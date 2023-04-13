Cowboys News: More Bijan love, buying Flowers, a Micah/Leighton hybrid?

The Cowboys war room still has two weeks to stew over its big board, but the outside”experts” are really starting to pound the table for their personal-favorite draft picks. There remains a groundswell of support for the Cowboys to boost the run game with the big back from Texas, while many are making a compelling case for the team to turn over a new leaf and embrace today’s undersized wide receivers. But we’re also exploring options along the offensive line, eyeing an immovable run-stopper on the other side of the ball, and checking out an intriguing defender who looks to be a half-and-half blend of Dallas’s existing dynamic linebacker duo.

Meanwhile, the answer to the team’s postseason kicking woes may be out there right now, Trevon Diggs joins the locker room’s growing club of body art fanatics, the team’s end-of-season projections should cause a smile, and several owners not named Jones are still feeling the sting of those recent player-issued report cards. That and more, all up next in this edition of News and Notes.

2023 NFL Draft: Cowboys should select Texas RB Bijan Robinson :: The 33rd Team

Dave Wannstedt knows well the expectations in Dallas, having coached there during the dynasty days. “With every Super Bowl run that they’ve had,” he says, “there’s been great running backs that have really been the lifeline of the offense.” He thinks improving the ground game will boost other areas of the team, and he says an every-down back like the big Longhorn “can turn a really good quarterback like Dak into a great quarterback.”

The 2023 NFL all-trades mock draft: The Raiders get their QB and the Cowboys make a very Jerry Jones move :: For the Win

The only rule? Every first-round pick gets traded, some more than once. When the dust settles, the Cowboys send their first-, second-, and third-round selections to Houston in order to grab the 12th overall pick. And then they take Texas running back Bijan Robinson. A steep price to pay for another rusher? Yes. A Jerry Jones kind of move? Also yes.

Cowboys have family connection to Deuce Vaughn :: The Mothership

The diminutive Kansas State rusher was the smallest player in the history of the scouting combine, but he’s got big NFL plans. And while he watched the Cowboys regularly while living in Texas and had a meeting with them in Indianapolis that went “really, really well,” Vaughn has more of a connection to the team than most prospects who’d like to wear the star: his father has been a Dallas scout since 2017.

NFL.com draft analyst sends WR, OT to Cowboys as 'ideal top 2 picks' :: Cowboys Wire

Chad Reuter plays matchmaker by doling out each club’s “ideal top two picks.” For Dallas, he opts for Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first and Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen in the second.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'The versatility of WR play, to me, is key' :: Cowboys Wire

The team’s apparent interest in Flowers and UNC’s Josh Downs bucks their historic trend of avoiding small receivers, a proclivity Mike McCarthy has shared over his coaching career. But maybe there’s been a change of heart; the recently-acquired Brandin Cooks is only 5-foot-10. However the staff is viewing height these days, it’s likely they’ll still expect any small receiver they draft to be able to play both slot and outside.

Zierlein: Drew Sanders appears custom built to become a Cowboy :: NFL.com

The Arkansas linebacker inevitably draws comparisons to Leighton Vander Esch, although Lance Zielein says Sanders, once a five-star prospect at Alabama as an edge-rusher who then moved to linebacker as a Razorback, “is a fantastic blitzer” who “can do it all.” So he’s a lot like Micah Parsons, too. Intriguing.

Report: Cowboys host versatile OL Darnell Wright for official 30 visit :: Cowboys Wire

The highly-rated tackle has also played a bit of guard, so the Cowboys could look at Wright in the same way they viewed Tyler Smith last season: a big-bodied multi-tool who can offer flexibility up front. He may not make it to the 26th pick, though; Dallas might have to trade up if they want him.

Cowboys aren't honed in, but showing interest in interior OL help in draft :: Cowboys Wire

Both guard positions, as well as center, can be considered set for the start of the season but are long-term question marks in Dallas. TCU’s Steve Avila, Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence, UCLA’s Atonio Mafi, USC’s Andrew Voorhees, and Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson are names that could draw interest from the Cowboys.

Cowboys reserve OL Matt Farniok could be in the LG equation :: Cowboys Wire

Ownership has intimated that Tyler and Tyron Smith will play the tackle spots in 2023, with Terence Steele backing them up. While the Cowboys could have plans for a rookie draft pick to play left guard, don’t forget about former seventh-rounder Farniok. He provided flashes of potential in the opportunities he was given but also caused some concern. If he can start producing more consistent performances, he could be back in the mix at left guard or even center in the near future.

ESPN Cowboys projection: Fourth-most wins, win NFC East, #1 seed in NFC :: Blogging the Boys

Mike Clay’s fantasy projections say Dak Prescott will have a big year (but still throw a ton of picks) and Tony Pollard will top 1,100 rushing yards and 10 scores. But there’s also optimism for the team as a whole: over 10 victories, a win probability over 50% in all but three games, and the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Baylor's Siaki Ika would be interesting change of direction for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

The 6-foot-4-inch, 335-pounder won’t wow anyone with his speed or agility, but he is practically an immovable object at defensive tackle. Given that the best DT the Cowboys have found recently is 31 years old, missed multiple games last season, and is on just a one-year deal, it may be time to go big in finding a more permanent solution.

Go for Gould — Why the Dallas Cowboys should sign Robbie Gould :: Inside the Star

Gould’s 29 makes without a single miss in the postseason should be reason enough for the Cowboys to want him. The longtime kicker says he doesn’t plan on re-signing with San Francisco; it’s the one area where Dallas hasn’t done anything to improve this offseason.

Trevon Diggs joins Cowboys' growing tattoo club :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Trevon Diggs is now the fourth Cowboys player, joining CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard, to get a massive leg or back tattoo in the last month done by Onder Ink: https://t.co/RtCjedbBZu pic.twitter.com/xd4fseJnZq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 13, 2023

NFLPA's report-card bombshell embarrassed owners. Will it hold them accountable? :: The Athletic

Link

The brutally honest report cards that graded NFL teams on everything from weight-room facilities to treatment of players’ families is still a hot topic, especially among the owners who got embarrassed by bad scores. Some of those owners have vowed to make changes. The Joneses, though, on the whole, came out looking good with high marks. “I think our players talk out in the player world,” said Stephen Jones, “and I would have guessed that our players felt really good about how we operate.”

