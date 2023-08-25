Cowboys News: Multiple lawsuits, Prescott prepping for Giants, Williams arrest details

Thursday was a day for details to emerge, but not all of them were good ones for Cowboys fans. The particulars of Sam Williams’s latest arrest have been made known… but his head coach is as big a fan as he’s always been. David Durden got the results of his MRI test, bringing his rookie campaign to an early and sudden end. And two different lawsuits involve the Cowboys: one regarding a concert at AT&T Stadium last year, and the other is focused on a planned restaurant venture from Emmitt Smith.

Elsewhere, there’s still a preseason finale to play, and Saturday’s game against the Raiders holds massive importance for several Cowboys players looking to secure a roster spot. We’ve got a look at who has the most to play for, whether resting the starters is really smart, Will Grier’s take on which wide receivers have impressed, why the fuss over who takes the RB2 job title in Dallas really doesn’t matter, and how Kelvin Joseph may be proving his (many) doubters wrong. All that, plus game-by-game predictions that should have Cowboys Nation smiling. News and Notes, coming right up.

Cowboys’ Sam Williams stopped for speeding, blamed GPS before arrest on drug, gun charges :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The police report shows Williams was doing 71 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone when he was pulled over. The defensive end explained he was speeding because he “was following a GPS that told him to make a U-turn, which made him want to pass the car in front of him.” Williams was also driving without a front license plate or visible registration sticker. Upon informing police that he had a gun in the car, a subsequent search turned up a vape cartridge with THC, marijuana, rolling papers, and a Glock handgun with 14 9mm rounds.

Cowboys' Sam Williams arrested: Mike McCarthy believes in DE, says he 'needs to slow down and he knows that' :: CBS Sports

McCarthy says he believed in Williams when the Cowboys drafted the Ole Miss product in 2022, and he still does. “I’ve seen him grow in so many different ways,” the coach said following this latest arrest, his second in nine months. “He needs to slow down. He knows that. That’s the first step.”

Risk vs rust debate will wage until Cowboys actually win Week 1 :: Cowboys Wire

The “bubble wrap” approach keeps players healthy for Week 1, sure. But history has suggested that it doesn’t leave the Cowboys’ stars prepared for the regular season; in each of the last three seasons they’ve opened with a loss and looked very much out of sync. This year will be another stiff test. The Cowboys can’t afford to come out flat against a playoff team like the Giants and expect to walk away with a win.

Report: MRI confirms Cowboys WR David Durden tore an ACL :: ProFootballTalk

As originally feared, the undrafted free agent previously identified as “the most overlooked player in the draft” has a torn ACL and will miss his entire rookie season. Durden was carted off after his left leg landed awkwardly on a practice play in which he appeared to step on the foot of cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Here's why the RB2 designation may not mean much to Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Finding a clear No. 2 hasn’t been easy since Ezekiel Elliott’s release. That’s because a true do-it-all option at RB2 doesn’t appear to exist on the roster. It will likely be a committee approach this season, but consider that Deuce Vaughn doesn’t seem to be here to replace Elliott, but rather to one day take over Tony Pollard’s original role.

Preparation for Week 1 has begun for Dak Prescott :: The Mothership

While some fans are clamoring for an appearance by Prescott in the preseason finale to get up to game speed, the quarterback is already on to the New York Giants, their Week 1 opponent. “Understanding that I wasn’t playing in the preseason a week ago allowed me to move forward and watch some of their past games, our history with them,” Prescott said. “You’ve got to prepare. It’s game one, you want to start off hot and start off the right way and when you’ve got the time, you’ve got to use it.”

Cowboys QB Will Grier names 2 bubble WRs who have impressed during camp :: Cowboys Wire

The team’s presumed QB3 gets plenty of reps with the youngest receivers, and he thinks Dennis Houston and Jalen Moreno-Cropper have stood out among the large group vying for a spot on either the practice squad or the 53-man roster. It could come down to this weekend’s preseason finale. “It’s just an opportunity for guys to go out and not force it and just play how they always play,” Grier said, “and let the rest take care of itself.”

Predicting every game of the 2023 NFL season :: SI.com

After picking every game for every team, Conor Orr has the Cowboys finishing 11-6. He has Dallas losing in Week 1 to the Giants, then dropping their matchups against the Patriots, Chargers, Seahawks, Bills, and Dolphins. The schedule allows few respites, but the Cowboys manage to win the NFC East crown outright after the Eagles lose their season finale to end up 10-7.

Kelvin Joseph’s future on the Cowboys still alive and well as cuts approach :: Cowboys Wire

The 2021 second-round draft pick has certainly had his share of issues on and off the field. But despite most fans having given up on Joseph, he’s become a top special teams contributor and could even make a case for the CB4 slot with Jourdan Lewis still nursing an injury.

8 Cowboys with the most on the line in exhibition finale vs Raiders :: Cowboys Wire

Simi Fehoko, Neville Gallimore, Jabril Cox, Nahshon Wright, and Brandon Aubrey are among the Cowboys for whom a strong performance against the Raiders may mean the difference between a roster spot and walking papers.

Retired NFL DB finishes internship with Cowboys :: Will Blackmon

My last week as a Dallas Cowboys intern!!! I wanna thank the @dallascowboys for this opportunity! I wasn’t sure if I wanted to get back in the NFL matrix, this fellowship was the best way for me to find out. After finding out, I realized that being here made me feel alive. pic.twitter.com/Gss3vW5IR3 — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) August 25, 2023

Lawsuit over Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith’s restaurant alleges conspiracy, $67 million loss :: Dallas Morning News

Emmitt’s Las Vegas, the 30,000-square-foot restaurant once planned for the Strip last year, never opened last year. Now the head chef is suing some of his former business partners, alleging “a conspiracy to steal the opportunity to open and operate Emmitt’s for themselves.” Smith, however, is not named in the lawsuit.

The Weeknd stagehand sues Live Nation, says he was run over by forklift :: Pitchfork

A worker who assisted in stage setup for a concert at AT&T Stadium last August says he suffered “severe, excruciatingly painful and permanently disabling injuries” after a forklift accident. Cowboys Stadium, LP, which operates the AT&T Stadium complex is named as one of the defendants in the case that alleges five counts of civil liability including negligence, negligent hiring, and gross negligence.

