Cowboys News: Offense struggles vs Chargers, Lamb admits ‘clown stuff,’ Turpin impresses again

Day One with the Chargers is in the books. On the up side, there were no fights. Ezekiel Elliott, Neville Gallimore, and KaVontae Turpin all turned in impressive highlights. And Anthony Barr is in pads and participating after his ramp-up. Less than ideal was the surprise loss of CeeDee Lamb, who was sidelined with a “foot issue” that he later explained somewhat sheepishly.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons may keep in mind what his own agent just did for the Chargers’ Derwin James when it comes time to talk contract extensions. A legendary Cowboys linebacker gets one step closer to Canton, an injured rookie offensive lineman could still see the field this season, and a former Cowboy may not be ready in time to face his old mates in Week 1. All that, plus one of the Cowboys’ first cuts could find his way back to the practice squad, and the Dallas rookies are still starry-eyed as they line up against their heroes. That’s all ahead in this edition in News and Notes.

Defense dominates Clarence Hill’s top 5 notables from Dallas Cowboys-Chargers practice :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense were less than impressive Wednesday against the Chargers defense, although Ezekiel Elliott and the run game looked good early on. And in a departure from last week’s scuffle-filled practice with Denver, things between the Cowboys and Chargers were downright civil.

'Foot issue' holds Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb out of Wednesday practice with Chargers :: Cowboys Wire

The third-year receiver was seen in sweatpants before the first of two scrimmages with the Chargers. Lamb was held out of practice with a”foot issue,” but team sources soon downplayed the situation, saying that the term “injury” would be “too strong.” There’s no long-term concern for Lamb’s readiness.

Lamb admits 'clown stuff' led to stitches in foot :: Clarence Hill Jr. (Twitter)

Talked to CeeDee Lamb. Has a cut on his foot that required stitches. Wouldnt say how it happened. Just begrudgingly said clown stuff — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

5 key matchups to watch as Cowboys-Chargers begin joint practices :: Cowboys Wire

One down, one to go as the two clubs practice again on Thursday. Watch for Micah Parsons going against Rashawn Slater, Dalton Schultz facing the newly-paid Derwin James, and the Cowboys’ young defensive tackles squaring off against the league’s top center and first-round pick Zion Johnson on L.A.’s offensive line.

Heads roll as Chargers try to bring down Elliiott :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Turpin shocks Bolts in scrimmage: 'It's what I do' :: The Mothership

The USFL MVP stole the show in Wednesday’s work. While he was brought to camp and signed as a special teams threat, the former TCU speedster is making his case for a spot in the WR room, too. “With me doing whatever they need me to do,” KaVontae Turpin said, “I feel like that opens up the playbook with the offense with Dak [Prescott], Zeke [Elliott] and CeeDee [Lamb] because when I’m in motion, the [defense] has to keep an eye on me.”

Gallimore plants Chargers OL Ryan Hunter :: Patrik Walker (Twitter)

Every NFL team's most impressive player in training camp :: Cowboys Wire

The Defensive Rookie of the Year is picking up right where he left off in 2021. Micah Parsons is the pick for the Cowboys player who’s made the biggest splash thus far in camp. In fact, he seems to be playing even better than last year, which is both hard to imagine and fun to anticipate.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons’ future payday could follow Chargers S Derwin James’ path :: Dallas Morning News

The new bar-setting contract just signed by the Chargers safety could be in the back of Parsons’s mind when his own extension eligibility rolls around in 2024. Like James, Parsons does far more for his team than the position next to his name would indicate all by itself. And, for what it’s worth, the two friends share the same agent. “I think talking contracts is getting ahead of ourselves a little bit,” said David Mulugheta. “But I think definitely when that time comes, if he keeps doing what he’s doing right now, you would think the Cowboys would be happy to pay him what he is worth.”

First look at LB Anthony Barr in pads :: Kyle Youmans (Twitter)

First look at Anthony Barr in pads. He’ll be a full participant in practice today vs. Chargers #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/0Naa6bbx7j — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 17, 2022

Report: Cowboys rookie OL Matt Waletzko could delay surgery, play in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

The rookie aggravated a college shoulder injury on the second day of camp and has been out ever since. But reports suggest that rest and rehab has done Waletzko good, and he may be able to postpone surgery until after the season. If he makes the 53-man roster and goes to injured reserve, he could still come back to play this season, a year when offensive line depth is sketchy at best.

Cowboys rookie still wide-eyed meeting NFL heroes :: Sam Williams (Twitter)

Bro football took me places I never imagined. I met Russell Wilson last week now finna meet Joey Bosa 🔥 — SAM WILLIAMS SR (@DegarrickSamuel) August 17, 2022

Legendary Cowboys LB Chuck Howley named Hall of Fame senior finalist :: Cowboys Wire

Good thing the West Virginia linebacker’s retirement (after two years in Chicago) was short-lived. Howley returned to play 13 years in Dallas, earning six Pro Bowl nods and five first-team All-Pro awards. He helped the “Doomsday” defense win Super Bowl VI, and was named MVP of Super Bowl V, even though the Cowboys lost the game. He’s been in the Cowboys Ring of Honor for nearly 40 years; now he’s finally a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Waived WR Fryfogle could return to practice squad after injury :: Mike Garafolo (Twitter)

Rookie WR Ty Fryfogle, waived by the #Cowboys yesterday with an injury designation, is expected to miss about four weeks with a hamstring injury. Possible practice squad addition for a team once he’s healthy next month. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 17, 2022

Report: Bucs S Keanu Neal out for rest of preseason with injury :: Bucs Wire

There’s no guarantee the former Cowboy will be ready to face his old mates in Week 1. An undisclosed injury will keep Neal out of the rest of Tampa Bay’s preseason. He left Wednesday’s joint practice with Tennessee with what looked to be an arm injury. The team “hopes he [will] return” in time for the season opener in Arlington.

