Cowboys News: What’s next for Sam Williams, Michael Gallup; Micah defends Giants superstar

Every player looks to improve from one season to the next. But for the two Cowboys spotlighted in today’s edition of News and Notes, one is eager to build off an impressive rookie campaign, and the other could be desperate to show that last year’s disappearing act was just a fluke. We’ve also got news on why Dallas’s third-string quarterback may be in a unique position to make a quantum leap in 2023.

Pre-draft picks are still top of mind; we’re checking out five prospects that ESPN has narrowed down for the team, and we’re categorizing 100-plus guys as the big board starts to take shape. We look at the ripple effects of making that first-round tight end selection all the mocks are suggesting, too. All that, plus a current Cowboys star comes to the defense of a rival, a former Cowboy has a co-worker sticking up for him in his post-gridiron career, and a recently-departed Cowboy is staying in football shape with a little help from his quarterback friend.

The Cowboys need a healthy and productive Michael Gallup. They didn’t get either in 2022 :: Dallas Morning News

Gallup has become a forgotten man, based on his career-low numbers for yards and yards per reception in 2022. His comeback from ACL surgery proved slower than fans were led to expect, and then he lacked explosiveness all season long. Worse, his route-running looked suspect, and he even hung his quarterback out to dry on occasion. Head coach and play-caller Mike McCarthy has told Gallup he will be featured more; in return, he’s going to need to produce.

Progress Report: Williams had team-high in TFLs :: The Mothership

The second-round draft pick finished fifth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, despite playing on a crowded defensive front that featured plenty of other pass rushers. He’ll get more involved in 2023 and hopefully cut down on his unnecessary roughness calls, but if he keeps putting up tackles for loss at his current rate, the staff may just let those slide.

Ezekiel Elliott works out with Dak, Cowboys receivers on Prescott's backyard field :: Cowboys Wire

The recently-released running back was one of several players spotted working out on Prescott’s backyard field. Some fans assumed it must mean a re-signing is imminent, but it’s far more likely indicative of nothing more than the close friendship that Elliott still shares with Prescott and his ex-teammates… and a desire by the two-time rushing champ to stay in football shape as he waits for a new team to call.

Cowboys Draft Big Board 2.0: Projected rounds for Top 101 prospects :: Cowboys Wire

So far, 25 of the Cowboys’ 30 national visits have been identified, but there’s always some wiggle room in who’s been reported as what. Wide receiver and cornerback are big targets, but edge rusher seems pretty much settled. This master list puts every prospect in his proper category as it stands right now, from top-15 players who Dallas would likely have to trade up for… to the punter they like in Round 6 and a healthy list of guys who could get phone calls as undrafted free agents.

Popular CB prospect visited Cowboys on Thursday :: Ian Rapoport (Twitter)

#Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson just returned from a visit with the #Cowboys, source said, and he also recently visited the #Packers. He has a Top 30 visit with the #Jaguars on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2023

ESPN identifies 5 draft prospects as heavily linked to Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Todd Archer says Bijan Robinson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Zay Flowers would all be considered “home runs” for the team that’s become to used to knocking it out of the park with their first-round picks. Analyst Jordan Reid still thinks tight end Dalton Kincaid would fill a huge hole in the first, and he reports that South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush “has been mentioned frequently in connection with Dallas” as a Day 2 pick.

Seven, 7-round mock drafts: Does TE only work for Cowboys in trade back? :: Cowboys Wire

So what if Dallas does what so many mocks predict and take a tight end? This exercise shows they could trade back to get their top target, Darnell Washington, and still come away with a boatload of talent. The nine other picks (after all the wheeling and dealing) include a sneaky-good cornerback who compares to Richard Sherman, a dynamic SEC wideout, the Pollardesque running back out of Tulane, and the next offering from Purdue (the so-called “Cradle of Quarterbacks”) as a possible backup for Prescott.

Why QB Will Grier might be in an improved situation with Kellen Moore gone :: Blogging the Boys

The third-stringer hasn’t taken an NFL snap since 2019, but he’s long been pegged as a passer who would excel in a West Coast offense… exactly the scheme style that’s going to start seeping into the Dallas gameplan with McCarthy calling the plays. Grier’s mobility edge over Cooper Rush was obvious last preseason, too, so don’t assume that the late-round quarterback taken in this year’s draft is a lock to overtake Grier on the depth chart.

Jim Nantz comes to Tony Romo's defense over media 'cheap shots' :: Cowboys Wire

Romo’s booth partner was taken aback by the criticism the former Cowboy received- some from industry insiders- for his on-air job performance during the postseason. Nantz maintains that the two broadcasted the AFC Championship Game the same way they had called some of the most-watched games of the regular season.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons calls out 'idiot' critic of Saquon Barkley; Giants RB retweets :: Bleacher Report

NFC East rivals or not, Parsons went off on a Twitter user who claimed that the Giants rusher was wearing down at the end of last season. “I mean yeah that’s what happens” for the best player on a team, Parsons shot back. Barkley “is that offense! Pay him!” he added. Barkley appreciated the support from his fellow Penn State alum; he retweeted Parsons’s words.

Dan Snyder selling Commanders: What Josh Harris, Magic Johnson group brings to Washington :: The Athletic

The Cowboys’ oldest rival is on the verge of getting new ownership. Harris already owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and a minority stake in the Premier League’s Crystal Palace club. Along with NBA great Magic Johnson, he’d bring a track record of proven sports business acumen and a new sense of hope to a once-proud franchise that has become a laughingstock, although the record $6.05 billion sale is not yet finalized.

NFL, NFLPA approve helmet designed to reduce QB concussions :: ESPN

The Vicis Zero2 Matrix QB helmet is designed to reduce the severity of helmet-to-ground impacts, which league data says account for approximately half of quarterback concussions. The helmet performed 7% better than the most popular helmet worn by quarterbacks last season, but it’s not known how many passers will switch to the new headgear right away.

