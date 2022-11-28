Cowboys News: OBJ’s lawyer talks deboarding, offense working on pre-snap penalties

Odell Beckham’s aborted plane ride dominated headlines in Cowboys Nation on an off Sunday, with the free agent wide receiver set to visit Dallas in another week’s time. By Sunday night, Beckham’s lawyer had issued a statement that painted a very different picture of what happened aboard that American Airlines flight. League sources suggest that it likely won’t impact Beckham’s upcoming team meetings anyway, and another source thinks the smart money is on Beckham wearing the star.

Elsewhere, we’re grading the Cowboys roster as December dawns, Mike McCarthy is addressing pre-snap issues with the offense, and Jaylon Smith’s wrestling moves didn’t faze the Cowboys coaches. CeeDee Lamb talks resiliency in his connection with Dak Prescott, Deion Sanders gets a big-time job offer, and Sean Payton may be looking at his next stop… not in Dallas. One outlet says OBJ may not be the wide receiver the Cowboys should be signing, and a former Cowboys backup QB goes off with his new team. That and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Odell Beckham removed from plane ahead of NFL visits, including Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

The wide receiver was reportedly “coming in and out of consciousness” as an American Airlines flight crew instructed him to put on his safety belt. The plane returned to the gate, all passengers disembarked, and Beckham was escorted off. He was not detained or cited.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s lawyer issues statement regarding airplane incident :: ProFootballTalk

Beckham’s lawyer offered a very different spin on the bizarre story out of Miami. “Mr. Beckham fell asleep with his blanket over his head,” the statement reads. “He was awaken[ed] and told that the plane was back at the gate and that he needed to get off the plane because he did not put his seatbelt on when asked.” Daniel Davilier called the incident “unnecessary” thanks to an “overzealous flight attendant” who “wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight.”

NFL executive on Odell Beckham Jr: ‘It sounds like it will be Dallas’ :: Blogging the Boys

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have the inside track on landing Odell Beckham Jr. As one team executive put it, “If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1.”

Beckham's team visits likely to stay on schedule :: Jordan Schultz (Twitter)

Barring anything unforeseen, Odell Beckham Jr.’s visits remain on schedule, league sources tell @theScore. I also asked two other playoff teams if today’s incident would dissuade them from exploring OBJ as a FA. Both said no. pic.twitter.com/v5xBK2fMh3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 27, 2022

Cowboys urged to sign ex-Raiders WR after recent release: ‘Perfect situation’ :: Heavy.com

Link

Instead of Odell Beckham Jr., the Cowboys might want to look at Bryan Edwards to supplement their wide receiving corps. The third-year man was released by Atlanta last week; they had just given up a fifth-round pick to obtain him from Las Vegas in May. In 2020, Edwards averaged 17 yards per catch in 12 games as a rookie.

Grading, Ranking every Cowboys player in 2022, how many can be called elite? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Players like Jake Ferguson and Dorance Armstrong are among the biggest risers since Week 1; Jalen Tolbert and Neville Gallimore among the notable fallers. The top 40 includes players who haven’t lived up to expectations, solid contributors, several stars, and six Cowboys who can truly be called elite.

Cowboys’ surging offense has one key issue to fix after thriving in short week :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Coach Mike McCarthy suggested that the offense may be trying to do too much before the snap. Of the offense’s seven penalties on Thursday, four were false start calls. Oddly, Dallas has committed 14 false starts in six home games, compared with only two in five road games. “That’s something we’re going to take a real hard look at when we get back together offensively,” he said.

Lamb explains Cowboys 'resiliency' vs. Giants :: The Mothership

Link

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are still ironing out the wrinkles between them after the quarterback missed five games early in the season. “We’re still building. I understand how late it is in the season, but we didn’t have the first half,” Lamb said. “We’ve been preaching resilience. That’s our motto this year. Everything about this season has been revealing itself.”

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy takes no issue with high-flying move from Giants LB Jaylon Smith :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Cowboys fans were not at all surprised to see Giants linebacker leap WWE-top-rope-style into a pile at the end of a play during Thursday’s game. Neither was Mike McCarthy, who brushed off questions about dirty play. “If you watch Jaylon play a lot, he jumps a lot,” McCarthy said. “That’s something that’s all over the tape. I don’t think it’s out of character for him.”

Report: Cowboys icon Deion Sanders offered HC job at Colorado :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Hall of Famer reportedly has “legitimate interest” in the head coaching job at the University of Colorado, just three seasons after catapulting tiny HBCU Jackson State into the national spotlight. The Buffaloes went 1-10 this season and have finished below .500 in 16 of the last 17 seasons.

Cowboys Rumors: Sean Payton focused on two non-Dallas head coaching jobs :: The Landry Hat

Link

Once widely rumored to be next-in-line as Cowboys head coach, Payton is reportedly now intrigued by possible openings that could arise in the Cardinals and Chargers organizations. Both clubs are spiraling this season under their current coaches, while Mike McCarthy’s seat in Dallas no longer looks all that warm at 8-3.

Former Cowboys backup QB lights it up for Jets in place of Zach WIlson :: PFF (Twitter)

Mike White vs the Bears: 🔥 22/28

🔥 315 yards

🔥 3 TDs

🔥 149.3 passer rating pic.twitter.com/ZsUejtmSGw — PFF (@PFF) November 27, 2022

