Cowboys News: Neal officially signs, 2018 draft class impact, NFL offseason outline
With the 2021 NFL draft two weeks away, the pieces are coming together on what could be a very exciting weekend for the Dallas Cowboys. Our own Ben Glassmire released his most recent profile on linebacker Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, who could add to a linebacker room that is currently surrounded by questions.
The NFL also announced their schedule for offseason programs and with the decision for them to be voluntary at times for players, it could have a large impact on Dallas. Who will decide to opt out of these workouts? Who could Dallas go with at No. 44?
Tulsa LB Zaven Collins could be perfect fit for Cowboys at imperfect spot, slot :: Cowboys Wire
Link The Cowboys have a lot of questions surrounding their linebacker room, including the health of Leighton Vander-Esch and uncertainty about Jaylon Smith's production. With this in mind, Dallas could look to find another linebacker to add to the fray in the 2021 NFL Draft. Our own Ben Glassmire brings his most recent profile on Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, a 6-foot-5, 259 pound SAM linebacker. Click the link to see how he could fit in Dallas's scheme. --CB
Neal officially signs his 3-year-really-a-1-year deal
https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1382421263063285760?s=20
Why Ifeatu Melifonwu could be the answer at pick 44 for the Cowboys in the draft :: Blogging the Boys
Link For Dallas in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, many positions could be given reinforcement. One of those is cornerback and Syracuse's Ifeatu Melifonwu fits the scheme that Dallas is running under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Melifonwu is a 6-foot-2 corner who amassed 55 total tackles and 8 pass breakups before opting out of the rest of the season. If the Cowboys have the chance to take him at No. 44, they could be finding a corner to play across from Trevon Diggs. --CB
NFL Reveals Offseason Plan; How it Effects Cowboys :: The Mothership
Link The NFL's offseason program for 2021 is being put into a three-phase plan, as the NFL sent this out on Wednesday, also saying that it is voluntary for all players to do offseason workouts. For the Cowboys, this could have a large influence on who is there for workouts and OTA's but with a list of players who will make an extra $500,000 for being in attendance, there is a chance they don't take any time off. --CB
Breaking down Cowboys’ 10 picks in Dane Brugler’s latest 7-round mock draft :: The Athletic (Paywall)
Link The Athletic's draft expert Dane Brugler released his seven-round mock draft and included was some potential picks for Dallas. Jon Machota takes the picks and breaks them all down to show what they could mean for the Cowboys. Click the link to see all the details. --CB
What will the Dallas Cowboys do in the first round? :: The Landry Hat
Link For Dallas at No. 10, there could be a lot of different options available. With the potential of five quarterbacks going in the top ten, it could work out very well for team owner Jerry Jones and co. when making their decision. Tyrone Starr goes through all the potential ideas the Cowboys could have and shows why Alabama's Patrick Surtain II would be the dream pick. --CB
How the Cowboys 2018 Draft Class Could Affect 2021 Draft Decisions :: Inside the Star
Link During the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cowboys hit with picks like Leighton Vander-Esch, Michael Gallup, Connor Williams, and Dalton Schultz. This is a draft that was successful for Dallas and they can use it as a template for 2021. Jess Haynie breaks it down and explains why Dallas needs to focus on the positions they missed with picks in 2018. --CB
