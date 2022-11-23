Cowboys News: Micah talks MVP bias, playing mad, Prescott reached out to OBJ

With the “Beckham Bowl” coming up on Thanksgiving Day, Dak Prescott says he’s reached out to the former Giants receiver about joining the silver and blue; a win could help Dallas land the free agent talent. A win is all Ezekiel Elliott cares about, much more so than whether teammate Tony Pollard’s hot streak is costing the two-time rushing champ carries. All that, plus the Cowboys show up in a look at the fastest ball carriers of Week 11, we explore the deep ties between the Giants and Cowboys, and we close the book on Minnesota with the lessons that should stay with us.

Meanwhile, the sickness bug is still wreaking havoc on the Cowboys defense, and Micah Parsons says he’s going to remain mad about letting earlier opponents steal their “lunch money.” The Cowboys climb in the power rankings, why the club should make a move for a recent Rams castoff, and the Final Four is coming to the home of the Cowboys (though you have plenty of time to get ready). That and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Why this a Qb based award? https://t.co/RKqKTktdqR — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 22, 2022

Dak Prescott says he is recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. for the Cowboys :: Fox 4

The Cowboys quarterback says he’s communicated directly with Beckham about coming to Dallas. “When you are able to add a talent like Odell, that can be special,” he said Tuesday. “He obviously creates more weapons, for not only me, but for this offense, for the playcaller, and [gives] more things for the defense to worry about.”

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released :: Cowboys Wire

The bug that went around last week knocked Kelvin Joseph out of Sunday’s game, and it’s still spreading throughout the Dallas locker room. Tarell Basham, Dante Fowler, Johnathan Hankins, and DeMarcus Lawrence also sat out Tuesday with an illness. Anthony Barr missed with a hamstring, while Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Micah Parsons (knee, ankle) and Osa Odighizuwa (knee) were limited.

Parsons: Bullies "taking lunch money" has to end :: The Mothership

The defense’s total containment of the Vikings on Sunday won’t have Micah Parsons easing up anytime soon. “I’m staying mad. Once the disrespect is out there, people are going to still try you,” Parsons said on Tuesday. “I’m at that point: ‘That’s enough, you’re not going to keep taking my lunch money.'”

The most important 10 takeaways from Cowboys' Blood Eagle of Vikings :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys have now surpassed the Eagles for the NFC’s best point differential, Tony Pollard is no flash in the pan but on an absolute tear that’s lasted three games, the offensive line is actually getting better, and maybe the run defense giving up lots of yards doesn’t matter as much as previously thought. Those are just a few of the truths that should be gleaned from the 40-3 beatdown.

Power Rankings: Blowout win lands top 5 spot :: The Mothership

NFL.com, The Athletic, and ESPN all agree: the Cowboys are back in the top five leaguewide after the rout of Minnesota. They now hold the No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 spots in those power ranking lists, respectively.

Why the Cowboys should try to claim RB Darrell Henderson Jr. :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys don’t seem to need help at running back, but the Rams’ latest castoff would help Dallas keep a one-two punch at the position should Elliott or Pollard have to miss time down the stretch. Henderson can still produce (according to metrics), there may be a backfield opportunity next season, and he could easily be cut or maybe even net a compensatory pick down the road. There’s no reason to not put in a waiver claim.

NGS: Top 5 fastest ball carriers of Week 11 :: NFL.com

The Next Gen Stats radar gun got a workout watching the Cowboys on Sunday. KaVontae Turpin was clocked doing 20.37 miles per hour on one of his four punt returns, and Tony Pollard hit 20.39 on his 68-yard touchdown play (and went over 20 mph on his other score, too).

Sounds from the Sideline shows plenty of fire in the Minnesota ice :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Sunday was one for the ages and we’ve got the inside scoop for #CowboysNation! 🎥🔊 Sounds from the Sideline | #DALvsMIN pic.twitter.com/UabbVd2V1C — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 23, 2022

Cowboys vs Giants is a long-time rivalry with some uniquely shared coaches :: Blogging the Boys

The Cowboys dominate the all-time series with a 72-47-2 record in regular season meetings and have won 10 of the last 11. But the two franchises share more than just a historic rivalry; they’ve shared coaches, too. Tom Landry was best known as a former Giants player and the team’s defensive coordinator when the expansion Dallas club hired him away. Bill Parcells made himself a legend with Big Blue long before coaching the Cowboys. Even Jason Garrett joined the New York staff after coaching in Dallas… and that was after playing with both the Giants and the Cowboys.

Elliott not worried about losing snaps to Pollard :: Ed Werder (Twitter)

Tony Pollard is the most feared #Cowboys offensive player. He’s taking snaps from Ezekiel Elliott. I asked if it bothers him. “No, not at all. I think we’ve all got the same goal – go out there and win football games, however we need to do that. You know, that's what matters.” pic.twitter.com/WO7Igy1fdL — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 22, 2022

NCAA selects AT&T Stadium to host 2030 Men’s Final Four :: Dallas Morning News

A champion will be crowned at AT&T Stadium as March Madness will culminate at the home of the Cowboys in 2030. The NCAA men’s tourney also ended in Arlington back in 2014 when UConn cut down the nets; the Final Four is expected to have an economic impact of about $175 million to the host area.

