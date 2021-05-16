Cowboys News: Most likely veteran to be cut? Prescott, rookie minicamp updates

The Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp is through two days of practice. The excitement was definitely palatable with rookie defensive players shining, though will the stellar play continue when going against the veterans vs try-out quarterbacks? Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox seem to believe the chemistry and powerful play will continue, leaning on each other to make plays.

The air seems to have cleared between Nahshon Wright and Richard Sherman, what did Wright learn from Sherman to help him grow as a player?

While much of the rookie class is learning to be versatile with their position, it is becoming more and more clear what is needed from Quinton Bohanna. What’s Dan Quinn’s coaching style? Will Dak Prescott be ready for OTAs and training camp as a full participant? How is the running back situation? All this and more in today’s news and notes.

Why Nahshon Wright Reached Out To Richard Sherman :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Cowboys rookie cornerback raised eyebrows on draft night when he compared his skillset to that of one of the decade's best corners, Richard Sherman. Sherman himself took notice and commented on the situation. This week Wright explained how he reached out to Sherman to clear the air, and the veteran even offered his guidance to the lanky youngster.

--AH

The most underrated player on all 32 NFL teams :: PFF

Link The Cowboys have a few talented yet underrated players such as Donavan Wilson and Michael Gallup, but Pro Football Focus believes running back Tony Pollard is the single most underrated Dallas Cowboy.

--AH

The Best Player Who Could Be Cut from Every NFL Roster in 2021 Offseason :: Bleacher Report

Link Every year dozens of starting level NFL players are released because their play, even if it is adequate, doesn't live up to their hefty price tag. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay attempted to find a potential cut candidate from each squad, and for the Cowboys Kay believes linebacker Jaylon Smith is potentially in danger.

Story continues

--AH

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1393352381044334592

Quinton Bohanna’s Role for the Cowboys is Clear :: Inside the Star

Link Few players on the Cowboys have a role as clear-cut as rookie defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna does. Bohanna fills an immediate need as both a nose tackle in three-man fronts and as a 1-technique in four-man fronts, and there isn't too much competition for those spots on the roster.

--AH

[embed]https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1393662067467595783?s=20[/embed]

Practice Points: Big Day For Both Parsons & Wright :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The rookie linebackers proved their ability to play Saturday. Both Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox made impacts with run coverage by Parsons and an interception by Cox. Nashon Wright also made an impact. The tallest cornerback in minicamp was breaking up passes and diving for an interception. Even more entertaining, Dan Quinn is literally a hands-on teacher. Quinn took over at nose tackle after an injury took Quinton Bohanna out for a couple of plays. -AC

Updates: McCarthy Anticipates Dak Ready For Camp :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Dak Prescott feels ready to play a full NFL game, thankfully that will not be tomorrow. However, during talks with the media Coach McCarthy stated he believes Prescott will be fully cleared for training camp. -AC

Where some of the Cowboys rookie defenders from the draft will fit in Dan Quinn’s scheme :: Blogging the Boys

Link When the 2021 draft began, Dallas had 10 picks that quickly turned into 11. Eight of the picks were used on defensive players. After a 2020 season that gave up points and yards in every direction, upgrades were needed. The question becomes however-where will the rookies fit scheme-wise under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn? -AC

Dallas Cowboys: Why this draft class won’t help or hurt 2021 season :: FanSided

Link Dallas fans want to be optimistic about the 2021 season after the failure that was 2020. However, the draft class this year may not be the answer. It is often thought that most new players take a year or two to really come into their own within the NFL. That would mean this would the year of players from the 2019 draft and the 2020 draft. Unfortunately, many of the players from 2019 are no longer on the team. It did give the team Trysten Hill, Connor McGovern, Tony Pollard, and Donovan Wilson but outside of that, not many remain. As a positive, Hill and Pollard but showed growth last year before Hill went down with an ACL tear. Even more so, Wilson exploded onto the scene. The 2020 draft class also has a chance to make a major leap with CeeDee Lamb ready to catch the jump ball. Still, that leaves holes on the defensive side of the ball and while Dallas hoped to place the plug through the draft-will the rookies be ready? -AC

Cowboy 2021 position groups: Evaluating the running backs :: Blogging the Boys

Link The Dallas Cowboys have two explosive running backs. However, there have been debates about RB1 Ezekiel Elliott beginning to slow down after a rough 2020 season. Is Zeke's body really the issue or was the offensive line play last year the problem? What was going through his mind during all the fumbles? Was his first missed game (for injury reasons) a sign of problems to come? More so, if Zeke were to go down for an extended period of time, who does Dallas have to take over? -AC

1

1