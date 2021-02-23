Cowboys News and Notes: Pearson’s stern warning, clock starts ticking on Prescott deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
, Alec Medford and Cameron Burnett
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When will the Dallas Cowboys put the tag on Dak Prescott? Will they at all? As the free agency period inches closer, Dallas will have to move quickly if they wish to sign Prescott to a long-term deal before the franchise tag deadline on March 9. Hall of Famer Drew Pearson is the most recent former Cowboy to give their opinion on the contract situation for the Cowboys franchise quarterback.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota released his latest 7-round mock draft and has the Cowboys taking Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the 10th overall pick. With defensive needs being at a premium for Dallas, could Gerald McCoy return to the team?

Former Cowboy Deion Sanders impressed in his college coaching debut. All this and more in News and Notes.

Cowboys pick 70 percent defense in our complete seven-round mock draft :: The Athletic

Link Jon Machota goes ten picks deep with this latest mock. He has Dallas leaning heavily toward defense, with seven of the picks- and the team's first four- coming on that side of the ball. He also has the Cowboys plucking three rookies from Notre Dame... including (gasp) the legendary program's record-setting quarterback.

'GMFB' crew makes case for Cowboys using franchise tag on Prescott :: Cowboys Wire

Link On Monday morning, the Good Morning Football crew discussed Dak Prescott's contract situation and what the franchise tag could mean for the face of the Cowboys. Todd Brock explains the situation and the different arguments made for Dallas's franchise tag decision coming.

Drew Pearson sends warning to Jerry Jones about Dak Prescott :: Inside the Star

Link The original 88 is using his moment in the spotlight to weigh in on the club's current quarterback. Still making the media rounds after his recent Hall of Fame selection, Drew Pearson told CBS Sports Radio a second franchise tag could trigger Prescott's split from Dallas. According to Pearson, "If you let him play under the franchise tag this season and you don’t sign him anywhere along the line to a long-term contract, Dak ain't gonna be here after that."

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott invests in gaming community platform :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has a history of streaming video games and being supportive of the industry. Recently, he teamed with fellow NFL stars and donated to eFuse, a company that works as a spotlight for up-and-coming streamers and professional players.

Why the Cowboys re-signing Gerald McCoy makes sense :: The Landry Hat

Link The Gerald McCoy Experiment could be worth revisiting. Despite losing the veteran's services before his first season as a Cowboy even began, the team could still use a big run-stuffer in the middle of the defensive line, and youngsters like Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore would no doubt benefit from the four-time All-Pro's mentorship.

Franchise Tag window opens Tuesday, will Prescott be tagged again? :: Cowboys Wire

Link With a second franchise tag decision looming for the Cowboys, Prescott could be the second quarterback ever to get the tag twice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport discussed how Dallas is treating the situation and their expectations to sign a long-term contract.

Cowboys legend Deion Sanders dominates in 1st game at Jackson State, after Aikman cameos pre-game :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys legend Deion Sanders made his head coaching debut on Sunday for Jackson State, impressing in a 53-0 blowout win over Edward Waters. Fellow Hall of Famer and friend Troy Aikman surprised Sanders pregame to congratulate him for the achievement.

Back to the well? Panthers release 2 FA who should interest Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link Could Dallas return to the scene of last year's free agency failures but get better results in 2021?

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Open projected to lose nearly $80 million due to COVID-19

    The tournament director isn't actually that upset at the massive financial hit.

  • Djokovic faces a sideline spell with muscle tear after sweet success

    Novak Djokovic will need to spend some time on the sidelines recovering from a muscle tear that hindered him in the later rounds of the Australian Open, the Serbian said as he celebrated his ninth Melbourne Park title on Monday. The 33-year-old extended his own record with an emphatic 7-5 6-2 6-2 victory over Daniil Medvedev at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, despite carrying the injury suffered in the third round of the tournament. Parading his trophy on the beach in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton on Monday, Djokovic said a second scan of his abdomen had revealed he had made the injury worse by playing on.

  • Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev beats arch-rival Stefanos Tsitsipas, will face Novak Djokovic in final

    Medvedev beat Tsitsipas and a very pro-Tsitsipas crowd for the right to face Djokovic in the final.

  • 2020 first-round bust Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done with' Titans after ultimatum from GM

    Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?

