Cowboys News: Micah’s hand wrap, Arctic uniforms, Blake Jarwin to rival?

The Cowboys maintain that they want to be playing their best football this time of year, but they’re getting injury scares from some of their best players ahead of Week 17. Micah Parsons is sporting a hand wrap and was limited Tuesday, even as he tries to make a push for the Defensive Player of the Year honors. And Tony Pollard missed his second straight day with a thigh issue.

Elsewhere, the Cowboys are prepping a brand-new set of uniforms for Thursday night’s primetime tilt, Jerry Jones is still defending his decision to not have curtains in his stadium, Sam Williams shares more about that scary car wreck, and Brett Maher is sitting at the top of the scoring heap. We’re looking at the latest power rankings, we’re putting together an early list of potential free agents, and we’re keeping an eye on a former Cowboy who may be set to return to action wearing enemy colors. Also, Randy Gregory gets in trouble, and Luka Doncic is using the Cowboys in his latest on-the-court trash talk. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Power Rankings: Dallas among top NFC contenders :: The Mothership

NFL.com, Fox Sports, and The Ringer are all agreed. The Cowboys are the 6th-best team in the league, even after handing the vaunted Eagles their second loss of the season. The division win apparently didn’t have any effect on the team’s standing in any of the rankings from the previous week.

Micah Parsons seen in hand wrap; LB downplays talk of injury despite stat dip :: Cowboys Wire

The linebacker had his left hand wrapped on Tuesday, but told reporters there would be no X-ray or MRI and that he was good to go for Thursday night. He was listed as limited on the day’s practice report, and invited anyone who thinks he should easily have more sacks on the season to step into his bruised and battered shoes.

Mike McCarthy says Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons deserves DPOY over Nick Bosa :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Cowboys head coach believes Parsons’s total productivity and versatility as well as the relentless nature he plays the game with should give him the edge over the 49ers’ Nick Bosa as frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year honors. “A couple of those scrambles the past week, the way he closes down and runs down a quarterback” were things McCarthy pointed out about Parsons’s game specifically. “He can make plays all over the field.”

Cowboys 'counting on' Tony Pollard despite second straight missed practice :: Cowboys Wire

The league’s ninth-leading rusher missed a second straight day of practice with a thigh injury, even though Jerry Jones expressed optimism that he would play. Mike McCarthy promised that Malik Davis would take some practice reps, perhaps hinting that Pollard could rest in Nashville.

Cowboys notebook: Dallas to debut new version of ‘Color Rush’ uniforms vs. Titans :: Dallas Morning News

As teased before the season began, the Cowboys will debut a new look for their New Year’s weekend visit to Tennessee. The team will wear all-white jerseys and pants (a modified Color Rush uniform) and show off their “Arctic” helmets, complete with the standard bordered star logo and white facemasks.

Eagles had former Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin in for a tryout :: Eagles Wire

The tight end was scheduled to work out for the Eagles on Tuesday, but flight issues have pushed Jarwin’s Philadelphia visit to Wednesday. Jarwin underwent surgery for a hip injury that is “considered very uncommon” for an active NFL player and was released by Dallas on an injury settlement during the offseason.

'Just thankful for life': Cowboys rookie Sam Williams details terrifying car crash :: Cowboys Wire

The car Williams was driving last week was one he had driven off the lot just 18 hours prior. Authorities have ruled out alcohol or drugs as a factor for either driver, but neither car’s speed had yet been determined. Williams’s Corvette was totaled,and he missed the Week 16 game with minor injuries. He has been cleared to return to practice and is expected to face the Titans.

Don't look now, but Brett Maher leads the NFL in scoring :: Brandon Loree (Twitter)

Can we talk about how Brett “Money” Maher LEADS the NFL with 128 points! 👀🤯.#DallasCowboys #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/X1gUOknt2C — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) December 27, 2022

25 potential free agent targets for the Cowboys in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

No reason not to start thinking about who might be available next season. A rusher like David Montgomery, a cornerback like Patrick Peterson, a defensive tackle like Dalvin Tomlinson, a wideout like Jarvis Landry, or a backup passer like Baker Mayfield may be a smart investment for 2023.

Jerry Jones on players losing the ball in the sun: 'The sun was there for both teams' :: ProFootballTalk

The Cowboys owner stands by his assessment that there is no design flaw in his football palace. “’The sun was there for both teams, and so both teams have to look for it,’ Jones said on Dallas radio Tuesday. “We’ve got a lot of [coaches], and they’ve got assistants. You don’t have a lack of people out there who can tell where the sun is.” And yet Michael Gallup dropped a likely touchdown on Saturday because he lost the ball in the end-zone glare.

Tyreek Hill shouts out CeeDee Lamb :: Bobby Belt (Twitter)

Tyreek Hill on his favorite receivers: "I ain't gonna lie, I like CeeDee Lamb. That boy so smooth." Via Twitch/Cheetah pic.twitter.com/Mxl4vlA9mf — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 27, 2022

Mavericks' Luka Doncic after historic 60-point triple-double: How 'bout them Cowboys?! :: SI.com

Just moments after posting a historic statline in a big win over the Knicks, the Mavericks superstar had words for former teammate Jalen Brunson, who attended Villanova in Philadelphia. But the trash talk wasn’t even about basketball. “I just told him about the Cowboys,” Doncic said, “how we beat the Eagles.”

Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi have suspensions overturned :: ESPN.com

The ex-Cowboy was originally suspended one game for punching an opponent as the Broncos and Rams met at midfield following their Christmas Day game. Gregory apologized to Denver fans for his actions and pledged to “finish out this season strong, play with pride, and be part of the solution and not the problem going forward.” Late Tuesday, Gregory’s suspension was overturned and his punishment was reduced to a $50,000 fine.

