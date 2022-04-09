Cowboys News: Offensive weaponry set to get a boost in 2022 draft

With the 2022 NFL draft now less than three weeks away, it seems as if the offense is going to be the focal point for the Dallas Cowboys. While the defense has kept most of its core intact, there’s glaring holes on the offensive end.

Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks are apparent replacement prospects for departed wideout Amari Cooper, but will Dallas have the chance to draft them? On top of the wide receiver hole, Blake Jarwin’s departure opens a hole for the second tight end and a lack of a long-term agreement with Dalton Schultz means the position is a priority.

In free agency, the Cowboys have stayed quiet but signed a special teams piece to bolster the impressive unit from 2021. While the draft approaches as the biggest moment of the offseason for Dallas it begs the question: is Will McClay the last hope for the Cowboys after free agency blunders?

Cowboys add to special teams, sign Bears FB Ryan Nall :: Cowboys Wire

After staying reserved recently, the Cowboys finally made a free agency signing. While it’s nothing that pops off the page, Nall is a boost to the special teams unit.

The group was impressive in 2021 and Nall will have an impact on John Fassel’s success next season.

Dallas Cowboys: 3 interesting details about 30-man draft visit list :: NFL Spin Zone

With the draft right around the corner, Dallas is in the process of official visits with prospects to help the team decide who they will have their eyes on come draft night.

One of the biggest stories developing is the insecurity of the offensive line. With multiple linemen on 30-man visits, the Cowboys are looking for replacements everywhere but right guard.

2022 Cowboys scouting report: Florida A&M S Markquese Bell :: Blogging The Boys

While Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson are still in Dallas, there could be another add to the unit in the draft. Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell is an elite athlete and budding playmaker that fits nicely into the opportunistic style the Cowboys have.

2022 NFL Draft: 3 players who could be surprise 1st-round picks for the Cowboys :: Blogging the Boys

Even with the draft close, the projections could be entirely wrong when Dallas is on the clock. With players bouncing around from being top-15 talent to second round picks, most aren’t sure what to expect.

Brian Martin breaks down three surprise prospects the Cowboys could select in the first round.

Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys Nation’s only hope is Will McClay :: SportDFW

This offseason has been a head-scratcher for the Cowboys, more than recent years, and the draft seems to be the last hope for major improvement. Spearheading that group is Will McClay and it might have to be another home-run draft for him.

With that said, is he the only hope for Dallas’s front office?

2022 NFL draft best team fits for wide receivers :: ESPN

The Cowboys have a big hole at receiver especially early in the season with Amari Cooper in Cleveland. Michael Gallup is expected to miss the start of the season so could Dallas look for a receiver at No. 24?

Treylon Burks is listed as the best fit for the Cowboys, and his mix of size and speed would add fireworks to the offense.

Is Chris Olave the Ideal Receiver for Dallas? :: Inside the Star

While Burks brings a ton to the table for Dallas, how could Ohio State’s Chris Olave fit into the picture? With 4.26 40 speed, he’s a home-run threat on every route and he could mesh perfectly with Dak Prescott thanks to his impressive route running to boot.

Potentially the perfect player to fit the void for Cooper.

Trading up, finding replacements: 4 bold Cowboys predictions for the NFL draft :: The Athletic

Jon Machota gives his four big predictions with the NFL Draft three weeks away. Could Dallas be looking for their future starter at running back? Details on a replacement for left tackle Tyron Smith, and how it could be an offense-centric draft.

Cowboys could snag sleeper TE in middle rounds of the draft :: AtoZSports Dallas

Over the years, tight end has been a positional all about being a physical freak and Virginia’s Jelani Woods is just that. With a 6-foot-7 frame and 4.61 speed, he’s a mismatch for any defender in the NFL and Prescott could use the second weapon at tight end alongside Dalton Schultz.

