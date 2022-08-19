Cowboys News: Michael Gallup back running routes, Prescott having his ‘best camp’

For the first time in over seven months, Michael Gallup was running routes and catching balls from quarterback Dak Prescott. That was just one development Thursday as the Cowboys practiced for the second day in a row as guests of the Los Angeles Chargers. One man looking to benefit from Gallup’s absence made the play of the day on the very last snap of scrimmage, an offensive lineman took a rather offensive shot to the face during the day’s work, the kickers took turns on the skinny goalpost, and the league’s interception leader gave a rave review of one of this year’s rookie DBs.

Elsewhere, Prescott’s 2022 camp is called his best ever, his place within the rise of the Black quarterback is discussed, and he turns in a comedic performance in a new TV commercial. We’re keeping an eye on the wide receiver competition, finding out what Jerry Jones really thinks about bringing Antonio Brown to town, and looking to next year to see if Ezekiel Elliott will still be wearing the star. That and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup runs routes, catches passes for first time post-surgery :: 105.3 The Fan

Link

The wideout was spotted running routes and hauling in throws from Prescott, his first time doing so since his ACL injury in 2021’s Week 17 game. Gallup previously said he wouldn’t be ready to go by the season opener, but admitted after Thursday’s practice, “It felt great.” He remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Clarence Hill’s 5 notables from Dallas Cowboys-Chargers Thursday practice :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

Among the observations from Day 2, an update on the kicking competition. Brett Maher went 6-of-9 on field goal attempts, while Lirim Hajrullahu was just 4-of-9. Worth noting, though, is that both kickers were using the Chargers’ skinny uprights; several kicks from both men would have been good on a regulation goalpost.

WATCH: Cowboys UDFA WR Dennis Houston hauls in Hail Mary :: Cowboys Wire

Story continues

Link

The Western Indiana product made another spectacular play on Thursday.

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is having best training camp of his career :: Dallas Morning News

Link

The Cowboys executive vice president has been right there for all the highs and lows of Prescott’s entire NFL journey, but he thinks 2022’s camp is his passer’s best. “As the quarterbacks get older,” Jones said, “they get better. The good ones do. They get better every year. There’s no question in my mind, I think he’s had his best training camp he’s ever had.”

Terence Steele takes shot to face in Day 2 practice :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Chargers DL Sebastian Joseph-Day throws first punch of joint practices after engaging Cowboys RT Terence Steele. https://t.co/IOf1TcqLz9 pic.twitter.com/uZhE4ecQ0J — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 18, 2022

Cowboys rookie DaRon Bland continues to shine in opportunities afforded him :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The fifth-round draft pick has been one of the top performers on the entire team thus far in camp, with a work ethic that has impressed the NFL’s reigning interception leader.

Jourdan Lewis injures hamstring, could miss remainder of Cowboys camp :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The sixth-year corner limped off the field Wednesday and was scheduled for an MRI Thursday. “I should be back for the first game,” Lewis said. Head coach Mike McCarthy later confirmed that Lewis would miss the rest of the preseason and training camp.

2022 NFL Preseason, Week 2: One thing to watch for from all 32 teams :: NFL.com

Link

Whether the Cowboys can keep their penalty count under 17 this week is worth keeping an eye on, but the real focus should be on Prescott’s wide receivers. With Jalen Tolbert, Dennis Houston, Simi Fehoko, Noah Brown, and others vying for playing time, Saturday’s game versus the Chargers may help Dallas decide if they need to seek outside help at wide receiver.

5 Cowboys heading into massive ‘prove-it’ years in 2022 :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

Yes, players like Dorance Armstrong and Tyron Smith are entering a critical year. But there is no Cowboys player with more on the line in 2022 than Ezekiel Elliott, considering his outrageous price tag and his declining skill set. “He is still on the poster of the marketing materials,” Bob Sturm writes, “but I have a very difficult time seeing Zeke back in 2023 unless something happens that never happens in the NFL — a running back finds explosion again after it being gone for a few years… I think this is his last year as a Cowboy.”

‘The Rise of the Black Quarterback’ and the men who forced a signal change in the NFL :: D Magazine

Link

Groundbreaking personnel man John Wooten pounded the table for the Cowboys to draft Warren Moon in 1978. Dallas apparently wasn’t ready for a Black quarterback then, although the idea of Staubach handing the team’s reins to Moon is a tantalizing what-if. Quincy Carter later broke a barrier of sorts with the Cowboys, but if Dak Prescott could win a Super Bowl with America’s Team, it would be very significant culturally.

Jerry Jones brushes off AB's Cowboys interest :: TMZ Sports

Link

Antonio Brown and Jerry Jones seem like a publicity-loving match made in heaven, but the Cowboys owner was pretty definitive about the moody wideout’s request to come to Dallas, even as the Cowboys deal with a rash of injuries at the position. “We’re good,” Jones said of Brown’s interest. “We want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team.”

Dak Prescott is ready for his own reality show after working with 'Real Housewives' stars: 'It'd be fun' :: People

Link

Prescott and teammate CeeDee Lamb appear in DirecTV’s new commercial alongside Real Housewives stars Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, and Kenya Moore. Attentive fans will pick up on a few Cowboys-centric in-jokes that were written in, but Prescott says the two-day shoot at SoFi Stadium has him half-pondering a reality show of his own. “I don’t like to necessarily script things,” Prescott said. “More just be who I am in roles. So I think it’d be fun.”

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire