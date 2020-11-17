Cowboys News: Mike McCarthy speaks on Dalton, playoff chase

As the Cowboys emerge from the bye week, there isn’t much news circling around the team. Surely, the primary story is that unbelievably, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the hunt for the NFC East title. As sad as that is laughable, it’s the reality of the situation. The question is, what does a coaching staff do in that situation?

Mike McCarthy is charged with getting his team to play hard every week, regardless of the stakes and the possibility of making a dent in the playoff picture. No one outside the organization believes the Cowboys are capable of making noise even if they somehow won the division, but the coach has to get the best performances out of his players. The result may simply mean more, better information on who is able to help them moving forward, but that’s still important, tangible intelligence that must be gleaned.

The dichotomy of being 2-7 bad and still having a shot came through in McCarthy’s presser on Monday. After a handful of links, we’ll turn our attention to McCarthy’s quotes.

The Cowboys can still win the NFC East in 2020. That's the joke.

Link Borrowing from the famous McBain stand up routine, the look into the worst division in football is a tear jerker. Not from sympathy, but because the stench of it all will water the ol' eyeballs in an instant.

Cardinals' miracle finish stirs up memories of 1975 Cowboys' original 'Hail Mary'

Link While the Cowboys were off, their fond memories of yesteryear were conjured up in a dynamic end-of-game connection between Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Todd Brock goes in the history book to relive the original Hail Mary.

McCarthy on Andy Dalton's return

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton was knocked out of the game against Washington due to a brutal illegal hit by Jon Bostic that resulted in a disrespectful $12,000 fine and no suspension. He then got put in COVID-19 protocol. He's missed the last two games.

"Andy practiced today. He's cleared for practice and had a good day today. We had a mock game type practice for us and he was a full participant."

Story continues

When asked why Dalton wasn't listed on the official league listing for status changes, McCarthy replied, "He's cleared to participate in practice, so I mean that's his status." McCarthy was asked whether or not his return to practice means he will resume as the starter Sunday against Minnesota, McCarthy was non-committal. "I think realistically we have to get through the whole week in practice. He hasn't been involved for a couple of weeks now. He looked good today. We're taking it one day at a time." Team executive Stephen Jones said last week Dalton would get his job back when healthy. Garrett Gilbert started against the Steelers and had the best performance since Dak Prescott was sidelined. "We'll answer all of those questions at the end of the week," McCarthy said on whether or not Gilbert is QB2. "We'll go through a full practice process before we iron that out." Dalton may also be dealing with conditioning issues, an obvious concern following any bout with COVID. "Great question. I think it's something he really hit over the weekend. Stating the obvious, Andy is a pro, he's in tune with where he needs to be. It was great to have him in there today. He's off to a good start."

The Cowboys have been dealing with shutdowns for COVID

The Cowboys didn't have to change anything after Dalton's positive test, but they played the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, who had multiple players put in the protocol. Defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford and Walter Parimore were placed in the protocol for Dallas and the facilities had to be shut down. McCarthy explained.

"It really just cost us the one day and that was Wednesday last week. So frankly we moved the key items, focal points into today's work. So we had a full day today." "We did our across the hall routine that we were going to do on Wednesday and then we broke into some self-scout things we wanted to focus on and then we concluded with a jumpstart on Minnesota. Obviously Minnesota is on TV tonight so we just wanted to make sure we got the guys out of here at a decent time.

The across-the-hall reference is McCarthy having the defensive coaching staff work with the offense and vice versa, in hopes to share different perspectives and possibly get his staff some cross training.

"We'll still be working from the Star. That part is still intact. We're very fortunate to have an outstanding facility, particularly the space that's needed to meet the requirements of the intensive protocols. That's been accomplished over the weekend. Today was our first day to operate in this new format. It's our new normal. Everybody's done a good job."

McCarthy on Trevon Diggs' injury (broken foot, 4-6 weeks)

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

"It's a big blow. He's definitely been one of our best players over there on defense. He's an impactful player. It's a multiweek injury but I think it's kind of the way the year has gone. The next man has to step in there and it creates opportunities for others. But definitely Trevon has been a big part of how we want to play on defense and he's definitely done a heck of a job as a rookie."

Making his way back just in time to fill in for Diggs is veteran corner Chidobe Awuzie. Awuzie has missed seven games with a hamstring injury. McCarthy believes he can go against Minnesota, "He practiced today and he looked great so I anticipate him being ready to go."

The players wearing masks in practice

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports