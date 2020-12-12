Cowboys News: OL shuffle, Jerry unmuffled, end-of-season bustle

The Dallas Cowboys 2020 season continued to fly off the rails, and Dallas grew one step closer to a top-5 pick with their ugly Week 13 loss to the Ravens. The Cowboys have allowed the top two rushing games this year, and it’s hard to imagine Dallas turning it around this season. Jerry Jones opened up about the defensive woes of his club, and Jones was perhaps the most critical that he has been all season.

Andy Dalton is preparing to face his former franchise, the Bengals, Sunday. The Cowboys have a number of question marks health-wise this week, especially in the defensive backfield as Chidobe Awuzie and Donovan Wilson are both questionable for the outing. Tackle Cameron Erving was placed on the IR. Will the Cowboys see Tyler Biadasz or Zack Martin again this season?

Cowboys' Jerry Jones talks defensive regrets and promises change in candid interview :: Cowboys Wire

Link Jerry Jones spoke candidly about his team during a radio spot on 105.3 The Fan. Jones discussed the disastrous defense, and promises Cowboys fans that things will turn around.

Cowboys' Awuzie on COVID list, Biadasz may return, Wilson iffy :: Cowboys Wire

Link Chidobe Awuzie was placed on the COVID list, but isn't ruled out for Sunday. Tyler Biadasz is set to return for Dallas, and Donovan Wilson's status is in question. Our own Todd Brock covers the latest Cowboys injury news.

2021 NFL Draft: 5 players Cowboys should keep a close eye on :: The Landry Hat

Link Connor Green highlights Memphis's. T.J. Carter, Penn State's Jayson Oweh, Oregon's Deommodore Lenior, Syracuse's Andre Cisco, and Pittsburgh's Jaylen Twyman as players the Cowboys should watch closely in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cowboys' Andy Dalton vs. Bengals: How each has fared after split, 2021 outlook :: ESPN

Link Quarterback Andy Dalton was replaced in 2019 as the starter for the Cincinnati Bengals. Now that he's found a new home with the Dallas Cowboys, Ben Baby and Todd Archer dive into how he and his former team have faired since their split and what lies ahead in 2021.

Dallas Cowboys Friday Injury Report :: Jon Machota, Twitter

https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1337497073948774401

Injuries: An Excuse, Or Grounding The 2020 Cowboys In Reality? :: Inside The Star

Link The Cowboys have had several players suffer season-ending injuries, and quite a few more have spent time on injured reserve. Kevin Brady dives into whether or not that's a valid excuse for the Cowboys 3-9 record or if the team just simply needs more talent.

Mailbag: More Opportunity For The Rookies? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The latest edition of Mailbag from the Dallas Cowboys' staff writers. Rob Phillips and David Helman answer questions regarding the defensive effort, and which young players should get to see the field more as the season winds down.

Amari Cooper is having another Pro-Bowl level season in Dallas :: Marcus Mosher, Twitter

https://twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/status/1337508470837436421

Film Study: Is Cowboys UDFA Terrance Steele getting better at RT? :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys Wire's Skywalker Steele brings you a film breakdown of right tackle Terrance Steele; is the undrafted rookie improving as the season progresses?

Roger Staubach talks Cowboys, potential Dak Prescott extension and NFL QBs, plus Army-Navy rivalry :: CBS Sports

Link Cowboys' legend Roger Staubach conducted an exclusive interview with CBS Sports. Staubach discussed his days at the Naval Academy, the Cowboys 2020 season, Dak Prescott's contract negotiations with Dallas, and more

Big Facts: A Stat That Includes Amari, T.O. & Lamb :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Kyle Youmans from DallasCowboys.com delivers 12 facts, some good and some bad, surrounding the Cowboys or their Week 14 opponent, the Bengals.