  • Lakers news: Guard Quinn Cook to be waived after nearly two seasons

    The Los Angeles Lakers are parting ways with guard Quinn Cook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar next month because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Andrew Wiggins with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/20/2021

  • Christopher Bell captures first career Cup win on Daytona Road Course

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For the second consecutive week, Daytona International Speedway crowned a first-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell earned the honor Sunday on the track‘s road course, taking the lead from Joey Logano with two laps to go and pulling away to a comfortable 2.119-second victory over […]

  • Mavericks gauging trade value of former Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis: report

    The Dallas Mavericks are gauging the trade value of former Knicks star Kristaps Porzinigis, league sources tell Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

  • ‘Very, very strong feeling’ in Pittsburgh that it’s time to move forward without Big Ben

    Contract talks that were expected to start between Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger earlier this month haven't begun.

  • Lakers broadcast puts Isaiah Thomas in Wizards' starting lineup over Russell Westbrook

    A mishap on the Lakers' broadcast had everyone doing a double-take Monday night.

  • Carmelo Anthony explains the real reason he returned to Trail Blazers in free agency

    There was one thing that mattered for Carmelo Anthony above all else in free agency.

  • Curtis Blaydes says Derrick Lewis is underestimating him heading into UFC Vegas 19

    The match-up slated to take place Saturday at UFC Vegas 19 between number two ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes and number four ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis has been brewing for some time. In fact, both fighters were calling for bouts against one another immediately after Lewis’s last fight, a victory over Aleksei Oleinik. In the post-fight press conference from that card in August 2020, Lewis claimed he could take Blaydes down and punish him on the ground. Speaking with MMAWeekly.com at the UFC Vegas 19 virtual media day, Blaydes said he chuckles at that idea. “I think he was just saying that to elicit some response from the media, which I think that was achieved,” Blaydes said. “If he shoots, that means he’s having a bad day. Derrick does not want to wrestle.” While Blaydes believes some of those comments made by Lewis could be attributed to his renown sense of humor, he also believes Lewis is genuinely underestimating his wrestling ability. “He understands I’m a badass wrestler because I understand that he’s got some crazy power in his hands. I’m not gonna be facetious and be like ‘Yeah, I’m gonna stand and I’m gonna knockout Derrick in the first round.’ That’s just looking for clickbait,” Blaydes said. “That’s not my thing, that’s his thing.” Curtis Blaydes heaps praise on teammate Cory Sandhagen, likens him to Anderson Silva While Blaydes trained for his fight with Lewis, his teammate and number two ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen was preparing for his match-up with Frankie Edgar. Blaydes said Sandhagen's evolution as a fighter is something to behold, heaping high praise for the top ranked bantamweight. “He was already good when I first joined Elevation and I got there almost five years ago,” Blaydes said. “But I’ve seen the growth and the maturation. I’ve seen him grow more confident in his techniques. I see him throw out all types of crazy techniques in the gym and it’s just amazing to watch.” Blaydes believes Sandhagen has the potential to become one of the greatest strikers that the sport has ever seen. “Imagine being in the gym watching Anderson Silva. I’m not comparing Cory to Anderson; I’m just saying I know Anderson has great hands,” Blaydes said. “I know he was probably pulling off some crazy techniques in the gym and the guys that were privy to watch it were probably like ‘Wow, we’re watching one of the best stand-up fighters of our generation,’ and I do believe Cory has the potential to be one of the best stand-up fighters of our generation.” Blaydes also picked Sandhagen to win in a potential match-up against former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, who is returning from an USADA administered suspension after testing positive for EPO. “I think that favors Cory; I do. I know TJ’s very powerful. I know his resume because when I got to Elevation, TJ was there too,” Blaydes said. “So I know what he’s about and I know he’s a good wrestler. But Cory man, he brings it all together.” Blaydes hopes to bring another victory home to Elevation MMA along with Sandhagen’s when he takes on Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Results UFC Vegas 19 Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

    In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

  • Peter King’s five mock trade proposals for Deshaun Watson

    Peter King shares five trade proposals he created for teams in the hunt for Deshaun Watson that could blow the Texans away.

  • Report: Why do the Panthers want to move on from Teddy Bridgewater?

    The Carolina Panthers reportedly want to move on from former Minnesota Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater.

  • Albert Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Peter King suggests a trade for the Vikings

    Peter King suggests a trade that would land Deshaun Watson with the Minnesota Vikings.

  • Cam Newton gives emphatic answer when asked if he’d return to Patriots

    Cam Newton wouldn't say if he and the Patriots have stayed in touch this offseason.

  • David Pastrnak's interview about 'Barbie Girl' after Bruins-Flyers is amazing

    After notching a hat trick in the Bruins' rout of the Flyers at Lake Tahoe, David Pastrnak just wanted to dance to "Barbie Girl."