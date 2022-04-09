Breaking News:

Steelers QB and former Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car

Cowboys News: Offensive weaponry set to get a boost in 2022 draft

Cameron Burnett
·4 min read
With the 2022 NFL draft now less than three weeks away, it seems as if the offense is going to be the focal point for the Dallas Cowboys. While the defense has kept most of its core intact, there’s glaring holes on the offensive end.

Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks are apparent replacement prospects for departed wideout Amari Cooper, but will Dallas have the chance to draft them? On top of the wide receiver hole, Blake Jarwin’s departure opens a hole for the second tight end and a lack of a long-term agreement with Dalton Schultz means the position is a priority.

In free agency, the Cowboys have stayed quiet but signed a special teams piece to bolster the impressive unit from 2021. While the draft approaches as the biggest moment of the offseason for Dallas it begs the question: is Will McClay the last hope for the Cowboys after free agency blunders?

After staying reserved recently, the Cowboys finally made a free agency signing. While it’s nothing that pops off the page, Nall is a boost to the special teams unit.

The group was impressive in 2021 and Nall will have an impact on John Fassel’s success next season.

With the draft right around the corner, Dallas is in the process of official visits with prospects to help the team decide who they will have their eyes on come draft night.

One of the biggest stories developing is the insecurity of the offensive line. With multiple linemen on 30-man visits, the Cowboys are looking for replacements everywhere but right guard.

While Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson are still in Dallas, there could be another add to the unit in the draft. Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell is an elite athlete and budding playmaker that fits nicely into the opportunistic style the Cowboys have.

Even with the draft close, the projections could be entirely wrong when Dallas is on the clock. With players bouncing around from being top-15 talent to second round picks, most aren’t sure what to expect.

Brian Martin breaks down three surprise prospects the Cowboys could select in the first round.

This offseason has been a head-scratcher for the Cowboys, more than recent years, and the draft seems to be the last hope for major improvement. Spearheading that group is Will McClay and it might have to be another home-run draft for him.

With that said, is he the only hope for Dallas’s front office?

The Cowboys have a big hole at receiver especially early in the season with Amari Cooper in Cleveland. Michael Gallup is expected to miss the start of the season so could Dallas look for a receiver at No. 24?

Treylon Burks is listed as the best fit for the Cowboys, and his mix of size and speed would add fireworks to the offense.

While Burks brings a ton to the table for Dallas, how could Ohio State’s Chris Olave fit into the picture? With 4.26 40 speed, he’s a home-run threat on every route and he could mesh perfectly with Dak Prescott thanks to his impressive route running to boot.

Potentially the perfect player to fit the void for Cooper.

Jon Machota gives his four big predictions with the NFL Draft three weeks away. Could Dallas be looking for their future starter at running back? Details on a replacement for left tackle Tyron Smith, and how it could be an offense-centric draft.

Over the years, tight end has been a positional all about being a physical freak and Virginia’s Jelani Woods is just that. With a 6-foot-7 frame and 4.61 speed, he’s a mismatch for any defender in the NFL and Prescott could use the second weapon at tight end alongside Dalton Schultz.

  • Dallas Cowboys bring in Texas A&M draft prospect as they look to upgrade offensive line

    Guard Kenyon Green is one of four Aggies taking pre-draft visits with the Cowboys this week.

  • Bobby Wagner confirms there had been mutual interest with Cowboys

    Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner confirms there had been "mutual interest" with the Cowboys before he signed with the Rams.

  • News and Notes: More mocks, prospects, and visits; how a Cowboys scout changed draft; loss of a legend

    Pre-draft prep is heating up with more official visits and mock madness, Deion Sanders on NFL's new race rule, saying goodbye to a legend. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Cowboys add to special teams, sign Bears FB Ryan Nall

    Nall went undrafted in 2018, but has been a sure-handed pass-catcher out of the backfield and a solid special-teams contributor since. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • 4 things to know about new Panthers LB Damien Wilson

    New Panthers LB Damien Wilson has a cousin in Carolina's scouting department. Oh, and he used to be an NFL RB.

    STORY: In a jab at the current frontrunner for the May 9 election, Pacquiao questioned why people were supporting Ferdinand Marcos Jr, pointing to the plundering of the country's wealth during the harsh authoritarian rule of his late father and namesake. Marcos's family was accused of plundering an estimated $10 billion during his late father's two-decade rule."Why is our country poor, is it because we don't have any money? No, that is wrong. It's because of corruption. The Marcoses have received billions or trillions of pesos from corruption and we still vote for them? That's rich of us, isn't it?" Pacquiao said.Marcos's camp did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the candidate has previously said he cannot apologise for what his father did.Pacquiao, an incumbent senator who has made fighting corruption a centrepiece of his presidential campaign, is trailing in fourth place on 6% in the latest opinion poll, well behind Marcos, who is leading with 56% support. If elected president, Pacquiao has vowed to strengthen efforts to recover billions of dollars missing since the fall of the Marcos dictatorship, as part his anti-graft platform."I have no intention to be popular," he said. "What I want is to help my fellow people, people who came from poverty."The only man to hold boxing world titles in eight different divisions, Pacquiao retired from boxing in September after the sport propelled him to fame and fortune from humble beginnings as a dirt-poor youngster doing odd jobs to survive."You know, I like challenges in life," he said. "Like in boxing, even if (my opponents) are big, I fight them because I know I can. Here in public service, I am fighting to become the president because I know I can. I can fight them all."

  • Cowboys add two intriguing DEs to offical visit, private workout lists

    The Cowboys are intent to find themselves talent at the edge position in the draft, looking into talented late-round prospects with red flags. | From @Ju_BeLegendary

  • Steelers LB Robert Spillane signs RFA tender

    Pittsburgh will have key reserve Robert Spillane back in 2022.