Cowboys News: Mike Nolan fate sealed? McCarthy has chance to fix ship

Mike Nolan’s hybrid defensive scheme hasn’t produced the results that the Cowboys were expecting, and it appears 2020 will be his only season in Dallas. Aldon Smith has been one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys in this season. However, with the Cowboys currently at 4-9 and out of the playoff picture, he gave a brutally honest assessment of where the team is.

Dalton Schultz was given the keys to the tight end position after Blake Jarwin tore his ACL in Week 1, and he’s responded by achieving something only a handful of tight ends have in team history. Help in the secondary may be on the way as Mike McCarthy said he’s hopeful that Trevon Diggs, Chidobe Awuzie, and Donovan Wilson will return to practice on Wednesday. Whether or not the Cowboys did more harm than good by beating the Bengals, and more are covered in this edit of the news and notes.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones says 'it's ridiculous' to question McCarthy's job security :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones stated on Monday that head coach Mike McCarthy would be back in 2021. Team owner Jerry Jones echoed those comments in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

Mike Nolan’s fate with the Cowboys is all but sealed, but the defense’s failures shouldn’t fall on him alone :: Dallas Morning News

Link Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan had the challenge of implementing a hybrid defensive scheme with limited access to his players because of the coronavirus pandemic. After failing to adapt and get the best from his players, the final three games of 2020 appear to be his last in Dallas.

Mike McCarthy Hopeful Trevon Diggs, Chidobe Awuzie, Donovan Wilson Will Resume Practice Wednesday :: Inside The Star

Link The Cowboys could be getting some much-needed help in the secondary soon as Mike McCarthy is hopeful Trevon Diggs, Chidobe Awuzie, and Donovan Wilson can practice on Wednesday.

Schultz Has Gone From Roster Bubble To Milestone :: Dallas Cowboys

Link After being on the roster bubble at the beginning of the season, Blake Jarwin has become the fifth tight end in Cowboys history to record 50 catches in a season.

Grading the Cowboys impressive performance against the Cincinnati Bengals :: Blogging The Boys

Link Terence Watson gives out letter grades to the Cowboys for their win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Crunching Cowboys stats: Putting some context on the Bengals win :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Cowboys looked impressive in their 30-7 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. However, Tom Ryle takes a deeper dive into the numbers and explores what was proven, or not on Sunday.

Mailbag: When Will We See Bradlee Anae? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Fifth-round rookie edge rusher Bradlee Anae hasn't seen much action in 2020, and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan says it's due to several guys in front of him being better and not anything he's done incorrectly.

What damage did the Cowboys latest win create? :: The Landry Hat

Link Angel Torres breaks down if the Cowboys did more harm than good as far as their draft positioning in 2021 and the direction of the franchise going forward by beating the Bengals in Week 14.

Why the Cowboys should bring QB Andy Dalton back in 2021 :: Dallas Morning News

Link Jean-Jacques Taylor dives into why the Cowboys should bring back Andy Dalton in 2021 and how he's as valuable backing up Dak Prescott as he is starting for another team.

Cowboys DE Aldon Smith: 'We Suck Right Now' :: Sports Illustrated

Link Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith has been one of the NFL's most heartwarming stories in 2020 after getting his life together off the field and returning to the league. However, the Cowboys haven't played well, and he didn't hold back his opinion on the team recently.