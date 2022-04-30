Cowboys News: Micah Parsons welcomes his new defensive brother to the squad

With two days wrapped for the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cowboys have addressed three huge holes. After the first-round selection of offensive lineman Tyler Smith, there’s a lot to detail. Find more about him, how he’ll impact the state of the offensive line and what he had to say in his introductory press conference.

On Day 2, Dallas stuck to the plan and didn’t trade around. In the second round they selected Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams, who finished his final college season with 12.5 sacks and earned All-SEC honors.

With the No. 88 pick, fitting for Dallas positional history, the Cowboys selected South Alabama wideout Jalen Tolbert. The 6-foot-3 receiver was 2021 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and brings his length and quick burst to an offense in need of reinforcement after the loss of Amari Cooper. The draft is approaching it’s midpoint as the calendar turns to Saturday. Here are the latest news and notes.

2022 Draft: Cowboys select Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams at No. 56 :: Cowboys Wire

Starting off Day 2 of the NFL draft for the Cowboys, they selected Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams. He finished the 2021 season with 12.5 sacks and brings his pass-rushing ability to one of the biggest holes on the defense for Dallas.

Instant Analysis: What the experts say about the newest Cowboys edge rusher Sam Williams :: Cowboys Wire

Following the Williams selection at No. 56, Todd Brock breaks down the Ole Miss product and the different opinions from around NFL media on the second round pick for Dallas.

5 things to know about new Cowboys edge rusher Sam Williams from Ole Miss :: Cowboys Wire

Get to know the new edge rusher in Dallas, with details about his early life in Alabama and the experiences that shaped him into the man and player he is today. More details about the fit he has for the Cowboys and Dan Quinn’s defense as well.

Cowboys select South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert with No. 88 pick :: Cowboys Wire

Helping fill the void of Amari Cooper at the receiver position, Dallas ended their Day 2 by selecting South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.

Tolbert was the 2021 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and showed ability to thrive all over the field with impressive speed and route running.

Photo Gallery of Cowboys' Day 2 picks, Sam Williams and Jalen Tolbert :: Cowboys Wire

If you aren’t familiar with the Cowboys’ Day 2 picks, click the link to see both players in action during their dominant college careers.

Report Card: Cowboys receive mixed grades for Tyler Smith selection :: Cowboys Wire

Most have differing opinions on the Cowboys’ first round selection. Asa Henry rounds up the grades that go from a confident A all the way down to D-.

4 Things to know about new Dallas Cowboys OL Tyler Smith :: Cowboys Wire

Get to know the Cowboys’ first round pick. The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle grew up in Fort Worth, Texas and has experience at multiple positions on the offensive line.

Cowboys' draft pick Tyler Smith: his nasty alter ego, wearing Larry Allen's number, ignoring media :: Cowboys Wire

In his introductory press conference, Smith didn’t hold back. He gave an ode to Cowboys Hall of Famer Larry Allen, taking over his number, and made sure to state his opinion about the media that will be so critical of him in Dallas.

Resetting Cowboys OL after Tyler Smith selection, who is in danger? :: Cowboys Wire

When the Cowboys go for an offensive lineman in the first round, it means someone is nearing the chopping block. KD Drummond breaks down the state of the offensive line and who is put on notice with Smith’s arrival.

Parsons shares excitement with Cowboys' second round pick

Ready to learn from you and the others bro ‼️ respect 💙 https://t.co/Qot6uit3pV — SAM WILLIAMS SR (@DegarrickSamuel) April 30, 2022

