Cowboys News: OBJ workout, a new WR to consider, cut candidate safe?

A few notable names are making headlines in the last days before free agency begins. Odell Beckham Jr. is back in the news and ready to show teams he’s 100%. And one reliable NFC pass-catcher is said to be hitting the unemployment line; could he be the fit Dallas has been looking for instead? This comes while Dalton Schultz gears up for a bidding war that could leave him among the richest at his position… and one rumored cut candidate is reportedly safe in Dallas, causing some head-scratching among fans who wonder what the club possibly sees in the underachiever.

Meanwhile, we look back at how the franchise tag has been used by the Cowboys, we discuss the upside to doing Trevon Diggs’s new deal now instead of next year, we’re taking stock of the draft whispers that have Dallas going back to the tight end well, and we’re revealing just how snakebitten the Cowboys actually were by injuries in 2022. All that, plus how effective are the campaigns waged by players to woo free agents to their teams? News and Notes has the answers…

Cowboys free agent target Odell Beckham Jr. to work out for NFL teams, per report :: Dallas Morning News

Beckham will hold a workout for teams on Friday, more than 13 months after his ACL reconstruction surgery. A Cowboys executive would not comment on whether they’ll attend the session to be held in Arizona. It’s thought, though, that the team is still interested in signing Beckham if the money and his health are agreeable.

Do player sales pitches actually matter in NFL free agency? Tales of how they've landed :: ESPN

Players openly recruiting free agents to sign with their team has become common, and the stories of how some reach out to make their sales pitch have become legendary. Sometimes it works; sometimes it doesn’t. And in some cases, the jury is still out. The full-court press put on OBJ by several Cowboys players last fall didn’t result in a signing… yet. “What’s crazy is teams went through all that knowing Odell likely wasn’t going to play [in 2022],” an AFC executive said. “But now the groundwork is laid where when he makes a decision, it’s easy.”

Adam Thielen landing spots: Jets, Cowboys, and Chiefs make sense after Vikings release :: Pro Football Network

Another veteran wide receiver has possibly entered the mix for Dallas. With the Vikings and Thielen expected to part ways in the coming days, the Cowboys are a destination that makes a lot of sense for the 10th-year man out of Minnesota State. The possession receiver could be a nice complementary piece in Dak Prescott’s offense, but it really works only if Michael Gallup returns to his pre-injury form.

Cowboys awarded 3 compensatory picks in 2023 draft :: Cowboys Wire

The NFL has awarded the Cowboys three extra picks in the later rounds of this year’s draft, based on the losses last offseason of Randy Gregory, Connor Williams, and Cedrick Wilson. Dallas will get three additional fifth-round selections, Nos. 169, 176, and 212, and go into the draft with nine picks overall.

TE Dalton Kincaid linked to Cowboys in recent prominent mock drafts :: Cowboys Wire

The Utah tight end has been mocked to Dallas by both Mel Kiper Jr. and Dane Brugler, two draft experts who have a proven track record. What’s more, the picks were made at roughly the same time, leading many fans to wonder if there’s something substantive here.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz likely to earn massive payday in free agency :: Cowboys Wire

Schultz may be earning a much bigger contract than some expect when he hits free agency next week. Some outlets project him to end up the second-highest paid tight end in the league by the time the dust settles.

Rank'Em: Reviewing all 11 Dallas franchise tags :: The Mothership

Eleven franchise tags have been issued by the Cowboys over the 30 years of its existence. Flozell Adams got the club’s first in 2002; he signed a five-year extension the following spring and made five Pro Bowls. Ken Hamlin was tagged in 2008, inked a six-year deal, but was cut after just two. More recent examples include DeMarcus Lawrence, Prescott, Schultz, and now Tony Pollard.

Here's why Cowboys should extend Trevon Diggs right now :: Cowboys Wire

Sometimes a wait-and-see approach is good business. Other times, it’s just delaying the inevitable and possibly making things worse. Diggs will be a free agent in 2024, and he’ll command a top-five salary… or maybe reset the market entirely. Doing that deal now would come at least a bit cheaper for the Dallas front office, since his value will only go up even if he turns in another relatively “down” season, as he did last year (at least when compared to 2021).

New intel on expendable defender will infuriate Cowboys fans :: The Landry Hat

One league insider says he doesn’t expect Dallas to release defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, saying the club sees him as “an ascending player.” That’s odd, considering the Oklahoma product didn’t play more than 50 percent of the defense’s snaps in any game in 2022, was a healthy scratch for the wild-card round in Tampa, and had just one tackle on 20 snaps in the divisional round.

AGL 2022: Injuries help lead to Broncos trainwreck :: Football Outsiders

The adjusted games lost metric (AGL) measures injuries to starters and important situational players, quantifying how impacted a given team is over a season by its players who got hurt, were absent, or played at less than 100%. The Cowboys found themselves in the middle of the pack- ranked 18th- with 79.8 AGL. The offense accounted for 45.1; the defense was in better shape overall with 34.7.

