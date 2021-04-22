Cowboys News: NFL replay rule changes, CBs jostle for draft superiority

The Dallas Cowboys will start their draft adventure with the 10th overall pick. Media outlets have kicked into high gear with their general thoughts of what each team needs and what they should do. Trade up to grab a better player? Trade down to acquire extra picks ? In the top 10 alone, there are at two names in discussion for best cornerback available. This is along with the decision to add a player to help against the run or even possibly an offensive tackle for the other side of the ball. Decisions, decisions.

Have discussions surrounding safety finally become a point of interest for Dallas? How will the different rule changes accepted and denied by the NFL owners affect the season? Will changing jersey numbers be more of a priority in 2021 or 2022? When will the 2021 season begin and who will the Cowboys face first? Also, happy 4-21 day to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott!

NFL owners OK replay change, other new rules for 2021 season :: ESPN

No full-time sky judge or booth official.

Replay officials can consult with on-field refs on ANY call regarding possession, completions/interceptions, down by contact, not just on challenges.

Single-digit jersey numbers approved.

Onside kicks, 9 players allowed within 25 yards of the ball.

No OT in preseason games.

Taunting now a point of emphasis.

5 Random Pre-draft Thoughts for the Dallas Cowboys :: The Star

Link Brian Martin goes through five thoughts prior to the draft, including drafting a wide receiver vs. a tight end in the top 100. Trading Michael Gallup in order to receive more picks? -AC

Patrick Surtain II vs. Jaycee Horn: Who should the Cowboys draft 10th overall? :: D210SPORTS

Brianna Dix dives into the possibility of Dallas picking defense with their first-round pick. Most interesting is the complete breakdown Dix provides for both CB Patrick Surtain II and CB Jaycee Horn, highlighting both their strengths and perceived weaknesses.

Mailbag: Drafting To Fix The Run Defense? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link David Helman and Rob Phillips tackle the question of trading down to acquire extra picks for depth purposes due to injuries. Also discussed, positional value. Is cornerback truly the greatest need? Does someone able to stop the run prove to be a bigger priority? -AC

Could 2021 Buck The Cowboys' Safety Trend? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Dallas has a known trend of not valuing the safety position. This year alone the total guaranteed money spent on safeties is about $3.5 million. However, Stephen Jones offers some hope declaring if the opportunity were to present itself, the Cowboys would not hesitate. -AC

[embed]https://twitter.com/SeifertESPN/status/1384943788943106048?s=20[/embed]

Matt Miller believes OT Rashawn Slater could be a “dream fit” with Cowboys :: Inside the Star

Link Could the decision of the 10th round pick exclude defensive players completely? While there have been rumors of Dallas taking tight end Kyle Pitts if available, most mock drafts have the Cowboys picking defensively. An offensive tackle should not be ruled out when pick 10 is called. -AC

Update: Schedule Release Date; Cowboys Opponents :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Cowboys' complete 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. central. -AC

[embed]https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1384919461287710730?s=20[/embed]

