Cowboys News: Micah invites opponents to safari, ex-Giants WR rips Dak Prescott

With training camp still a month away (and the Cowboys’ dates announced Wednesday), it’s all still just talk for now. And there’s plenty of it to cover in this midweek edition of News and Notes. For starters, Micah Parsons, in the role of the Young Lion, has issued an invitation to all opponents to come visit him in “the safari” in 2023. Meanwhile, a top offensive lineman in Philadelphia confirms that Parsons is the real deal and had rave reviews for him and another Dallas defender. And an ex-Giant felt the need to shoot off his mouth about Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Elsewhere, we look at several young Cowboys players (a forgotten running back, a hungry DB, a versatile throwback player, and maybe the “ideal” man for his job) not to be overlooked as the roster comes together, we’re ranking the four best defensive lines in football, we’re getting to know the NFLPA’s new big man, and we’re saying goodbye to a onetime Cowboy who’s been lost far too young. News and Notes, up now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hopes to play at around 255 pounds in 2023 season :: NFL.com

Link

Parsons is back to his Wild Kingdom analogies, evidenced by his recent answer as to why he’s spent the offseason bulking up his frame. “If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches,” Parsons said Tuesday. “Why? Because they’re king. They’re not going to flinch. Please come visit, you’re more than welcome. I’m OK with feeling uncomfortable. That’s how you evolve.”

Advertisement

The four best defensive lines in the NFL could reside in the NFC East, but how do they rank amongst themselves :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Even the defensive line ranked last in the division- Washington- is still likely the fourth-best in all the NFL. The Giants are a strong No. 3, with the Cowboys just ahead of them. But if Osa Odighizuwa puts together an impactful 2023 and Mazi Smith looks like a fraction of the player he’s expected to become, Dallas could be coming for Philadelphia’s spot atop this ranking.

Small-school rookie listed as Cowboys' surprise standout :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Eric Scott Jr. has already made an impression on Dan Quinn. “I’m balling my fists up and saying, ‘I ain’t leaving here,'” is how Quinn described the sixth-rounder’s attitude in minicamp. “Them learning to do that early on, that’s a big deal.” Scott may give third-year men Nahshon Wright and Kelvin Joseph a serious run for the CB5 spot.

Advertisement

Former Giants star says Dak Prescott's preventing Cowboys from winning an NFL championship :: CBS Sports

Link

He’s best remembered for shooting things off; this time, it’s his mouth. “I believe he’s reached his ceiling as a quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys. They can win, but they won’t win a championship with him.” That’s the expert opinion of Plaxico Burress. The former wide receiver played for Pittsburgh (twice) and both New York teams and caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLII to spoil the Patriots’ perfect season.

Eagles O-lineman's list of top 5 pass rushers he's faced includes 2 Cowboys :: PFF (Twitter)

California Love: Cowboys announce dates, times for training camp in Oxnard :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Advertisement

The team’s 17th camp in Oxnard begins July 26 and goes until they leave on Aug. 12 for their second preseason game in Seattle. In between, a dozen practice sessions will be open to the public with no admission charge.

Sleeper Alert: RB Rico Dowdle could surprise in Cowboys' RB2 battle :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The 2020 UDFA out of South Carolina hasn’t been garnering as much attention as Ronald Jones, Malik Davis, and Deuce Vaughn when it comes to primary backup consideration behind Pollard. But maybe he should. He’s endeared himself to coaches and teammates alike as a willing competitor with high effort and a versatile running style between the tackles.

Advertisement

Is Cooper Rush overrated, underrated, or simply the ideal QB2 for the Cowboys? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

His 4-1 stint as a starter in early 2022 surprised many, but Rush’s market in free agency was lukewarm at best. Turns out he may have simply been overrated by home fans. He took care of the football and was able to make a few big plays here and there, but primarily he just let the defense carry the load and took advantage of situations when they presented themselves. Then again, that makes him a perfect fit for the role in Dallas.

Jake Fergsuon's star is on the rise after strong rookie year :: Marcus Mosher (Twitter)

The sample size is small… but there are some REALLY encouraging stats out there for #Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson (via @PFF) No. 1 in separation percentage No. 1 in seperation percentage vs. single coverage. No. 2 in yards after the catch/reception No. 6 in yards per route run pic.twitter.com/kKPwykKsAz — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) June 28, 2023

Cowboys TE4 battle may oddly be decided by UDFA FB Hunter Luepke :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Advertisement

The Cowboys haven’t consistently rostered a fullback in quite some time, but the North Dakota State product is more than just a fullback. He’s demonstrated skill as a lead blocker, a short-yardage runner, a pass-catcher from the backfield or at the line, and he can contribute on special teams. With a strong camp, that versatility could give him the edge over a fourth tight end who doesn’t bring much else to the roster.

Former Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints linebacker has died: reports :: PennLive

Link

Scott Pelluer has died at the age of 64 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Washington State standout was a fourth-round draft pick by Dallas in 1981. The Cowboys waived him that season, but he went on to play linebacker for the Saints through 1986.

Advertisement

NFLPA elects Lloyd Howell as new executive director :: ESPN

Link

After a search that began over a year ago and was conducted by an 11-member committee that kept candidates’ names secret until this week’s vote, the new executive director of the players union will soon take over for DeMaurice Smith after five consecutive terms dating back to 2009. Howell recently retired from business consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, where he worked for more than 34 years and was the chief financial officer at the time of his retirement.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire