Cowboys News: Old foe on FA visit, practice squad assembled, roster shuffles aplenty

Todd Brock
·6 min read

Tuesday’s “final” 53-man roster was never going to actually be the final roster. As expected, Wednesday brought myriad moves as the Cowboys front office utilized all the loopholes and allowable tricks to shuffle the roster even further. A couple high-profile stars moved to injured reserve to allow for an early comeback, while the practice squad was built with many of the players who got bad news just a day prior. The team is moving forward with their only kicker and all backup quarterbacks on the practice squad for now, and all indications are they’re not done finessing the actual “final roster.”

Meanwhile, there may be a new Cowboy riding into town, and he used to be one of the bad guys. A former NFC East foe is set to visit The Star to talk about a job at left tackle… but one of the franchise’s icons says Mike McCarthy hasn’t always been great about helping his tackles out. We’re talking about the impact of rookies on McCarthy teams, looking at the youth movement in Dallas, ranking the triplets on every team in the league, and casting our eyes way ahead at who might be a good first-round pick for the Cowboys in 2023. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Cowboys to host FA left tackle Jason Peters after putting Smith on IR :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Granted, the longtime Eagles tackle is 40 years old. But having nine Pro Bowls on his resume makes him worth at least a look, and he did make 15 starts for Chicago last season. A free agent, Peters will meet with the team Thursday to see if he can be a good last-minute fit for a team in need of experienced O-line depth.

2022 practice squad tracker as Cowboys will elevate backup QBs on gameday :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The team got back plenty of Tuesday’s more promising castoffs, like running back Malik Davis, wide receiver Brandon Smith, and safety Tyler Coyle. But they also used the practice squad to stash kicker Brett Maher… and both backup quarterbacks. The plan will be to elevate either Cooper Rush or Will Grier to the active lineup for gameday. Each can be elevated three times over the course of the season.

Cowboys win no waiver claims, begin building practice squad with their own cuts :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Despite a few intriguing names on the waiver wire, the Cowboys acquired no one when the claims went through Wednesday. But no one the team cut on Tuesday was picked up by anyone else, either. That allowed the front office to reach back out and start immediately building the practice squad with players they had to let go just a day prior.

Cowboys to sign Falcons RB to practice squad :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut :: Cowboys Wire

Link

There’s always at least one name that raises eyebrows when the cut list comes out. For Dallas this year, it was Cooper Rush. The backup passer started- and won- a primetime game last season, but couldn’t definitively wrestle the understudy gig away from a competing Will Grier. He’s back on the practice squad now but is still expected to serve as QB2.

Cowboys move Tyron Smith, James Washington to IR; re-sign two specialists :: Cowboys Wire

Link

As expected, Smith and Washington were placed on injured reserve; either will be able to return to active duty this season, as long as they sit out the team’s first four games. Filling their slots on the 53-man roster are long snapper Jake McQuaide and special teams ace C.J. Goodwin, who had to be procedurally cut on Tuesday with this exact switch in mind.

McCarthy leaning toward Tyler Smith at left tackle :: Pat Doney (Twitter)

Troy Aikman criticizes McCarthy's approach to offensive tackles :: Mac Engel (Twitter)

5 Cowboys roster takeaways include why trades could be coming :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The team may not be done moving guys to short-term IR, and there may be a player or two who made the initial roster only because the team is holding on to them as trade capital. Also of note, 11% of the roster is made up of undrafted free agents, and the team is carrying a disproportionate number of both receivers and safeties.

Results are in, Cowboys have one of NFL's youngest rosters in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The average age of the initial 53-man roster this season was 25.2, making the Cowboys the third-youngest team in the NFL. Of course, that number has changed already with the shuffling of guys like Goodwin and McQuaide. But in a league that tends to operate on three-year cycles, Dallas is on the younger side once again.

McCarthy stresses importance of rookies' contributions :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

2022 NFL triplets rankings: Bengals, Eagles climb; Packers, Chiefs drop :: NFL.com

Link

The Cowboys helped establish the modern notion of offensive “triplets” with a star quarterback, yardage-monster running back, and dynamic wide receiver. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and CeeDee Lamb are no Aikman/Smith/Irvin, but they’re good enough to rank No. 8 in the league for this season.

