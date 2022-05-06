Cowboys News: OL youth movement, UDFA gems, ‘Moose’ as NFL GM?

There’s a seismic shift underway on the Dallas offensive line, as Tyron Smith and Zack Martin look to lead an increasingly younger group in 2022. Over on the D-line, the team’s second-round draft pick is one of the favorite picks of a noted tape-cruncher who’s expecting big things from De Williams. Sticking with the rookies, we’re also getting acquainted with new tight end Jake Ferguson and shining a spotlight on not one, but two undrafted free agents worth knowing.

Elsewhere, we have a look at how the Senior Bowl helped shaped the Cowboys’ 2022 draft, we’re checking receipts to see which Cowboys were among the league leaders at the cash register, and yes, we’re still a little sore about giving Amari Cooper away for peanuts. We’re looking at which three-time Super Bowl champ might be on the road to the GM’s office one day, we have an update on Jerry Jones after his midweek car accident, and we have an answer to how the Cowboys will handle the T. Smith nameplate dilemma this upcoming season. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Cowboys working to build future on offensive line in post-Travis Frederick age :: Dallas Morning News

Tyron Smith and Zack Martin are suddenly the only non-coaches in the Cowboys’ OL room who were born before 1997. Now they’ll be expected to help mentor the club’s youth movement, including rookie draft picks Tyler Smith and Matt Waletzko, as well as second-year men Josh Ball and Matt Farniok. “That’s what you want as a coach, and we’re very fortunate to have those veteran players,” Mike McCarthy said.

How the Senior Bowl helped shape the Dallas Cowboys' 2022 draft class :: ESPN

Dallas was one of four teams to draft a half-dozen players from the collegiate all-star game in Mobile. Jake Ferguson, Matt Waletzko, De Williams, Jalen Tolbert, Damone Clark, and John Ridgeway were all members of the American Team at the Senior Bowl; now they’ll all be Cowboys. “You get to have your hands on them and you get to see them compete against the better guys,” Will McClay said.

3 Words: Legendary grandfather's advice to Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson will guide his future :: Cowboys Wire

The tight end sold himself to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy with a motto of, “Smart, tough, dependable.” It’s a phrase that came from the University of Wisconsin, where Ferguson’s grandfather, Barry Alvarez, transformed a Big Ten doormat into a perennial powerhouse as the Badgers’ longtime coach.

3 Things to know about Cowboys' newest Badger, TE Jake Ferguson :: Cowboys Wire

Ferguson was a three-star recruit who had numerous college offers from some big-time programs. He redshirted as a freshman and then saw his opportunities take off over the next four seasons. With reliable hands and solid blocking skills, he looks to slide in as TE2 alongside Dalton Schultz in Dallas.

Baldy's 10 favorite draft picks of 2022 | Baldy's Breakdowns :: NFL.com

De Williams is one of the analyst’s favorite picks this year; Baldinger notes his ability to close during the pass rush and “make something happen” with a combination of lethal speed and overpowering moves. He believes the 56th overall pick will only help the Dallas defense add to its league-leading takeaway count from last season.

One UDFA likely to make every NFL team :: The 33rd Team

Don’t be surprised if undrafted center Alec Lindstrom makes the Cowboys’ 53-man roster. With multiple losses to the interior offensive line this offseason, the team is in need of depth. And Lindstrom has NFL-level play in his genes.

UDFA Profile: USC corner fits Dan Quinn prototype :: The Mothership

Isaac Taylor-Stuart has rare speed, a 77-inch wingspan, and can pretty much fly. But his technique is raw, his tackling is not great, and his stats got worse as he progressed through his college career. That actually makes him an ideal candidate for Dan Quinn and defensive backs coach Al Harris. If they can get his technique to level up to his athleticism, he could grow into a role quickly with the Cowboys defense.

Reports: Jerry Jones released, 'all good' after two-vehicle accident :: Cowboys Wire

The 79-year-old owner was released from Parkland Hospital shortly after a two-car crash in Dallas on Wednesday night. He was said to be resting comfortably at home with no injuries. Stephen Jones reported of his father, “He is all good.”

Ranking the 7 worst decisions of the 2022 NFL offseason :: Bleacher Report

Dealing four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders ranks as one of the worst offseason moves on this list. Contrast that with the hauls that receivers like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, and Marquise Brown netted for their teams, and it’s obvious that if the Cowboys had waited to move Cooper- or at least not allowed teams to know he was unwanted- they could have at least gotten a Day 2 selection.

Cowboys trio lands in Top 25 for latest merchandise sales :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys were the only team to put five names in the NFLPA’s Top 50 of player-branded merchandise sales for the period of March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Ezekiel Elliott were in the Top 15; Micah Parsons came in 28th, and Amari Cooper was 47th.

Tyron and Tyler Smith will sport last names only on jerseys :: David Helman (Twitter)

I am a man of the people, and I have obtained the hard-hitting information that many of y’all have been so curious about. Tyron & Tyler Smith don’t need to alter their namesplates despite the similarities. Both of their jerseys will just say SMITH. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) May 5, 2022

This former Dallas Cowboys star is worth a look for an NFL front office role :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Troy Aikman is the Cowboys-dynasty alum most often linked to a front office job someday, but it’s his fullback teammate that may be best suited for it. “The subjectiveness of TV has been really frustrating for me for 20 years,” Daryl Johnston said, “which is why the front office is so appealing. You win or you lose. You have things you need to fix.” The man they still call “Moose” is a 20-year broadcast veteran, held major roles within the AAF and XFL, and is currently executive VP of football operations for the startup USFL.

