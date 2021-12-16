Cowboys News: Micah Parsons continues assault, DAL-NYG injury updates, watch for falling records

It’s still Micah Parsons’s world. The rookie has finally responded to the Lawrence Taylor comparisons… in the most Micah Parsons way imaginable. An early-morning text to his defensive coordinator shows where his head is, and his stats show he’s truly putting on a performance for the ages.

Elsewhere, the latest on who’s in and who’s out when Dallas faces the Giants on Sunday, and how the NFL may alter its COVID plans based on the rash of new cases. We’re looking at which records may start falling in the coming weeks, including a watch on where CeeDee Lamb will etch his name next in the Cowboys history books. All that, plus ranking the quarterback and offensive line (not where you might think on either), a look at what let Trevon Diggs step out of his big brother’s shadow, and America’s Team expands its reach south of the border. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Micah Parsons says “I want to be my own person” after Lawrence Taylor comparison :: Inside the Star

The football community has been quick to crown the Cowboys rookie “The New Lawrence Taylor,” given his near-historic performance in his first pro year. But Parsons himself is pumping the brakes… kind of. “I think L.T. is one of the greatest pass rushers of all time, but I want to be my own person,” he said. “My own man. I want people to be like, ‘You pass rush like Micah.'”

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons’ text to Dan Quinn shows rookie’s drive :: The Landry Hat

Quinn was still breaking down tape early Monday morning from the win over Washington when he got a text from his rookie linebacker: “What do we got this week?” Parsons was already eager to learn something new. Hours later, he told a noted sportswriter that he doesn’t “really think the NFL is hard.” Parsons sure is making it look easy.

The Cowboys number to know: 11 (Week 14 at Washington) :: D Magazine

Look at Parsons’s rookie season through the advanced-metrics lenses of pressure rate and playmaking EPA, and the rookie is almost literally off the charts. His 21.6% pressure rate is the third-highest among any defender with at least 150 pass rush snaps dating back to 2006. But is he good enough to win Defensive Player of the Year? Well, when Khalil Mack won the award in 2016, he had fewer sacks, QB hits, tackles, and tackles for loss than Parsons currently has. And Parsons still has four games to go.

Cowboys' injury report: Elliott practices in knee brace, Donovan Wilson returns, Pollard DNP after all :: Cowboys Wire

Tyron Smith sat out Wednesday’s practice and is already out for Week 15. Tony Pollard also did not participate, despite Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy saying he would earlier in the day. Ezekiel Elliott practiced in full but wore a knee brace, something he says he’ll continue to do. Sean McKeon also practiced in full. Safety Donovan Wilson was designated to return from injury, and DT Justin Hamilton was re-signed to the practice squad. Cornerback Deante Burton was waived to make room.

Injury Report: Statuses for Giants vs. Cowboys :: Giants.com

The following Giants players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice: RB Saquon Barkley, OL Ben Bredeson, K Graham Gano, DB Adoree Jackson, and DL Austin Johnson. These players were limited: QB Daniel Jones, OL Andrew Thomas, and DL Leonard Williams.

Giants' COVID watchlist grows :: Ari Meirov (Twitter)

#Giants are adding 3 more players to the Reserve/Covid-19 list: S Xavier McKinney, CB Aaron Robinson and LB Cam Brown. They join WR Kadarius Toney, WR John Ross and DE Oshane Ximines. McKinney is a high-risk close contact. Everyone else tested positive. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2021

Amid recent wave of positive COVID-19 tests, NFL chief medical officer says most came from asymptomatic players :: ESPN

More than 100 players have tested positive since Monday. Roughly two-thirds are asymptomatic, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told reporters Wednesday evening. The rest, he said, have symptoms so mild that they might not have sought a test in ordinary circumstances. The league and NFLPA are discussing options for altering its COVID protocols in the wake of the new outbreak, but Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that no consideration has been given to postponing any games this week.

NFL Week 15 offensive line rankings :: Pro Football Focus

Despite Tyron Smith being sidelined, the Cowboys’ offensive line still tops all others in the rankings for Week 15. Zack Martin remains the gold standard, with a 94.6 overall grade, but Dallas has three linemen with 90.0-plus PFF run-blocking scores.

NFL QB Index, Week 15: Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers MVP race? Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert still viable :: NFL.com

The Cowboys’ offense has had problems for weeks, but Prescott’s big throws usually made up for it. On Sunday, he was the problem. He was No. 1 in Gregg Rosenthal’s rankings as recently as Week 11; now he sits at No. 9, a five-spot fall after a flat-out bad showing in Washington.

Cowboys spreading the wealth when it comes to touchdowns :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

The Cowboys have had 16 different players score a touchdown this season, tied for the most in team history (1968, '80, '83, '87, 2001). Who becomes the 17th different player this season to score a TD for Dallas? — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 15, 2021

CeeDee Lamb 'back to the drawing board' as Cowboys WR closes in on 1,000 yards :: Cowboys Wire

Lamb is within striking distance of his first 1,000-yard season. He could move ahead of past Cowboys Timmy Newsome, Ron Springs, and Butch Johnson before the season is over. But the second-year phenom is already in sixth place among franchise leaders for receiving yards per game and is second among Cowboys only to Bob Hayes in receiving yards over his first two seasons.

9 NFL records that could fall by season's end :: Touchdown Wire

With an extra game to amass stats, several single-season records could be rewritten in 2021. While the marks for passing yards, pass attempts, receiving yards, receptions, and field goals might fall, Tom Brady is pretty likely to take over as the new champ of pass completions in a year. The current sack, total yards surrendered, and interception single-season records look to stand (unless Trevon Diggs picks up the pace and nabs six more over the last four games).

'You’re not Ste-fon,’ but he is the NFL’s interception king: How Trevon Diggs made his own lane :: The Athletic

In high school, he was just Stefon’s little brother, not quite on the same level when it came to football. But their mom knew differently. “Early on, I knew [Trevon] was special, so I reassured him,” said Stephanie Diggs. “I was like, ‘You know what, you’re going to be better than Stefon.’ After a position switch in college, Trevon started making up ground… quickly.

Cowboys announce expanded presence in Mexico :: The Mothership

America’s Team is expanding its influence south of the border. The team has been awarded a license to broaden their International Home Marketing Area into Mexico, part of an effort to increase the NFL’s presence in other countries. “We have a deep appreciation for our fans in Mexico, as their passion for the Cowboys has been felt from our preseason games played in both Mexico City and Monterrey,” Jerry Jones said. The Cowboys were the first NFL team to broadcast its games in Spanish and currently have the top NFL fan base in Mexico.

