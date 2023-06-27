Cowboys News: No Zeke talks yet? Tyler Smith speaks on Year 1 welcome

Tyler Smith rarely looked like an NFL newbie last season, but he had his rookie moments; in this edition of News and Notes, the second-year lineman says positionmates nearly twice his age helped him get past his first-season jitters.We also dive into poll results that reveal the state of the team according to Cowboys Nation. And we’re explaining how running the ball more isn’t actually what the Cowboys should do at all this season.

Meanwhile, an NFL insider weighs in on how seriously the front office is considering an Ezekiel Elliott reunion, the secondary puts three of its own on a shortlist of the league’s very best, and we nominate our player who’s primed for a breakout season in 2023. Tony Dorsett and Drew Pearson team up with an unlikely rival for a special high school practice, a Formula 1 star takes a pit stop at The Star, and Pacman Jones is making headlines for a very different reason these days: for being a good example. All that, plus why one former NFL passer goes against his own fanbase to say the Cowboys faithful are the league’s most deserving of a championship. News and Notes, coming your way…

Cowboys’ Tyler Smith on entering second NFL season, new coaches in Dallas :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

“After getting that first year under my belt, I understand what the expectation is,” Smith said, adding that being in a locker room with thirtysomethings (and beyond) was a very new experience for him. But those same veterans- Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, Jason Peters- helped him get over his welcome to the NFL moments. “That’s when a lot of things got easier for me,” he explained. “That kept me grounded.”

Converting downs, not running the ball, key to resting Cowboys defense :: Cowboys Wire

If an offense wants to take time off the clock, the goal has to be to convert downs. And the best way to convert downs is to do what the offense does best. Despite what Mike McCarthy says about wanting to run the damn ball, the passing game has consistently outperformed the ground game with Prescott under center. Last season, running more for the sake of running would have resulted in fewer converted downs. The real key to resting the defense is having success through the air, slowing the tempo between plays, and moving the chains.

ESPN ranks Cowboys as 7th in offensive skill positions :: Cowboys Wire

No. 2 in 2021 and then down to 11th last season, the Cowboys are back up to No. 7 in this ranking from Bill Barnwell. Brandin Cooks helps bump that number and Tony Pollard is “imposing,” but the lack of experience at tight end keeps them from being higher. Expect a slower offense overall that leaves fewer opportunities for everyone involved.

Slater: Cowboys haven't discussed re-signing Ezekiel Elliott :: NFL.com

The NFL insider says a Cowboys source tells her, “quite frankly, they’re just not talking about” re-signing Elliott… unless maybe there were an injury to a running back currently on the roster. The bigger question remains: will Tony Pollard be able to have the same kind of production now that Elliott isn’t getting 18 carries a game?

Cowboys fan survey results: Can they win NFC East? How far will they get in postseason? :: The Athletic

Over a thousand Cowboys fans have spoken. The vast majority approve of this offseason’s moves, and at least 50% believe the Cowboys will at least reach the NFC Championship Game. The biggest concerns are at offensive line and kicker, while more respondents are worried about replacing Connor McGovern than Dalton Schultz. And over 80% believe the team should steer clear of re-signing Ezekiel Elliott.

Cowboys corner market with not 1, not 2, but 3 of NFL's top slot defenders :: Cowboys Wire

Touchdown Wire places DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, and Jayron Kearse among the league’s top 11 slot defenders. Dallas having three top-tier players in the catgory is a remarkable feat. Having them all for relatively cheap is a stroke of front-office genius.

Every NFL team's potential breakout player in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

For the first time in his career, Donovan Wilson played in 100% of the team’s games, putting behind him the injuries that had plagued his first three seasons. He was rewarded with Pro Bowl consideration and a new long-term agreement. Wilson is the lead dog of the Cowboys’ three-headed monster at safety; continued pass-rush success and a couple more interceptions will place him on the national stage in 2023.

Tyler Smith hosted free football camp over weekend :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys LT Tyler Smith gave back to his hometown today, hosting a free football camp in Fort Worth. About 140 kids, age 8-16. Smith has discussed being example to local youth since Cowboys drafted him in 2022. Led campers in drills, signed autographs. Photos via Breen Photography pic.twitter.com/NpCFiSqHez — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 24, 2023

Ex-Cowboys CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones raising children of fallen teammate :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Leading up to and during his one year with the Cowboys, Jones was known more for his off-the-field troubles than his often-electrifying play. He’s now serving as a teacher of what not to do for the sons of the late Chris Henry, his West Virginia teammate and former Bengals wide receiver. Chris Jr. won’t graduate high school for another two years but is already thought to be a Top-10-draft-pick talent as a receiver.

Cowboys legends Tony Dorsett, Drew Pearson team up with Washington rival for special HS practice :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Hall of Famers joined longtime Washington cornerback Darrell Green at a high school in Albuquerque to lead practice for an underprivileged squad. Apart from field drills, the Highland Hornets also got lessons on mental health, higher education, and suicide prevention as part of Green’s Strong Youth, Strong Communities initiative.

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title? :: NFL.com

David Carr risked offending his Houston fanbase by saying the Cowboys faithful are most deserving of a Super Bowl after such a long drought. “Lately, Dallas has had the firepower to give itself a chance at its first title in nearly three decades, but major blunders have abruptly ended those aspirations. The constant emotional roller coaster is almost too much to take.”

Sergio Perez makes lap around The Star :: The Mothership

The Formula 1 driver took a tour of team headquarters before heading out to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix. Cowboys defensive lineman and fellow Mexico native Isaac Alarcón served as tour guide and made sure to stop by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s office. “Go do great stuff,” Quinn told Perez. “We’re behind you. You have a lot of fans in this building.”

