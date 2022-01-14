Cowboys News: Will McClay staying, Amari Cooper fined for violating COVID restrictions

Teams were certainly salivating about the possibility of snagging the Dallas Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel, Will McClay. However, the man who has built the Cowboys’ roster into one of the NFL’s best will be making personnel decisions for the foreseeable future in Dallas after reaching an agreement on a new deal. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has been seen at multiple sporting events recently without a mask, and since he’s unvaccinated, it will cost him.

Quarterback Dak Prescott torched the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18 and put his name in the Cowboys history books multiple times. However, his objective is to play at the highest level when it matters most, the postseason. The Cowboys getting close to full strength, a look back at the storied playoff rivalry between Dallas and San Francisco, a game prediction, and more highlight the news and notes for Thursday.

Will McClay, Cowboys reach new agreement to keep personnel guru in Dallas :: Cowboys Wire

Link

McClay has been the mastermind building the Cowboys roster for several years. With offensive coordinator Kellen More and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn being requested to interview for several head coaching vacancies, many believed it was only a matter of time before someone would try to snatch McClay from the Cowboys. Well, that won’t be possible as McClay and the Cowboys have an agreement to keep the roster-building guru in Dallas.

NFC wild-card playoffs: Evaluating what Cowboys will face in 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo :: Cowboys Wire

Link

From his injury history to his play on the field, Garoppolo has his highs and lows. KD Drummond gets into the specifics of where he does and doesn’t like to throw the football, his success and non-success in play-action, an overview of his effectiveness, and more.

Cowboys Dak Prescott Locked-In on Having Postseason Success :: Inside The Star

Link

Prescott and the Cowboys put on an offensive show against the Eagles in Week 18. That’s not what motivates Prescott though, it’s getting the Cowboys to go on their first long playoff run since 1995.

Story continues

6 things to know about Cowboys-49ers wild-card matchup :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys and 49ers renew their playoff rivalry with the eighth installment this Sunday. Ben Grimaldi dives into several things to know about the matchup which included how the Cowboys’ defense will have to stop wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle and the opportunities the Cowboys’ offense can take advantage of when it comes to the 49ers secondary.

How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-49ers Wildcard Playoff game :: Cowboys Wire

Link

All eyes will be on the Cowboys-49ers wild card matchup inside AT&T Stadium. There will be many different ways to stay connected to the action and Mike Crum lays out every avenue from television to satellite radio while also giving information on who will call the game and the point spread.

Practice Report: Cowboys Back To Full Strength? :: The Mothership

Link

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Cowboys this season in terms of COVID issues and injuries. Safety Jayron Kearse (COVID) and cornerback Nashon Wright (illness) are back with the team and running back Tony Pollard and tight end Blake Jarwin continued rehabbing their ailments which sets up the Cowboys to have a fully functional roster on Sunday.

From Doomsday Defense to The Catch: Recapping the playoff history between the Cowboys and 49ers :: Dallas Morning News

Link

The Cowboys and 49ers are set to meet for the eighth time in the NFL playoffs. Evan Grant takes a look into the biggest moments of this rivalry which included “The Catch” in January of 1983, Jimmy Johnson’s guarantee of a Cowboys win before the 1993 NFC Championship Game and several others.

Predicting the Cowboys Wild Card matchup: The 49ers rushing attack is slightly overrated :: Blogging The Boys

Link

Aidan Davis gets down to the brass tacks of the Cowboys-49ers playoff matchup. He discusses how the Cowboys running game matches up with the 49ers’ run defense, how the Cowboys can stop the 49ers’ running game even though it’s formidable, the role coaching and special teams will play in the game, and a final score prediction.

Dan Quinn vs. Kellen Moore: Deciding which coordinator the Cowboys should prioritize if they had to choose :: Blogging The Boys

Link

Quinn and Moore have produced the top defense in terms of stopping third downs and forcing turnovers and the best offense in terms of points and yards per game, respectively, in 2021. That has made both top candidates for head coaching vacancies. However, if the Cowboys have to choose one, Brian Martin explains which one should stay in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper fined for COVID-19 violation at Mavericks game, source says :: ESPN

Link

Cooper has recently attended the Cotton Bowl with Trevon Diggs and a Dallas Mavericks game with CeeDee Lamb. Since Diggs and Lamb are vaccinated, they don’t have the same restrictions that unvaccinated players have when it comes to COVID-19. Cooper on the other hand isn’t vaccinated, and since he was without a mask at both games, he received a fine for his actions.

1

1