Cowboys News: NFC East gauntlet on deck, Diggs stalking QBs, records

Have NFL teams not learned anything yet? They haven’t, because for some reason they keep testing cornerback Trevon Diggs. His latest victim was New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill as Diggs snagged his league-leading ninth interception of the season, putting him in a great position to break the Dallas Cowboys’ franchise record of 11 set by Everson Walls in 1981. Linebacker Micah Parsons has resembled more of a cyborg than a human with his 25 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks on the season, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The Cowboys and their NFC East rivals will go through a gauntlet of division games in December with no team playing less than three to close out the season. Takeaways from the Cowboys win against the Saints, their shaky identity at times, a rookie report, and more headline this edition of the news and notes.

Pick Play: Cowboys' Trevon Diggs closing in on franchise interception record :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Diggs had recorded just one interception in the previous five games before the Cowboys’ Thursday Night showdown with the Saints. However, after registering his ninth of the season in New Orleans, he’s only two away from tying Everson Walls for the most in franchise history.

What We Learned: Parsons' proper place, Cowboys playmakers, run game sour :: Cowboys Wire

Link

It wasn’t pretty by any means but the Cowboys got their eighth win of the season in New Orleans on Thursday after dropping two consecutive games. There was plenty to take away from their performance, both good and bad. Mike Crum dives into Parsons establishing himself as an elite defender, how the Cowboys’ defense keeps taking the ball away, and the issues in the running game.

Fickle Cowboys leave fans in fugue state over team's true identity in 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys getting a win in Week 13 was much-needed. However, the running game isn’t showing the consistency from earlier in the season. Subpar creativity by offensive coordinator Kellen has been a part of the problem. Also, the Cowboys’ defense may get turnovers but the tendency to give up chunk plays is still an issue.

Story continues

Cowboys 2021 rookie report: Micah Parsons is just too good :: Blogging The Boys

Link

Parsons is better than advertised and that can’t be denied anymore as he racked up his team-leading 10th sack in just 12 games on Thursday. He’s not the only rookie that contributed in Week 13. Rookie defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa caused havoc with multiple tackles for loss and a few pressures, and edge rusher Chauncey Golston showed his versatility to play multiple spots on the defensive line. David Howman dives into how not only these three rookies, but the entire 2021 class, fared against New Orleans.

Stephen Jones on DeMarcus Lawrence’s return, Micah Parsons for defensive player of the year and more :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Lawrence returned to the starting lineup in Week 13 and his play was impressive with six pressures, two pass breakups, and a quarterback hit. Parsons continued his climb up the ladder of top-notch defenders in the NFL on Thursday night, picking up where he left off after a dominant November. Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones joined 103.5 The Fan on Friday and spoke about them and Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott’s knee issue, and Amari Cooper’s snap count against the Saints.

Taking the Good with the Bad from Cowboys Road Win at Saints :: Inside The Star

Link

A win is a win in the NFL and they all count just the same. The Cowboys’ defense forced four turnovers and scored a touchdown against the Saints. However, the Cowboys’ offense struggled to establish the run which has become a pattern. Sean Martin of Inside The Star talks about the positives and negatives from the Cowboys Week 13 victory.

We are about to experience an onslaught of NFC East games across all four teams :: Blogging The Boys

Link

As the Cowboys look to wrap up the NFC East and punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, they will do so mostly playing against division opponents. Four of their last five games are within the division. They aren’t the only ones though as the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Washington Football Team all have at least three division games left themselves.

Trolling The Nation for Cowboys at Saints: “Micah Parsons is a bad man.” :: Blogging The Boys

Link

The Cowboys move the needle like no other team in the NFL so eyes are always on them. This looks at fan reactions during the Cowboys’ Thursday night game against the Saints from open game threads.

Micah Parsons hasn't just been good, he's been dominant in his first 12 games in the pros :: NFL on CBS (Twitter)

Only 1 NFL player has 25+ QB Hits and more than 15 Tackles for Loss this season That player… is a rookie. Micah Parsons has been a PHENOM for the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/NwvHrXPITs — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2021

Tony Pollard hit record speed for touchdown during Cowboys-Saints game :: The Landry Hat

Link

When Tony Pollard scored on a 58-yard run against the Saints, he reached a top speed of 21.17 MPH, the fastest by any Cowboys player in 2021. Lauren Barash also discussed the club’s thought process on resting Elliott and his knee injury.

1

1