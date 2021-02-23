Cowboys News and Notes: Pearson’s stern warning, clock starts ticking on Prescott deal

When will the Dallas Cowboys put the tag on Dak Prescott? Will they at all? As the free agency period inches closer, Dallas will have to move quickly if they wish to sign Prescott to a long-term deal before the franchise tag deadline on March 9. Hall of Famer Drew Pearson is the most recent former Cowboy to give their opinion on the contract situation for the Cowboys franchise quarterback.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota released his latest 7-round mock draft and has the Cowboys taking Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the 10th overall pick. With defensive needs being at a premium for Dallas, could Gerald McCoy return to the team?

Former Cowboy Deion Sanders impressed in his college coaching debut. All this and more in News and Notes.

Cowboys pick 70 percent defense in our complete seven-round mock draft :: The Athletic

Link Jon Machota goes ten picks deep with this latest mock. He has Dallas leaning heavily toward defense, with seven of the picks- and the team's first four- coming on that side of the ball. He also has the Cowboys plucking three rookies from Notre Dame... including (gasp) the legendary program's record-setting quarterback.

'GMFB' crew makes case for Cowboys using franchise tag on Prescott :: Cowboys Wire

Link On Monday morning, the Good Morning Football crew discussed Dak Prescott's contract situation and what the franchise tag could mean for the face of the Cowboys. Todd Brock explains the situation and the different arguments made for Dallas's franchise tag decision coming.

Drew Pearson sends warning to Jerry Jones about Dak Prescott :: Inside the Star

Link The original 88 is using his moment in the spotlight to weigh in on the club's current quarterback. Still making the media rounds after his recent Hall of Fame selection, Drew Pearson told CBS Sports Radio a second franchise tag could trigger Prescott's split from Dallas. According to Pearson, "If you let him play under the franchise tag this season and you don’t sign him anywhere along the line to a long-term contract, Dak ain't gonna be here after that."

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott invests in gaming community platform :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has a history of streaming video games and being supportive of the industry. Recently, he teamed with fellow NFL stars and donated to eFuse, a company that works as a spotlight for up-and-coming streamers and professional players.

Why the Cowboys re-signing Gerald McCoy makes sense :: The Landry Hat

Link The Gerald McCoy Experiment could be worth revisiting. Despite losing the veteran's services before his first season as a Cowboy even began, the team could still use a big run-stuffer in the middle of the defensive line, and youngsters like Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore would no doubt benefit from the four-time All-Pro's mentorship.

Franchise Tag window opens Tuesday, will Prescott be tagged again? :: Cowboys Wire

Link With a second franchise tag decision looming for the Cowboys, Prescott could be the second quarterback ever to get the tag twice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport discussed how Dallas is treating the situation and their expectations to sign a long-term contract.

Cowboys legend Deion Sanders dominates in 1st game at Jackson State, after Aikman cameos pre-game :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys legend Deion Sanders made his head coaching debut on Sunday for Jackson State, impressing in a 53-0 blowout win over Edward Waters. Fellow Hall of Famer and friend Troy Aikman surprised Sanders pregame to congratulate him for the achievement.

Back to the well? Panthers release 2 FA who should interest Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link Could Dallas return to the scene of last year's free agency failures but get better results in 2021?

