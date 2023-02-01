Cowboys News: McCarthy,Moore not eye-to-eye, OC and WR candidates

Eyes are still on the holes in Mike McCarthy’s staff, with none being bigger than that left by Kellen Moore. We’re looking at just a few of the names being floated for the Cowboys offensive coordinator position; knowing that the fact he won’t call plays allows for some interesting possibilities. One of them is already set to interview with the club on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sean Payton’s hiring in Denver makes waves around the NFL (but especially in Dallas), Cowboys scouts are busy at the Senior Bowl, we’re examining the state of things at the wide receiver position, and one outlet mocks another big ugly to help keep Dak Prescott upright. The Cowboys don’t look poised to go any deeper in next year’s postseason, says one list… and just what goes into the decision to throw the red flag (or not)? All that, plus a Happy Anniversary to the birth of the dynasty, in this edition of News and Notes.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy never really had to worry about Sean Payton taking his job :: Dallas Morning News

The former Saints coach was probably never going to be the coach of the Cowboys, no matter how badly some fans wanted it to happen. Now that Payton has come to terms with the Denver Broncos, Cowboys Nation can finally stop waiting for that other shoe to drop.

Cowboys rumors: NFL insider says things ‘weren’t great’ between Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore at end :: Blogging the Boys

McCarthy inherited Moore when he took the Cowboys job in 2020, and even though Moore’s offense put up good numbers over their three years together, the relationship couldn’t be saved. “I heard things weren’t great between him and McCarthy at the end,” Albert Breer said on The Dan Patrick Show. The fact that there were OC openings elsewhere, he says, likely allowed for a easier dissolution.

Report: Cowboys to interview Panthers RB coach for OC opening :: Cowboys Wire

Jeff Nixon came to Carolina from Baylor with Matt Rhule, then took over play-calling duties before the 2021 season was out. Last year, he led the Panthers’ backfield corps to a top-10 finish despite losing Christian McCaffrey. The RB coach/assistant head coach will interview with Dallas on Wednesday for the open offensive coordinator position.

Top candidates for Dallas Cowboys to replace Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator :: PFF

Moore’s replacement won’t call plays, meaning it probably won’t be a current top OC or anyone with prior head coaching experience. Staffer Brian Schottenheimer is a possibility, as are Rams QB coach Zac Robinson, 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik, Commanders OC Scott Turner, Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson, and Panthers OC (and longtime McCarthy pal) Ben McAdoo.

2023 NFL playoffs: Ranking 12 losing teams' chances of reaching 2024 Super Bowl, including Bengals, 49ers :: CBS Sports

In this set of “power rankings” of the teams who were ousted in the playoffs, the Cowboys are not trending in the right direction. They fall 11th out of the 12 teams listed in order of who has the best chance at making a run for next year’s title. “Every year, we give them the on-paper hype they’re due, and every year, they remind us of their big-stage failings,” writes Cody Benjamin. He wonders if the McCarthy/Prescott tandem is “a year past its championship expiration date.”

What's Next? Cowboys in flux at WR position :: The Mothership

Noah Brown and T.Y. Hilton are set to become free agents. Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko will continue to try to crack the roster. Dontario Drummond, Antonio Callaway, and Dennis Houston will be lingering on the practice squad. Dallas is right back where they started 2022: with a WR corps in need of help behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Will the front office pay for an addition like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jakobi Myers, Darius Slayton, D.J. Chark, or… Odell Beckham Jr.?

2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.3: Who lands Aaron Rodgers in blockbuster deal? :: The 33rd Team

This mock has the Cowboys looking to beef up their front five with a first-round offensive lineman for the second year on a row. This time it’s Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski. One important note: he comes able to play multiple positions, which history has proven to be a plus in Dallas.

Cowboys looking to continue Senior Bowl streak :: The Mothership

Most of the Cowboys’ scouts are in Mobile, Ala. for the annual Senior Bowl, and odds are good that someone they target this week will end up getting the call from Jerry Jones. They’ve drafted a player they scouted at the Senior Bowl in seven straight years; last year it was six out of the nine players they selected.

Tuesday was the 30th anniversary of the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXVII win :: Pro Football Hall of Fame (Twitter)

It's one of the greatest turnaround stories in sports history. Three years after finishing 1-15, the @dallascowboys began a dynasty #OTD in 1993, with @TroyAikman's MVP performance in Super Bowl XXVII beginning a run where Dallas would win 3 titles in 4 years. 🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/DOUcGRj4sD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 31, 2023

Inside the often-chaotic NFL challenge process :: ESPN

To challenge or not to challenge: those chaotic seconds when a coaching staff is trying to decide whether to throw the red flag can decide a game. Most teams have a process for making the call, but it’s seldom a simple one. A “technical malfunction” stopped the Lions from challenging a possible touchdown against Dallas in Week 7; they lost the ball on the next snap. And the number of TV cameras can help inform the decision. Since replay challenges were introduced in 1999, the Cowboys have been successful on a league-leading 48.1% of reviews. Could it be because they’ve played more primetime games than anyone and therefore have had more camera angles?

