or underrated heading into July.

Meanwhile, we’ve got news on Ezekiel Elliott’s surprise appearance at an unlikely football camp, DeMarcus Ware’s difficulties in writing his Hall of Fame speech, and Dat Nguyen’s life lessons learned from his time with the Cowboys. Kellen Moore recalls the moment that changed everything for him in Dallas and talks about Dak Prescott’s leadership. We’re looking ahead to Brandin Cooks’s signature touchdown celebration, eyeing a young speedster looking to come up behind him, and tipping our hat to Jalen Tolbert’s classy move at the mall. Plus, Leighton Vander Esch has big personal news, and the NFL’s coverage crew over at ESPN takes a massive hit on a tough day in Bristol. News and Notes has all that and more…

NFL’s overhyped and overlooked teams: Is this the Cowboys’ year? Can Jags build on success? :: The Athletic

Cowboys Nation always believes this is their year. A new play-caller is this year’s golden ticket, but remember that Mike McCarthy’s demise in Green Bay came amid criticism that his offense was unimaginative, out of date, and predictable. They’ll miss Ezekiel Elliott (and his 12 touchdowns from last year) as well as Dalton Schultz’s production more than they may realize; Dallas falls into the “overhyped” column for now.

Should the Cowboys front office prioritize depth or star talent on defense? :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys can’t re-sign everyone set to hit free agency in 2024, and if they break the bank on their two young defensive superstars (Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons), most of their other veterans will have to go. History suggests that if they surround Parsons and Diggs with a new batch of solid players via the draft, they can maintain much of their dominance on defense. They key is to not overinvest in “middle-class” veterans.

ESPN layoffs include Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber: What we know :: USA Today

Cowboys fans tuning in to The Worldwide Leader this fall will notice the absence of some longtime faces from the network’s NFL coverage. Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Matt Hasselbeck, Keyshawn Johnson, and Todd McShay were among those laid off by ESPN on Friday as a cost-cutting move.

'I missed the boat': Kellen Moore recalls bad break as Cowboys QB that led to coaching career :: Cowboys Wire

“Everything happens for a reason,” Moore said. A training camp injury of his own, coupled with another for starter Tony Romo, led to rookie Dak Prescott getting the QB gig in Dallas and never giving it back. Moore found himself the team’s quarterbacks coach two years later; now he’ll take the reins of his second team as an offensive coordinator. “Sometimes life pivots and takes you to the path that maybe leads you down something else.”

Kellen Moore has high praise for Dak Prescott's leadership :: Peter Schrager (Twitter)

“He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around. Player or coach or…anything.” —Kellen Moore on his former QB, ⁦@dak⁩ , on “The Season with Peter Schrager” podcast pic.twitter.com/v28drnkRAc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) June 30, 2023

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks set to bring 'The Archer' TD celebration to Dallas :: Cowboys Wire

Cooks’s signature celly came under fire a few years ago when the league cracked down on “violent act” gestures. But the wideout says he was actually inspired by his favorite Bible verse, “Send forth lightning and scatter the enemy. Shoot your arrows and rout them.” He sees it as a way to give thanks for his talents and get himself fired up after every score.

Role Call: Jalen Moreno-Cropper relying on speed :: The Mothership

In the race to see which depth receiver makes it onto the Cowboys’ final roster, don’t count out the guy with 4.4 speed. Moreno-Cropper turned down double-digit Power Five offers to play for Fresno State in the Mountain West, racking up 220 catches for 2,701yards and 21 touchdowns. He could stand to improve his route running and body control and add some strength and muscle, but he already checks the box when it comes to elite separation skills.

Cowboys Care! WATCH: Jalen Tolbert pays shoppers bills at Adidas store :: SI.com

Christmas came early for a handful of shoppers at an Adidas store when the Cowboys receiver paid for the purchases of everyone in line. As the start of training camp creeps closer, Tolbert will be aiming to become more of a household NFL name and reach the heights that are expected out of a third-round pick.

Assessing the top USFL players and their potential fit on the Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Is the next KaVonate Turpin out there? There’s a case to be made for Gamblers running back Mark Thompson, Maulers linebacker Kyahva Tezino, and kicker Matt Coghlin, who led the USFL in field goal percentage and extra point percentage for the Breakers.

Leighton Vander Esch and wife make parenthood announcement :: Leighton Vander Esch (Instagram)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuH5Yn2vHJz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Ezekiel Elliott visits Union Springs for 2023 Hornets Nation Football Camp :: WSFA-TV

The CEO of a security firm that has Elliott as a client convinced the former Cowboy to be the star attraction at a youth football camp in his tiny Alabama hometown. Over 100 kids met and worked out with Elliott this week at the only youth camp the two-time rushing champ hosted in 2023. “The youth are our future,” Elliott said, “so we’ve got to pour all we can into them.”

Dat Nguyen at The Star :: The Mothership

The former star linebacker says the structured regimen and team-building lessons he learned with the Cowboys have carried over to his life post-football, too. Nguyen admits, though, that maybe he didn’t enjoy the details of his playing days quite as much as he should have. A new documentary on his remarkable life is set to premiere July 4.

DeMarcus Ware is still working on his Hall of Fame speech :: KRDO-TV

The former Cowboy and Bronco says he’s gone through “about ten” revisions of his enshrinement speech and “rewrote the whole thing” at one point, trying to fit all the stories he wants to tell and lessons he wants to impart into a 12-minute allotment.

Mexico set to play in Gold Cup quarterfinals at AT&T Stadium on July 8 :: Dallas Morning News

The Mexican national team secured a spot in the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals with their Group B victory over Haiti on Thursday. They’ll play at the Cowboys’ home stadium on July 8 as part of a doubleheader pitting the first- and second-place teams in Group B against the two best teams in Group C, made up of Panama, Martinique, El Salvador, and Costa Rica.