2023 NFL mock draft: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young in Top 5 :: The Athletic

Link

It’s never too early for a mock draft, and the Cowboys can never have enough defensive backs. With the 29th pick in this one, Dallas selects South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith. Also worth mentioning here is that to get the 29th pick next spring, the Cowboys would have to go to the NFC Championship this winter.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Pete Carroll on Kenneth Walker III: “One day at a time”

    As the Seahawks inch toward a Week One showdown with Russell Wilson and the Broncos, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is inching his way back toward the field. Walker, who played in the preseason opener at Pittsburgh, thereafter had a surgical procedure. It reportedly was aimed at fixing a hernia. Coach Pete Carroll said [more]

  • Social Security: 87% of Workers Are Making This Costly Mistake

    In fact, roughly one-quarter of workers expect their monthly checks to be their primary source of income in retirement, according to a 2022 survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. While the Social Security program can be complex and confusing at times, understanding how your benefits are calculated will make it easier to earn as much as possible each month. Approximately 87% of workers cannot correctly name their full retirement age (FRA), according to a 2022 report from the Nationwide Retirement Institute.

  • Cowboys to release Brett Maher, but he’s likely to be back before Week 1

    The Cowboys are set to go without a kicker on their initial 53-man roster, but they are unlikely to be missing one for long. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys are releasing Brett Maher on Tuesday. Gehlken adds that he is likely to rejoin the team after they make other [more]

  • Arizona GOP Senate Candidate Suggests Fed Diversity to Blame for Economic Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Blake Masters, the Republican US Senate nominee in Arizona, said in a sarcastic tweet that the current racial and gender diversity at the Federal Reserve is responsible for the US’s current economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91The candid

  • Kentuckians demand control over their bodies as doctors navigate abortion law gray areas

    “I hadn’t really worried about (pregnancy) before now, just because there were other options if something did go wrong,” one woman said. “But now I’m wanting that security, just because, with my medical issues, I don’t want to risk it.”

  • NFL 2022: Ravens reportedly visit with and plan to sign former Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

    Drake could see early work in a depleted Ravens backfield.

  • 2022 NFL Preview: Mike McCarthy and other coaches on the hot seat already

    Some coaches face uncertain futures going into the season.

  • VIDEO: Hasbulla smashes burger in face of UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski

    Hasbulla knows no boundaries. His latest prank victim is UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

  • Ashley Judd Describes 'Terrible' Police Interviews She Endured As Her Mom Died

    The actor said the horror of her mother's death will only worsen if the details are disclosed under a law that allows police reports to be made public.

  • T.J. Watt on low block from T.J. Hockenson: “What can I do differently?”

    Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]

  • NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 1

    NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 1 of the season with Buffalo vs the Rams, Kansas City at Arizona, and Tampa Bay at Dallas kicking things off.

  • Baker Mayfield “kind of shocked” by Laviska Shenault’s physical presence

    Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]

  • Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers

    The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]

  • Czech tennis star addresses outrage over coach and father’s ‘beyond inappropriate’ butt pats

    ‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’

  • Cardinals place DeAndre Hopkins on suspended list among their 24 moves to reach 53 players

    The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]

  • Ohio State vs Notre Dame Prediction, Game Preview

    Ohio State vs Notre Dame game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 1

  • Cameron Smith outlines reasons why he left Tour for LIV Golf

    In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he left.

  • Vikings cut most of their 2021 draft class

    The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]

  • Bengals release Brandon Allen, Michael Thomas

    The Bengals kept two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster through Tuesday’s cuts, but they’re now down to one of them. The team announced that they released Brandon Allen in one of the moves needed to create space for three waiver claims. They added tight end Devin Asiasi, guard Max Scharping, and defensive tackle Jay Tufele. [more]

  • Cameron Smith will 'fall off the map' in LIV Golf, claims Bubba Watson

    Cameron Smith probably expected doomsday predictions concerning his future in the majors following his £100 million switch to the Saudi rebel circuit, but he would surely not have anticipated the pessimism coming from a fellow golfer on the LIV Golf Series.