Cowboys News: Moves made, which free agents make sense for Dallas

The NFL free agency tampering period opened on Monday and the Cowboys had a relatively quiet day before making some lower tier moves. Some familiar faces are being retained but Dallas also is letting go of longtime long snapper L.P. Ladouceur.

A final pre-free agency mock draft fixes a lot of the holes that the Cowboys may not fill during free agency. Hall of Famer Roger Staubach gave quarterback Dak Prescott some words to live by, and he spoke on them last week in his press conference. Who will the Cowboys target in free agency? Who could be a big splash signing for Dallas? Here are the News and Notes from a busy day across the league.

Entering free agency, Cowboys need to prioritize leadership, culture changers for their defense :: Dallas Morning News

Link Last week's supermegacontract signing by Dak Prescott put to bed any question of who the Cowboys' leader is on offense. But identifying the defense's leader is a trickier proposition... and part of the unit's problem, says Michael Gehlken. And it's the key issue that the front office needs to address in free agency. -TB

FMIA: Drew Brees Leaves A Legend. Plus What To Expect In Free Agency :: Pro Football Talk

Link Drew Brees is rightfully the lead story in Peter King's weekly column, but Cowboys fans will love the Dak Prescott nuggets a little further down. King goes inside the 2016 war room to revisit Jerry Jones angling hard for Paxton Lynch and Connor Cook... but having to settle instead for the man they just awarded a record contract. And then there's the incredible story of how Prescott aced his pre-draft interview with the club... because former Cowboys quarterback coach Wade Wilson fed him the questions in advance. -TB

With Dak's deal, Staubach's QB advice rings true :: The Mothership

Link Captain Comeback may have had a hand in securing Dak Prescott's profitable payday in Dallas. Upon signing the quarterback to a long-term deal, Jerry Jones recalled something Roger Staubach once told him: "'Get somebody at quarterback that the players will follow. That's the biggest thing of all.' I've had that in my mind for the last five, six years." -TB

Cowboys free agency: Which targets make sense, who they could re-sign and predictions :: The Athletic

Link Could Richard Sherman, Keanu Neal and K.J. Wright be targets for the Dallas Cowboys heading into free agency? The Athletic's Jon Machota discusses fifteen players that Dallas could be interested in and predicts what players will stay with the team.

Report: Cowboys interested in free agent safety Damontae Kazee :: Cowboys Wire

Link With the Cowboy's linked to some of Dan Quinn's former players, the Cowboys could be showing interest in a former Atlanta safety. The versatile defender could be an affordable solution at free safety that doesn't preclude a move being made in the draft. -JN

https://twitter.com/JosinaAnderson/status/1371495259184697349?s=20

Pre-Free Agency 7-round Cowboys mock draft floods defense with playmakers :: Cowboys Wire

Link In this free agency, Dallas could find some solutions for the holes on the team, especially on defense. But what if the trend of frugality continues? Our own KD Drummond gives a full mock draft for the Cowboys that will help the defense and add some speed on offense. --CB

Legal tampering window means phone could start ringing for 21 Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link As free agency tampering opens on Monday, there are 21 Cowboys who can begin talking to other teams as well as possibly discussing a return to Dallas. Our Todd Brock gives the full list and details of what this means for all of the players. --CB

Cowboys Free Agency: OT Cam Erving working on deal with Panthers :: Cowboys Wire

Link Offensive tackle Cam Erving stepped into a big role for Dallas due to injuries in 2020 before injuries of his own kept him sidelined for all but six games. The Florida State product is now working on a deal with the Panthers and will be leaving the Cowboys for 2021. --CB

Love Me Tender: Cowboys make RFA offers to Antwaun Woods, Cedrick Wilson :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys made their offers to defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson on Monday. Now, as free agency begins for the pair, Dallas will have the opportunity to match the offers that come their way. Click the link to see all the details on their potential returns and Woods' words from social media. --CB

Stealth Help: Cowboys QB coach snuck Prescott intel as a draft prospect :: Cowboys Wire

Link When quarterback Dak Prescott was a draft prospect, he got some intel from the late Cowboys quarterback coach Wade Wilson. This had an influence on Prescott being drafted and gave some of the Dallas staff a lot of optimism on Prescott heading into the draft.

Ark Reactor: Cowboys bring WR Noah Brown back on 1-year deal :: Cowboys Wire

Link In their first move of 2021 free agency, the Cowboys agreed to terms on a deal with wide receiver Noah Brown. The Ohio State product will be back to reunite with the WR room, looking to run it back with their quarterback returning. --CB

Ladouceur out after 16 seasons, Cowboys replacing with Rams' 2x Pro Bowler :: Cowboys Wire

Link After a flawless career for 16 seasons with Dallas, long snapper L.P. Ladouceur is now being replaced by a former Pro Bowler with ties to special teams coordinator John Fassel. --CB

LB Joe Thomas leaving Cowboys to go play for Texans :: Cowboys Wire

Link After being a Cowboy for three years, Thomas has agreed to terms and will be taking a short trip south to join the Texans. With a loss in the linebacker room, Dallas will have to find a replacement soon. --CB

