Cowboys News: Is McCarthy’s new role overblown? Beasley, Brown offer Dak comps

There is no lightning rod in the NFL like the Dallas Cowboys. Just throw them into any sports conversation and watch the sparks inevitably fly. Two wide receivers who formerly wore the star saw it firsthand in recent days. One supported his new quarterback by comparing him favorably to Dak Prescott, and that set off a firestorm. Then another simply praised Prescott’s leadership qualities, and riled up another of his ex-fanbases who took it as criticism of their current passer. The games can’t come soon enough…

Meanwhile, we’re looking at early reviews of the team’s first-round draft pick, we’re guessing who could be in for bigger roles in 2023, we’re tempering expectations for a repeat year from Dorance Armstrong, and we’re wondering if Mike McCarthy adding playcalling duties is really that big a deal after all. Troy Aikman addresses those persistent GM rumors, we dig into the Cowboys’ newest analytics hire, and we preview a blockbuster father-son connection that could be coming to a Cowboys war room in the near future. That and more are in this edition of News and Notes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Noah Brown: C.J. Stroud has the potential to be as good or better than Dak Prescott :: ProFootballTalk

Link

The onetime Cowboys wide receiver is sure to ruffle some feathers back in Dallas with recent comments that compare Stroud, his new rookie quarterback, to Dak Prescott. “They’re both great quarterbacks — great arm talent,” Brown said. “That’s a great class to be in. I think he has all the potential to live up to that, maybe even surpass it. So, you know, I’m rooting for C.J., and I’m willing to have his back on anything.”

Advertisement

Bills QB Josh Allen or Cowboys' Dak Prescott? Cole Beasley weighs in :: SI.com

Link

Replying to a story about Brown’s comments, Cole Beasley took to social media to announce, “Dak is by far the best leader I’ve played with. Dak’s huddle presence is something that can’t be taught. That says a lot if [Brown’s comparison] is true.” Bills fans were outraged at what they saw as a slight against Josh Allen. Beasley went on to quote-tweet a follower who offered, “Josh Allen can be a great leader while Dak can be the best leader that Cole has played with,” to which Beasley added, “Josh is the most physically gifted by far. Everybody is different and everybody has their thing.”

Five NFL offseason storylines that are overblown; three that deserve more attention :: NFL.com

Link

Advertisement

The football world is making far too much of Mike McCarthy’s taking over of playcalling duties in Dallas. It sure seemed plausible enough even back when McCarthy was hired. It could become a bigger story in a hurry if the Cowboys struggle on that side of the ball, but this could be a narrative that gets forgotten pretty quickly once the season gets underway, provided Prescott & Co. rack up wins.

5 Cowboys who should expect bigger roles, make bigger impact in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Keep an eye on DaRon Bland, Sam Williams, Israel Mukuamu, Jabril Cox, and Jake Ferguson. These young players stand to see plenty of extra opportunity this season and are primed to cement themselves as long-term fixtures in the Cowboys lineup.

Advertisement

Dorance Armstrong broke out in 2022, expecting it again might be rash :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Armstrong is coming off a career year and also hitting his physical prime. But he’s likely due for a bit of a statistical regression in 2023, as those 8.5 sacks last season came on more or less similar pressure numbers from the previous campaign. And now the Dallas defensive line has even more mouths to feed with the emergence of Sam Williams.

2023 NFL rookie updates: Notes on 31 first-round draft picks :: ESPN

Link

Todd Archer says it’s too early to judge how Mazi Smith is using his size on the defensive line, since the Cowboys didn’t do any 11-on-11 work in OTAs or minicamp. But he seems to be picking up techniques well from Johnathan Hankins. Zack Martin is looking forward to “some good battles” in training camp.

Advertisement

One player from every NFL team facing make-or-break season in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

It’s a do-or-die season for Kelvin Joseph, but first he has to make the 2023 roster. His off-the-field troubles last spring seemed to follow him onto the gridiron and impacted his play to the point that Dallas went out and traded for Stephon Gilmore. Once a second-round draft pick, Joseph is, at best, CB5 on his own team.

Role Call: Princeton Fant brings unique skill-set :: The Mothership

Link

Fant is the cousin of former first-round draft pick Noah Fant, who plays tight end in Denver, but Princeton has some unique experience on his resume. He actually played running back at Tennessee before switching positions. The Vols used him in a hybrid role, allowing him to catch passes, run the ball, and even throw on occasion.

Advertisement

Watch: Cowboys' newest big brain, Sarah Mallepalle, discusses analytics in football :: Cowboys Wire

Link

John Park’s first hire after taking over the Cowboys’ analytics department looks to be a home run. Mallepalle is a Carnegie Mellon grad with a BS in Statistics and Machine Learning who has spent time with MLB’s Phillies and then three years with the Ravens. She says that her work in Baltimore changed her mind on the popular “running backs don’t matter” argument.

Is another father-son draft moment in the cards for Dallas? :: Inside the Star

Link

After this year’s draft-day moment with prospect Deuce Vaughn getting the call from his father, Cowboys scout Chris, some are wondering if there could be another family reunion in the near future if and when Stanford running back E.J. Smith hits the draft. Bringing in the son of Emmitt to wear the star might prove to be an opportunity that Jerry Jones just can’t pass up.

Advertisement

Troy Aikman an NFL GM? Why ex-Cowboys QB thinks that time ‘has passed’ :: Dallas Morning News

Link

“I probably give it more thought than I should,” the former Cowboys passer said of life after the broadcast booth. The oft-repeated rumors about him running his own team, though, are probably not in the cards for Aikman. “But there may come a time that I’d be interested in just helping out with a club, with an organization, and not necessarily in an official capacity,” he said.

You have $15, build the best OL group from Cowboys' history :: Cowboys Wire

Link

If you could have all the franchise’s offensive linemen to choose from- but had to stick to a tight budget- what difficult choices would you make for a starting front five? Sure, spend $5 on Zack Martin or Larry Allen, but you’ll have to fill in other spots with some cheaper options. Thankfully, the Dallas archives are also filled with quality names like John Fitzgerald and Mark Tuinei who won’t break the bank.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire