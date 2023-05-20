Cowboys News: NFL’s best young talent? Is Dallas better than 2022?

The Cowboys’ 2023 preseason slate of opponents was revealed when word came down about the club’s 17-game regular season schedule. Now there are actual dates and start times attached to each contest. Fans will be keyed in on the pecking order for various roster battles and a key one anticipated this summer will be how the offensive line is configured with three starting-caliber tackles and a hole at left guard.

The roster is filled with young talent whose roles are cemented in the team’s plans, with linebacker Micah Parsons earning honors as the top NFL player under the age of 25 and two others also ranking in the top 25. Parsons is an image of the evolving NFL, where position-less players can be true game wreckers and adjust depending on the situation.

The addition of wide receiver Brandin Cooks to an already potent offense reflected in a top 5 offensive win-share projection for next season. Part of this optimism is related to the growing connection between quarterback Dak Prescott and new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Find out about their budding relationship, a look at a rookie pass rusher and more in the latest News and Notes.

The Cowboys are looking to find the right combination to unlock the best offensive line possible :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys were forced to shuffle their offensive line in 2022 due to injuries, and now they have to decide how to build the unit this season. While aging, Tyron Smith is still an elite blocker and deciding what to do with Terence Steele is another cog in the machine for Dallas.

Cowboys announce dates, times for back-and-forth preseason schedule :: Cowboys Wire

Before the real show starts, the Cowboys have three preseason games. Two of which are at home and the times for the contests are official. The earliest game is at 4 p.m. CT, with two primetime games as tune-ups for the season.

3 Cowboys named to top-25 list of players under age 25 :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas has an abundance of young talent and this was reflected in a list of the top players under 25. Linebacker Micah Parsons earned top honors while two other Cowboys made the list as well.

Stephen Jones pleased with offseason moves, Dallas Cowboys more talented than a year ago :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Cowboys VP Stephen Jones spoke about his outlook for the 2023 with optimism. Jones cited the offseason moves, a large change from the norm in Dallas and discussed how he believes the team is already more talented than they were at this point in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys offense lands in Top 5 of NFL.com’s offensive win-share projections :: Blogging the Boys

The Cowboys reloaded on offense for 2023 with the addition of wide receiver Brandin Cooks after averaging over 30 points a game last year. The expectations for this year are high and this was reflected in NFL.com’s offensive win-share rankings with Dallas making the top five.

Cowboys 2023 draft analysis: 200 snaps with defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko :: The Athletic

Bob Sturm breaks down all the Cowboys draft selection. This time, he’s focusing on fourth-round edge rusher Villami Fehoko, who comes to Dallas as an efficient pass rusher and the 2022 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Dak, Schottenheimer Off to Strong Offseason Start :: The Mothership

The Cowboys made a change at offensive coordinator for 2023 and the new connection between quarterback and coordinator is thriving. Brian Schottenheimer detailed his love for Prescott as a competitor and leader, turns out the feeling is mutual as his quarterback spoke highly of his new offensive mastermind.

Spagnola: Expanding Pure 'Football Player' Roles :: The Mothership

The NFL is evolving with players not being locked down to one specific role. Dallas has multiple examples of this: Parsons and safety Jayron Kearse, who take turns lining up all over the defense depending on the situation. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is keen to this, and likes to test what his players are capable of and how he can create even more wrinkles for offenses to work around.

5 most dangerous rushing attacks the Cowboys will face in 2023 :: The Landry Hat

Dallas had an obviously strong defense in 2022, but the rush defense wasn’t perfect and they addressed this in the offseason. Will it pay off? Terence Watson lists the five toughest rushing attacks the Cowboys will have to prove their mettle to this season.

