Cowboys News: Optimism for Tolbert, defensive storylines, chess match renewed

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn locked horns many a time in the NFC, and they get to renew the rivalry in Oxnard. Quinn expressed his excitement, and it’ll be a fun storyline to watch in camp. Another one is the rise of wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer spoke highly of, and referenced a new teammate as a reason for the trend.

Dallas saw sparks of a star edge rusher in Sam Williams during the 2022 season, and now he’s used to the NFL game. The Cowboys defensive line coach expressed his optimism, and Williams may add another nightmare for opposing offenses. On top of the dominant pass rushers, Dallas boasts a versatile secondary. Everyone knows the stars, but the depth is what stands out for Quinn’s back line.

Less than a year after joining the Cowboys, pass rusher Takk McKinley was released Friday. It’s interesting to mention the free agent talent still on the market for Dallas to kick the tires on. Our own K.D. Drummond and NFL Wire editors break down the top remaining free agent from each team. See the full list and more in the latest Cowboys News and Notes.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn: Will be 'a lot of fun' to battle Mike McCarthy as play caller once again :: Cowboys Wire

With McCarthy calling the plays, a chess match returns, in practice this time. Quinn detailed his excitement to coach against McCarthy again after many NFC duels. To this point, Quinn has dominated the matchup but the former Green Bay play caller will want to get some revenge in Oxnard.

Cowboys' Schottenheimer: Jalen Tolbert's 'incredible camp' thanks in part to new WR :: Cowboys Wire

After an underwhelming rookie campaign, the 2022 third-round pick is starting to look the part in camp. The Cowboys offensive coordinator detailed how he’s improving, and how a new teammate has been a catalyst for it.

DL Coach: Sam Williams Is Primed for 2023 :: The Mothership

Sam Williams had a strong rookie campaign, but he’s primed for more in his second season. Defensive line coach Aden Durde said he’s excited for Williams’ growth and discussed how he’s growing as a player.

Most notable free agent from each NFL team who remains unsigned in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Moving through June, there’s plenty of talent still on the NFL market. K.D. Drummond and his fellow NFL Wire editors list the best available free agent from every team that’s still looking for their suitor. Some of which could fit perfectly into the Cowboys’ system.

DE Takk McKinley released by Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

After joining the team in November, the Cowboys are releasing a veteran pass rusher. Takk McKinley signed with Dallas in March after not seeing the field in 2022, but now he’ll be on the free agent market.

Cowboys have 1 of 3 preseason games nationally televised :: Cowboys Wire

While awaiting the real deal, preseason games are a supplement for NFL fans. The Cowboys, who always boast a plethora of nationally televised games, will only have one of their test runs for all to see on TV.

Best defensive player at each position in the NFC East :: Blogging the Boys

The NFC East continues to rise as a division, and the stellar defenses have a large part in that trend. Brian Martin ranked the top defensive player at each position in the division, and Dallas is king with seven names on the list.

Why secondary depth is vital to Cowboys' success in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas has true stars in the secondary with cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore alongside safety Jayron Kearse. The talent doesn’t stop there, though. Players like Israel Mukuamu, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis add many cogs to a machine that can roll through 2023 smoothly.

Cowboys LB Jabril Cox on way to rebound season in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Two years removed from his ACL tear, Cox is starting to look like the linebacker Dallas expected him to be. The former fourth-round pick can build off the time he’s spent healthy and return to form while opportunity is open at the position.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire