Cowboys News: Neal officially signs, 2018 draft class impact, NFL offseason outline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron Burnett
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the 2021 NFL draft two weeks away, the pieces are coming together on what could be a very exciting weekend for the Dallas Cowboys. Our own Ben Glassmire released his most recent profile on linebacker Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, who could add to a linebacker room that is currently surrounded by questions.

The NFL also announced their schedule for offseason programs and with the decision for them to be voluntary at times for players, it could have a large impact on Dallas. Who will decide to opt out of these workouts? Who could Dallas go with at No. 44?

Tulsa LB Zaven Collins could be perfect fit for Cowboys at imperfect spot, slot :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys have a lot of questions surrounding their linebacker room, including the health of Leighton Vander-Esch and uncertainty about Jaylon Smith's production. With this in mind, Dallas could look to find another linebacker to add to the fray in the 2021 NFL Draft. Our own Ben Glassmire brings his most recent profile on Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, a 6-foot-5, 259 pound SAM linebacker. Click the link to see how he could fit in Dallas's scheme. --CB

Neal officially signs his 3-year-really-a-1-year deal

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1382421263063285760?s=20

Why Ifeatu Melifonwu could be the answer at pick 44 for the Cowboys in the draft :: Blogging the Boys

Link For Dallas in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, many positions could be given reinforcement. One of those is cornerback and Syracuse's Ifeatu Melifonwu fits the scheme that Dallas is running under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Melifonwu is a 6-foot-2 corner who amassed 55 total tackles and 8 pass breakups before opting out of the rest of the season. If the Cowboys have the chance to take him at No. 44, they could be finding a corner to play across from Trevon Diggs. --CB

NFL Reveals Offseason Plan; How it Effects Cowboys :: The Mothership

Link The NFL's offseason program for 2021 is being put into a three-phase plan, as the NFL sent this out on Wednesday, also saying that it is voluntary for all players to do offseason workouts. For the Cowboys, this could have a large influence on who is there for workouts and OTA's but with a list of players who will make an extra $500,000 for being in attendance, there is a chance they don't take any time off. --CB

Breaking down Cowboys’ 10 picks in Dane Brugler’s latest 7-round mock draft :: The Athletic (Paywall)

Link The Athletic's draft expert Dane Brugler released his seven-round mock draft and included was some potential picks for Dallas. Jon Machota takes the picks and breaks them all down to show what they could mean for the Cowboys. Click the link to see all the details. --CB

What will the Dallas Cowboys do in the first round? :: The Landry Hat

Link For Dallas at No. 10, there could be a lot of different options available. With the potential of five quarterbacks going in the top ten, it could work out very well for team owner Jerry Jones and co. when making their decision. Tyrone Starr goes through all the potential ideas the Cowboys could have and shows why Alabama's Patrick Surtain II would be the dream pick. --CB

How the Cowboys 2018 Draft Class Could Affect 2021 Draft Decisions :: Inside the Star

Link During the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cowboys hit with picks like Leighton Vander-Esch, Michael Gallup, Connor Williams, and Dalton Schultz. This is a draft that was successful for Dallas and they can use it as a template for 2021. Jess Haynie breaks it down and explains why Dallas needs to focus on the positions they missed with picks in 2018. --CB

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Cowboys News: Dak MVP odds high, OTA boycotts bubble while McCoy wants do-over

    Also, Ezekiel Elliott finds himself at a crossroads, Drew Pearson talks about his journey, a small-school DB prospect, and retooling at OT.

  • Josh Allen: Urban Meyer’s arrival has rejuvenated the Jaguars

    The arrival of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville was met with approval by Jaguars ticket buyers and it’s garnered a similar response from one of the team’s top pass rushers. Josh Allen posted 10.5 sacks as a rookie, but dealt with a knee injury that limited him to eight games during Jacksonville’s dismal 2020 season. That [more]

  • Brett Favre doesn't want politics in sports: 'I want to watch the players play'

    Brett Favre thinks politics is ruining sports for the 'general fan.'

  • Michigan football director of recruiting Matt Dudek resigns

    Michigan football director of recruiting Matt Dudek resigned Wednesday, a source said. Multiple outlets reported he;s headed to Mississippi State for a similar role.

  • What are the Browns getting in Jadeveon Clowney?

    A year after failing to sign Jadeveon Clowney to a lucrative three-year deal, the Browns have inked Clowney to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million. So what are the Browns getting in Clowney? The simple answer is, it depends. The more complicated answer is, well, it depends. The first overall pick in the [more]

  • Come for the COVID vaccine, stay for the Dallas Cowboys’ NFL Draft party at The Star

    The team is offering 250 coronavirus vaccines to attendees of the April 29 outdoor event at their headquarters in Frisco.

  • Here's what MLB is doing for Jackie Robinson Day in 2021

    More than 100 MLB players are donating their salaries to the Players Alliance.

  • Robert Woods says Rams offense is ‘looking loaded once again’

    Robert Woods is excited to have Matthew Stafford in a Rams uniform.

  • Bettor turns $2 into $38K with Masters parlay

    One bettor turned $2 into more than $38,000 thanks to a wild, 12-leg matchup parlay during the third round of the Masters. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspension – a doctor explains what this means for you

    Vials of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The use of this particular vaccine has been halted temporarily. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty ImagesA panel of experts met on April 14, 2021, to review evidence on blood clots that have been reported in seven people after they received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on immunization. It delayed voting on a recommendation to the CDC so that members can further evaluate risk and data. The clotting, which resulted in one woman’s death, led the CDC and FDA on April 13, 2021, to pause use of the J&J vaccine. Dr. William Petri, an infectious disease physician and immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers questions to help put this development in context. What is this potential side effect of the J&J vaccine for COVID-19? The potential side effect is a blood clot in the veins that drain blood from the brain. This is called central venous sinus thrombosis. In the vaccine-associated cases of this, platelets in blood, which are important for making clots, have been lower than normal. This same side effect has been seen in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that also uses an adenovirus to deliver the coronavirus spike glycoprotein. In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the clotting disorder has been linked to antibodies against platelet factor 4 (PF4) that are apparently induced by the adenovirus backbone of the vaccine. This antibody causes the clotting disorder by activating platelets to clot. It is important to note that this disorder, called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, is not a problem with the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. How many people have experienced this possible reaction? As of April 13, 2021, about one in a million: Six cases out of the 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine administered in the U.S. These six cases all occurred in women ages 18-48, and from 6 to 13 days after vaccination. That’s about half as likely as getting struck by lightning in a year. A seventh case was included in the ACIP review on April 14. What do I do if I got the J&J shot? The CDC and FDA are recommending that people who have received the J&J vaccine within the last 3 weeks who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath should contact their health care provider. This type of blood clot is treatable with the use of blood thinners or anticoagulants. If a patient has low platelets, however, a doctor would not prescribe the widely used anticoagulant heparin but instead another kind of blood thinner. Untreated, these blood clots can be fatal. CDC and FDA officials explain the reasons for halting the vaccine in a media call. What are the CDC and FDA specifically recommending for the J&J vaccine? Because of this rare occurrence, even though it has not been shown to be due to the vaccine, the CDC and FDA have recommended a pause in use of the J&J vaccine until these cases can be further reviewed. What are the next steps? The CDC convened a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on April 14, 2021. The ACIP is an independent board of 15 scientific and medical experts selected by the health and human services secretary that advises the CDC on vaccines for children and adults. People with ties to vaccine manufacturers are excluded from the ACIP membership because of potential conflict of interest. On April 14, ACIP reviewed the available evidence but did not vote on recommendations because panel members expressed concern that the panel needs more time to evaluate data and risks. The vaccine has been given to 3.8 million people in the past two weeks. Therefore, not enough time has passed to see whether other people might also experience these serious clots. The panel is expected to meet again within a week to 10 days. Is this similar to what happened with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe? A similar rare problem of blood clotting with low platelets in the cerebral venous sinus and also in the abdominal veins and arteries has been seen in connection with the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine used in Europe. There, 182 cases were reported in 190 million doses – again, roughly 1 in 1 million people vaccinated. The European Medicines Agency investigated this and concluded that central venous sinus thrombosis with low platelets should be listed as a possible “very rare side effect” of the AstraZeneca vaccine. On April 13, 2021, Johnson & Johnson announced it was delaying the rollout of its vaccine in Europe in response to the U.S. review. What is the take-home message? The U.S. has a total of three vaccines authorized under emergency use authorization for COVID-19, and this side effect has not been observed in the other two vaccines, developed by Moderna and Pfizer. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines do not use the same technology used in the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines. So vaccination against COVID-19 can continue, while efforts are made to determine if the clotting disorder is related by chance or a true, but extremely rare, side effect of the J&J vaccine. I believe it is a testament to the emphasis by the CDC and FDA on vaccine safety that J&J vaccinations have been paused while this is studied by independent scientists and medical experts. This article was updated on April 14, 2021 to add additional research and the ACIP committee meeting.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:6 important truths about COVID-19 vaccinesHow to get COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries – and still keep patent benefits for drugmakers William Petri receives research funding from the NIH, Gates Foundation, PBM C19, and Regeneron Inc.

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • NY Giants 3-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 7.0 | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY's NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano gives the 7.0 version of his New York Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft. Could Big Blue pass on offensive firepower if it falls to them at No. 11?

  • Queen returns to royal duties four days after Prince Philip's death

    The Queen has returned to royal duties just four days after the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. On Tuesday, the 94-year-old monarch hosted her first in-person event since Philip's passing on Friday to mark the retirement of her household's most senior official, former Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel. Her return to work comes as preparations are under way for Philip's funeral, which will feature servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and RAF - alongside top military brass - this Saturday at Windsor Castle. It was announced at the weekend the monarchy and their households would observe two weeks of royal mourning, with members of the family "continuing to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances," a royal official said. The Earl Peel had overseen arrangements for the duke's funeral - known as Operation Forth Bridge - before handing responsibility to his successor, former MI5 spy chief Baron Parker, just over a week before Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle.

  • The top 11 cornerbacks in the 2021 NFL draft

    Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn, Caleb Farley and Greg Newsome lead a talented crop of cornerback toward their NFL futures.

  • More than 8 million TikTok users love this ‘castle’-like 20-person tent

    The tent can comfortably hold “six queen-size air beds or sleeps 20 people in sleeping bags.”

  • STAR TREK’s Gates McFadden Launching a Brand New Podcast

    Get ready to report to Sickbay. Gates McFadden, Star Trek: Next Generation's Dr. Beverly Crusher, is starting her own Star Trek podcast. The post STAR TREK’s Gates McFadden Launching a Brand New Podcast appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Daigle's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

    John Daigle unveils his first mock draft ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • CeeDee Lamb looking to be “better version” of himself in 2021

    The NFL may approve a rule change allowing wide receivers to wear single-digit numbers, but Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb will be keeping the same look he sported as a rookie. Lamb wore No. 2 at Oklahoma, but followed in the footsteps of previous star receivers like Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin, and Drew Pearson by donning [more]

  • Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney, stamping NFL’s smartest free agency class

    It’s the culmination of a pursuit that failed last year, when the Browns offered Clowney a contract, only to watch him take a one-year deal with the Titans.