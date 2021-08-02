Cowboys News: McCarthy’s ‘Mojo Moments,’ Prescott’s wheels, Lamb’s latest grab

Cowboys training camp is changing gears. And to keep momentum moving in the right direction, head coach Mike McCarthy is sprinkling unannounced “Mojo Moments” into practice sessions. Read on to see what that means and learn where the unlikely inspiration came from. Also, as camp transitions from systemic install practices to more specific game prep, see how snap counts and limited workloads are already entering the conversation before the Hall of Fame Game even kicks off.

In other news, quarterback Dak Prescott gives an update on his ankle recovery and shows off his newly-repaired wheels. Randy Gregory finds himself in an unexpected place as he embarks on what could be a monster year. CeeDee Lamb continues to wow the crowds in Oxnard, and cornerback Maurice Canady is turning into the surprise of this year’s camp. Dan Quinn and his defense are looking to prove themselves in 2021, we zero in on possible trade candidates as Xavien Howard seeks a trade out of Miami, and this year’s crop of undrafted free agents looks to beat the odds. All that, plus owner Jerry Jones manages to compare this season’s opening game to something literally straight out of the Bible. Here are the News and Notes to start the week.

Day in camp: How Mike McCarthy’s ‘Mojo Moments’ are bringing energy, spontaneity to Cowboys practice :: Dallas Morning News

Link To break up the monotony of camp practices, coach Mike McCarthy has implemented "Mojo Moments." When the horn sounds, a specific game situation suddenly becomes the next surprise drill. "Momentum is such a big part of the game of football, the ability to react to adversity, plays, situations, the ups and downs," McCarthy said. "And I think anytime you get a chance to use an 'Austin Powers' film clip, you should take advantage of it."

Dak feeling no residual effects from last season's ankle injury :: ESPN

Link Dak Prescott isn't currently taking part in team drills, but it has zero to do with the complete ankle dislocation he suffered back in October. Prescott tells Ed Werder that he's feeling no residual effects from the gruesome injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season. "I've done so much work that I don't even think about the leg," Prescott said.

Dak putting in extra work after Sunday's practice :: David Moore (Twitter)

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory relishes new leadership role: 'Still a lot to prove on the field' :: Cowboys Wire

Link He's played just 26 games since being drafted in 2015, but Randy Gregory has been nominated by the Cowboys coaching staff for a 2021 role on the team's leadership council. "I think that it says a lot about my journey as far as my growth. Five years ago, this would never even be a conversation," Gregory said on Saturday. "Next is obviously putting a good product on the field, making sure I know what I need to do so I actually look like a leader and act like a leader."

Practice Points: CeeDee yet again & injury update :: The Mothership

Link CeeDee Lamb made a ridiculous catch for the second day in a row. Sunday's came in the final moments of practice, hauling in a back-shoulder pass from Garrett Gilbert despite picture-perfect coverage from Trevon Diggs.

CeeDee Lamb doing more 88 things in practice :: David Helman (Twitter)

McCarthy managing injuries already; Cowboys prep for 'in-season mode' :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys have two full preseason games- plus a joint practice alongside the Rams in between- all in the next 13 days. It will be a punishing stretch for players already nursing dings from practice sessions. “Our injury list is getting a little long,” McCarthy told the media during a pre-practice press conference in Oxnard on Sunday. "I've got to make sure I take care of the roster from a health standpoint."

Dallas Cowboys defenders to enter season with ‘very big chips on their shoulder’ :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link For all the optimism surrounding Dan Quinn's new-look Dallas defense, it's still a unit that's largely lacking proven performers. "Well, I guess we've got to wait and see on that," Quinn bristled on the subject. "That's the great thing about football, man. You get to go out and prove it... And I have a sense there will be some people on this defense that will have very big chips on their shoulder with much to prove. Coaches included."

Maurice Canady is impressing in first-team reps at Cowboys training camp :: Blogging the Boys

Link Former Jets cornerback Maurice Canady joined the Cowboys just before the pandemic, and opted out of 2020 because of it. But in his first action in a Dallas uniform, Canady "looks every bit the part of a starting CB." The 27-year-old is trying to make inroads in a position group that includes Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, and several players far younger: Trevon Diggs, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, and Israel Mukuamu.

10 Cowboys who could be traded and though unlikely, CB Xavien Howard not impossible to acquire :: Cowboys Wire

Link Miami cornerback Xavien Howard wants a new team. The Cowboys could conceivably make a move to acquire him for the slot opposite Trevon Diggs. Our own K.D. Drummond guesses that offering the Dolphins Anthony Brown, Jaylon Smith, and a 2022 second-rounder in exchange might get the two clubs discussing a deal. Leighton Vander Esch, Blake Jarwin, Michael Gallup, and Trysten Hill are among other Cowboys who might become bargaining chips before the regular season gets underway.

Will any undrafted rookies make the Cowboys’ 2021 roster? :: Inside the Star

Link The Cowboys seemingly have at least one undrafted free agent who finds his way onto the final roster every season. Players like running back JaQuan Hardy, wide receiver T.J. Vasher, tight end Artayvious Lynn, linebacker Anthony Hines, and safety Tyler Coyle all have long, hard roads in front of them if they're going to follow in Tony Romo's UDFA footsteps.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in kickoff game is 'David against Goliath' :: NFL.com

Link Never one to shy away from hyperbole, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went Biblical in hyping up the team's 2021 season opener. "We're going to have a lot of prayer, so we could get the courage to show up," Jones joked on the network's Back Together Saturday. "Let me tell you this: world-champion Tom Brady, Tampa, great atmosphere: what a better opportunity to step up there and be David against Goliath."

Tyrone Crawford stops by Oxnard :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

