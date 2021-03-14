Cowboys News and Notes: A safety prediction, a safe bet to return, safe investments

Dak Prescott was sorely missed in 2020. Now comes the questions. How will his deal effect the roster, free agency, the league in itself? Is there money to still float towards a needed player or is Dallas on the outside looking in? While Dallas continues to restructure and create space on their cap, how far will they go to build a Super Bowl winning team?

Speaking of how far — L.P. Ladouceur for the win! Many Dallas fans may not recognize his name but for those that do understand the power and privilege he brings to the team each season. With a new defensive coordinator comes the idea of a new set of players. Many names have been tossed around as possibly tied to Dallas, who will be reeled in? Over on the offense, can three impact players all remain together? Will future caps prove to be much more challenging than expected?

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Dissecting Dak's deal, impact on other players :: Cowboys Wire

Link In this latest edition of the Cowboys Wire Podcast, hosts K.D. Drummond and Ryan O'Leary discuss Dak Prescott's new deal, and the ripples it will cause in Dallas and around the league.

--AH

The Dak Prescott contract earned a “C” grade for the Dallas Cowboys by one evaluator :: Blogging the Boys

Link The moment Prescott signed on the dotted line to stay in Dallas another four years, he became one of the highest paid NFL players ever. The salary cap experts at OverTheCap.com gave the Cowboys a "C" grade for how they handled the details of the deal.

--AH

L.P. Ladouceur Plans to Keep Playing, Could Break Cowboys Record :: Inside the Star

Link Cowboys longtime long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur turned 40-years old, making him the first Cowboys player to hit that milestone while under contract since Brad Johnson in 2008. If Ladouceur plays in four games next year, he'll set the Dallas record for career games, surpassing Jason Witten.

--AH

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1370049377155350533

The Athletic predicts Cowboys will sign cornerback Michael Davis :: Blogging The Boys

Story continues

Link The Athletic is starting to offer free agency predictions, including the idea of safety Michael Davis joining the Cowboys. Davis is a former undrafted rookie who started 35 games for for the Chargers over the last 3 seasons. With Dan Quinn's expected single-high safety scheme that Davis is familiar with from his time working under Gus Bradley, who has very similar philosophies as Quinn, Davis could have an opportunity to really shine. --AC

Six fears about the Cowboys for the 2021 season :: Blogging the Boys

Link The 2020 season had some high notes (watermelon kick vs Falcons) to the lowest of lows (Dak Prescott's injury). Now with the focus moving to 2021, some fears and nerves remain. Tom Ryle digs into the possibilities, discussing everything from an offensive line with four of five starters having IR stints to fear of a possible Mike Nolan redo as Dan Quinn takes over as defensive coordinator. --AC

Will WR Michael Gallup Be A Dallas Cowboy Come 2022? :: Inside the Star

Link Kevin Brady raises a very valid question; What is Michael Gallup's value? Could Dallas succeed with just Cooper, Lamb, Wilson and a rookie? Is Gallup needed to keep the success train moving? --AC

1

1