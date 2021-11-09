Cowboys News: Micah Parsons shows out in blowout, NFL explains punt block rule

There is almost nothing positive to be taken away from the Cowboys’ nightmarish performance against Denver on Sunday. But the ugliness is worth rolling around in for at least a little while, if for no other reason than to understand what happened so it can be prevented from happening again, in a game with far more on the line. From Dak Prescott’s reaction to his rust to the early fourth-down failures to the O-line Band-Aid that couldn’t stop the bleeding to that bizarre punt block rule, we’ll rehash it all here.

Also, Mike McCarthy gives a few key injury updates, and Dan Quinn has bigger things to worry about than seeing his old team come to town. A former NFL coach thinks McCarthy risked his job by leaving his starting quarterback in during a blowout loss, a rookie provides a silver lining, and why history shows that maybe a good old-fashioned visit to the woodshed was necessary for this Cowboys squad. And why is quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier lobbying LSU coaches about who’s taking the Tigers’ snaps against Arkansas? All that and more in News and Notes…

Cowboys blocked punt gaffe explained by NFL, Nahshon Wright repentant over error vs. Broncos :: CBS Sports

It left many viewers baffled: how could the Broncos recover a blocked punt behind the sticks and be rewarded with a new set of offensive downs? Because of where rookie Nahshon Wright touched it after it had been blocked. “Since the receiving team touches the ball beyond the line of scrimmage,” the league explained in a tweet, “the kicking team is eligible to recover the ball. Denver recovers the ball, but cannot advance it.” Wright admitted his goof: “I know shouldn’t have touched it, but I was trying to scoop and score and make a play.” Malik Turner, who blocked the kick, also wished he had a do-over: “I should have taken right off his foot, and it shouldn’t have gone anywhere.”

Broncos call Cowboys' 4th-down plays 'disrespectful;' Dak Prescott upset by 'lack of execution' :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas going for it on fourth-and-short on their first two drives was aggressive, and maybe even analytically smart. But Broncos wideout Tim Patrick had a different word for it. “Disrespectful,” Patrick said, as per the Broncos team website. “That [expletive]’s disrespectful. They trying us. And that’s what happens when you try us.” Cowboys players and coaches acknowledged the momentum shift that occurred when they failed on both attempts, while Prescott added that the real issue was their own team’s lack of execution.

Cowboys 2021 rookie report: Micah Parsons a rare bright spot on a terrible day :: Blogging the Boys

In the middle of the team’s worst showing of the season, the transcendent rookie linebacker put up his best performance yet. Parsons logged 10 tackles- second on the team- and led the Cowboys in solo tackles. He also recorded 2.5 sacks on the day, giving him 3.5 this year. That puts him alongside DeMarcus Ware, Victor Butler, and Anthony Spencer as the franchise’s only rookies to record three or more in their first season. And Parsons still has nine games left to play.

'Definitely shocked:' Dak Prescott looks for answers after Cowboys' embarrassing no-show :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys passer was at a loss trying to explain what happened during Sunday’s embarrassment of a game. “They whooped us in every aspect. They beat us. That’s not something you ever think about or ever envision happening. But it’s something we’ll learn from. And we’ll learn from every aspect of it: offense, defense, special teams.” Prescott likened the blowout loss to the 2018 game they dropped to Indianapolis by a 23-0 score. The Cowboys came back to win the next week and clinch the NFC East that season.

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision :: New York Post

The former Jets and Bills coach laid into McCarthy over keeping his starting quarterback on the field to get in some two-minute work during the double-digit blowout. “Had Dak Prescott got hurt, guess what, my friend? You would have been fired,” Ryan said on ESPN’s Get Up! “Jerry Jones expects you, by the way, to win a Super Bowl. Not just to come back and look good in a two-minute situation.”

Replacing Tyron Smith a "challenge" for Steele :: The Mothership

For all the hand-wringing all week about who would play where along the Cowboys offensive line, the plan they went with simply didn’t work. With La’el Collins back in the lineup, asking Terence Steele to now fill in for Smith at left tackle seemed to be an intuitive decision. Unfortunately, Steele struggled at the position along with the entire offense. “I would say it was a little harder than I thought it would be,” Steele said. With Smith’s status for Week 10 up in the air, the Cowboys coaches will have to figure out if they need to make another adjustment to the starting lineup.

Cowboys hopeful Tyron Smith can play Week 10 :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said they haven’t ruled out LT Tyron Smith (ankle) for Sunday’s game against the Falcons: “You’d like to see him get a practice in this week and be able to play. We certainly haven’t ruled that out. He had a good week last week.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 8, 2021

NFL Week 9 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks :: ESPN

“The Cowboys have to play complementary football for the defense to succeed. When the offense struggles, they don’t have a knock-them-out defense,” Todd Archer writes. The NFL Nation reporter still has high confidence in the Cowboys, believing that Week 9 was a blip and not the start of a trend. “They will put a brave face on and insist their confidence is not shaken by such a bad loss, but that will depend on how they play next week against the Atlanta Falcons.”

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn not focused on game vs. Falcons: 'We got some [expletive] to fix' on defense :: NFL.com

The Cowboys defensive coordinator isn’t paying much attention to the fact that his old Atlanta team is coming to play on Sunday; he’s more concerned about what his new unit did this past Sunday. “I have great memories for there and I always will,” Quinn said. “But you guys saw the performance yesterday, so there isn’t time to take a stroll down memory lane, like, we got some [expletive] to fix. I’ll be right where my feet are, right where I’m supposed to be, going after it as hard as we can, worrying about the jerseys I coach now.”

On forgetting, and why we should remember to do so with this ugly Cowboys' loss :: Cowboys Wire

Looking for the bright side of Sunday’s debacle? Rafael Vela reminds us that between 1970 and 1985, Tom Landry’s teams suffered, on average, one blowout anomaly a season, yet made the playoffs in 14 of those years. During Jimmy Johnson’s best six-year stretch, five of those rosters laid an absolute egg at some point during the season. In fact, 24 of the last 26 Cowboys playoff teams have suffered at least one smackdown loss on their way to the playoffs. And all eight Super Bowl teams suffered that fate at least once. So now the 2021 crew has that bit of business out of the way.

McCarthy updates on Elliott; Gallup and Hill to practice in full :: Brianna Dix (Twitter)

On Ezekiel Elliott (knee contusion), Mike McCarthy says “he will be fine.” No new injuries from yesterday’s matchup. – WR Michael Gallup will be a full participant in practice on Wednesday, along with DT Trysten Hill. — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) November 8, 2021

Dallas Cowboys’ Kellen Moore no longer a candidate for TCU football job, sources say :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Cowboys offensive coordinator will still be a hot prospect for a head coaching gig even after Sunday’s drubbing, but it won’t be at Texas Christian University. Sources tell the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the school has made “great progress” in identifying their next coach, but Moore is no longer a candidate. Former Cowboys superstar Deion Sanders is still reportedly on their list.

Press Conference Notes: LSU quarterbacks and injuries :: LSU WIre

Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier reportedly pitched LSU’s offensive coordinator to let son Garrett Nussmeier see more action as the Tigers’ quarterback. Garrett has played in three games this season and is apparently willing to give up his redshirt status by permanently taking over at the position. This coming weekend, LSU will, in fact, use a two-QB system with both Max Johnson and Nussmeier against Arkansas.

