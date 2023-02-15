Cowboys News: Offensive assistant hired, early Super Bowl odds, Herm Edwards loses it over Cowboys coverage

More coaching staff adjustments as the Cowboys add one to their ranks from a collegiate powerhouse, but he’s got ties to both Cowboys coordinators. Also, an ex-Dallas assistant lands in California with the Chargers offense. And the Cowboys’ main competition in the NFC East took a big blow as the Eagles lose both their coordinators just hours after falling short in Super Bowl LVII.

Meanwhile, the power rankings offer optimism for Cowboys Nation, and Dallas comes out with pretty good odds for winning next year’s big game. But don’t tell any of that to one ex-NFL head coach-turned-TV analyst; he’s mad as hell about the media’s coverage of America’s Team, and he decided on Tuesday he’s not going to take it anymore. All that, plus a former 2,000-yard rusher reveals how close he came to being a Cowboy, a look at whether the team’s latest Hall of Fame snub came from too many Dallas greats being on the ballot, and it’s Nooch Time once again as the XFL prepares to kick off its comeback bid. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Cowboys news: Will Harriger added as offensive assistant, spent last season at USC :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Harriger comes from the University of Southern California, where he spent last season as a senior offensive analyst for the Trojans, working with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. He has familiarity with both of Dallas’s coordinators; he was once in Atlanta with Dan Quinn and previously worked alongside Brian Schottenhemier.

Report: Chargers hiring Doug Nussmeier as quarterbacks coach :: Chargers Wire

Link

Nussmeier should be used to working under L.A.’s new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore; both men occupied the same roles in Dallas. Nussmeier had been the Cowboys’ tight ends coach for two season before graduating to quarterbacks coach for the 2020 season.

Got Your 6: Cowboys occupy same slot in ESPN, NFL.com power rankings :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Dallas comes in 6th in the post-Super Bowl power rankings from both ESPN and NFL.com. Both outlets say the offense needs to take a step up, with added pressure on Mike McCarthy now calling his own plays. The NFC champion Eagles place second on both lists.

Herm Edwards loses it over ESPN’s incessant Dallas Cowboys coverage: ‘We have to talk about these guys all the time!’ :: Awful Announcing

Link

Edwards launched into a rant on Tuesday’s First Take show, unhappy that the segment on power rankings included the top six teams- simply, he claimed with made-for-TV outrage, to work in a Cowboys mention. “They couldn’t make the top five, but they got to six! And now we’re gonna talk about the top six teams. Are you kidding me?! Really? It’s always about the Cowboys!” Edwards then stormed off the set as the show ended in an obviously-staged moment.

Eagles become first team in nearly three decades to lose both coordinators to HC jobs after Super Bowl trip :: CBS Sports

Link

The NFC East champs suddenly have some staff-rebuilding to do. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will leave Philadelphia to take the top job in Indianapolis; defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will assume command in Arizona. The 1994 San Francisco 49ers were the last NFL team to lose both coordinators to head coaching positions after playing in the title game.

Cowboys have sixth-best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII :: Sports Illustrated

Kansas City has opened as the Super Bowl LVIII betting favorite, according to SI Sportsbook 👀 https://t.co/dQWeKK4Ptv pic.twitter.com/FvuzJZDx9R — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 14, 2023

Arrests, fire and celebration: Inside the ‘crazy’ 1993 Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl parade :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Just over 30 years ago, the city of Dallas threw one whopper of a championship parade for the Cowboys, fresh off their Super Bowl XXVII routing of Buffalo. An estimated 400,000 fans lined the streets and mobbed the players in an event expected to draw about half that number. From a third of the city’s schoolkids playing hooky to the car hauling offensive lineman Erik Williams catching fire on the parade route, the spectacle seemed to fit the team’s bad-boy image to a T.

Mailbag: Three Cowboys finalists hurt Woodson? :: The Mothership

Link

Having DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley also up for Hall of Fame spots certainly didn’t help Darren Woodson’s chances. But it’s not the reason he didn’t get in, says Nick Eatman. It’s just a cycle for these guys that are on the doorstep, he writes. “You just don’t see them wait and wait and wait as long as Woodson did – and then get in right away.” But there are safeties already in the Hall of Fame already who clearly do not have his credentials, so Woodson’s time will come.

Former NFL superstar’s comments are painful reminder of Cowboys’ 2008 draft :: The Landry Hat

Link

Chris Johnson “really wanted” to be drafted by the Cowboys in 2008, but Dallas took running back Felix Jones instead, leaving the powerful runner with “the biggest chip on my shoulder,” he says. Johnson went on to a 2,000-yard rushing season in his second campaign as a Titan (one of eight men to ever do it); Jones never topped 800 in a year. It makes for a tantalizing what-if…

How to watch the XFL: 2023 schedule, teams, players, news, more :: ESPN

Link

The XFL begins its comeback on Saturday, with eight teams starting their 10-game schedules. Things will kick off Saturday at Choctaw Stadium when the hometown Arlington Renegades host the Vegas Vipers. Cowboys fans may have interest in Sunday night’s matchup between the Seattle Sea Dragons and D.C. Defenders; former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci will be Seattle’s starting quarterback, slinging balls to ex-NFL star wide receiver Josh Gordon.

