Cowboys News: Next up for the Hall, Elliott bounce back, Dak and cap

The 2020 NFL season has officially ended with Tom Brady leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win. While the NFL’s new league year isn’t officially scheduled to start till March 17th, ESPN has already released it’s first set of power rankings for 2021.

A star studded 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class was announced over the weekend. Find out just how the Cowboy’s newest Hall of Famer learned he would be part of football immortality. Plus, who will be the next former Cowboy inducted?

Dak Prescott’s contract situation will be a constant topic of conversation this offseason. Will he be franchised? Will he sign a new deal? Will Dallas draft a QB at 10? Only time will tell but until then we will discuss the possibilities. The salary cap is expected to drop for the 2021, find out by how much and how that affects the Cowboys.

ESPN's premiere 2021 power rankings place Cowboys near the bottom :: Cowboys Wire

Link Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been crowned Super Bowl LV champs, see just where the Cowboys rank in ESPN's "way-too-early" power rankings.

Report: Salary cap likely around $180.5M, Cowboys now know tasks ahead :: Cowboys Wire

Link The NFL's salary cap is expected to drop for the 2021 season. Find out what that means for the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys' Staubach and Jerry Jones tricked Drew Pearson into Hall of Fame moment :: Cowboys Wire

Link Drew Pearson's long wait for his invitation into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is finally over. Find out just how the original 88 learned he was going to become part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Next up for the Hall of Fame among eligible Cowboys players? One name tops the list :: Blogging the Boys

Link The NFL Hall of Fame is full on former Dallas Cowboys, and there is one name that will be joining the all-time greats soon, DeMarcus Ware.

3 Reasons Ezekiel Elliott Will Bounce Back in 2021 :: Inside The Star

Link Ezekiel Elliott failed to reach 1,000 yards for thr first time in a full season of action in 2020. The return of Dak Prescott, a healthy offensive line, and rebuild his reputation are three reasons Elliott will have a bounce-back season in 2021 in this piece from Inside The Star.

How the Cowboys could upgrade their roster by exploiting teams with serious salary cap issues :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Cowboys need upgrades in several areas before the 2021 season kicks off. Avoid teams with pricey contracts, taking advantage of desperate organizationu, and bringing in starting caliber players in positions of need, and more are featured in this piece from Blogging The Boys.

Cowboys should tag Prescott and select a QB at No. 10. Here's why. :: Cowboys Wire

Link With the NFL's Franchise Tag deadline of March 9th looming, Dak Prescott seems to be a top candidate to be franchised for a 2nd consecutive year. If Prescott is franchised again, should the Cowboy's considering drafting a QB at 10?

Progress Report: Wilson Vital To Defense's Identity :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com breaks down safety Donovan Wilson who provided a spark with his ability to create turnovers, while also noting that he needs to channel his aggressiveness to avoid costly penalties.

