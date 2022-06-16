Cowboys News: Minicamp comes to surprise end, Jerry says no second team in Dallas

The Cowboys had better hope they come out of the gates swinging and then make a deep playoff run. If they don’t, there will be those who point to this week as the reason why. After just one mandatory practice session, head coach Mike McCarthy has made the (perhaps) stunning decision to scrap the two remaining sessions of minicamp and send everyone home until training camp in Oxnard. The players enjoyed some off-campus team-building with golf clubs and had Thursday nixed from the schedule entirely. Die-hards will say a team that got embarrassed in the postseason should be logging every practice rep they can get, but actually, teams around the league are getting back to the notion of the offseason being… well… a season off.

Elsewhere, Jerry Jones finally puts his foot down, squarely on that story from the spring about how the mayor of Dallas wants another NFL team to play inside the city limits. It’s not going to happen, says the most influential man in the league. We may now have some idea of what Sean Payton’s price tag will look like, thanks to a story out of Miami. The Cowboys rank among the best in the business when it comes to pass-rush tandems, and one member of that duo is literally in a class by himself, according to the metrics. All that, plus strange-looking new safety gear makes its debut in Dallas, and a longtime Cowboys scribe prepare to sign off… for now. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Dallas Cowboys cancel second of three practices, officially bringing an end to minicamp :: Dallas Morning News

Instead of three days of minicamp practice, the Cowboys coaching staff is satisfied with just one. McCarthy scratched Thursday’s practice, too, freeing up the players until they are to report in Oxnard in about six weeks. McCarthy is still expected to meet with media members on Thursday.

'Always a tough stretch': McCarthy cancels Day 2 of Cowboys minicamp practice :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys players got an unexpected day off on Wednesday, immediately following their first day of mandatory work. Having gotten through the team’s eighth and final “install,” McCarthy canceled practice to take his squad on a team-building activity instead.

Cowboys tee up team-building event at Topgolf :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys went golfing at Topgolf in The Colony. Video via @NickRalston22. https://t.co/xObN8mAZmH pic.twitter.com/fwsPGbboKG — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 15, 2022

How NFL teams are changing their approach to offseason workouts :: The Athletic

In the NFL, the word “offseason” is a more relative term than in perhaps any other sport, but maybe it’s being redefined as of late. The Cowboys aren’t the only team to cut things short early; the 49ers ended their offseason program a full week earlier than scheduled, the Steelers went from 10 practices to six, and the Bengals aren’t mandatory at all. Even notorious taskmaster Bill Belichick dropped three days from the Patriots’ schedule. COVID may have helped change the offseason forever, with an increasing number of clubs finally realizing that maybe less is more.

Jerry Jones: NFL not bringing another team to Dallas despite mayor’s wishes :: Dallas Morning News

The powerful Cowboys owner has effectively quashed the mayor’s bid to lure a second NFL team to Dallas proper. “Well, I like the mayor,” Jones said. “I like him personally, but he doesn’t have the depth. He doesn’t have the knowledge that others have regarding how unique Dallas is and how we enjoy the interest in the Cowboys. He wouldn’t want to water that down as it relates to Dallas if he knew as much, and has spent as much time in sports as I have.”

Dolphins rumor hints Cowboys must pay massive contract for Sean Payton :: The Landry Hat

If there actually is anything to the rumor that Cowboys ownership has ex-Saints coach Sean Payton on standby to replace Mike McCarthy, it’s apparently going to take a boatload of money. The Miami Dolphins reportedly offered Payton a $100 million contract for four years back in March; any deal to land him would also have to include trade compensation for New Orleans. It could add up to be an incredibly expensive proposition, even for the Joneses.

'Swag factor goes down': Cowboys wearing soft-shell helmets in practice as part of new NFL mandate :; Cowboys Wire

Cowboys offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers, and tight ends wore Guardian Caps at their first mandatory practice of the week. The manufacturer claims the soft-shell helmet covers decrease the force of head impact by as much as 20%. They will be required for those position groups across all teams for training camp practices until the second preseason game.

Tiering the NFL’s best pass rush duos in 2022 :: The 33rd Team

Having an elite pass rusher is a dream come true for defensive coordinators. Having two, where an argument could be made that either is the best on the team, is rare indeed. The Cowboys find themselves in the topmost tier of this list, thanks to DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. The other Tier 1 duos come from (in no particular order) the Raiders, Chargers, Rams, and Steelers.

Micah Parsons in a league of his own as blitzing linebacker :: Blogging the Boys

Micah Parsons not only led the NFL in pass rush snaps from linebackers last season (even though many of those snaps came while he was lined up as a DE), but he was one of the most efficient at creating pressure. A graph visually charting the league’s other LBs and their pressure rates literally puts the second-year phenom all alone in his own category.

Cowboys Break: HEL-lo & goodbye :: The Mothership

Longtime team writer David Helman has revealed that this week is his last with the Cowboys organization. But he’s not leaving Cowboys Nation entirely; he confirmed via Twitter that he’s accepted a new job with Fox Sports, where he’ll continue to cover the team. He said some goodbyes in his final Cowboys Break.

