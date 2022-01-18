Cowboys News: McCarthy’s job security, Quinn’s interviews, is Kellen really ready?

And just like that, it’s over. The 2021 campaign is complete for the Cowboys, and the immediate focus turns to the coaching staff. Who’s staying? Who’s going? Who’s talking to whom? Mike McCarthy wasn’t a topic Jerry Jones wanted to discuss Sunday night, but Stephen was casting a big vote on confidence on Dallas radio by Monday. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn embarks on a busy week of job interviews with no fewer than four other clubs, but the anemic wild card showing suddenly calls into question whether his offensive counterpart Kellen Moore is really ready for a promotion.

Elsewhere, plenty to unpack from what transpired on the field, from the many details that doomed Dallas to Ezekiel Elliott’s mystery ailment that’s finally been named, from the role the officials played to that bizarre final play. We’re searching high and low for somebody wearing a star who was a bright spot, and we’re facing facts about just how bad it really was. Dak Prescott had a cringeworthy line in his postgame press conference… but also did a stand-up thing for some of his lesser-known teammates. And we’re looking at the Cowboys’ now-solidified spot in the draft order… because that’s the next thing to look forward to now. News and Notes rolls on…

10 truths from the Cowboys’ loss to 49ers: Kellen Moore is far from ready to be an NFL head coach :: Dallas Morning News

Sunday’s loss contained plenty of hard truths for the Cowboys and their fans. Among them: the Cowboys lacked in the “want” department, Prescott didn’t play up to his paycheck, Amari Cooper was maddeningly absent from the offensive gameplan, the offensive line is in need of real repair, and Kellen Moore may not be as ready for a head coaching gig as an awful lot of people have wanted to believe.

Jerry Jones: 'Quite a letdown', but won't discuss McCarthy's status as HC :: Cowboys Wire

The team owner declined to get into his head coach’s future in the moments after watching the Cowboys get unceremoniously bounced from the playoffs. “I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time. No discussion.” Jones admitted that this year’s team was one of the best player groups that he’s ever been around in Dallas.

Bears will interview Cowboys' Dan Quinn for head coach job this week :: Bears Wire

The Cowboys defensive coordinator is scheduled to interview with the Chicago Bears this week. It’s a busy week for Quinn; he’s also expected to sit down with the Broncos, Vikings, and Dolphins.

Stephen Jones on Cowboys keeping McCarthy: 'Absolutely. Very confident.' :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys executive vice president was unequivocal Monday when asked if he believed Mike McCarthy would still be leading the team in 2022. His answer was all of three words long. As for the offensive and defensive coordinators scheduled for job interviews elsewhere this week, Jones seemed resigned to a change coming. “We’ve had great relationships with both men,” Jones said, “and we’ll just work with them as they navigate these waters.”

Brad Sham on Cowboys' penalties: "That's who they were all year" :: 105.3 The Fan

“The Voice of the Dallas Cowboys” had a front-row seat at the mic for every Cowboys snap this season. And he was as frustrated by anyone by the team’s habit of drawing yellow flags. “No one commits two a game. The best teams don’t do that. But you don’t have to commit nine a game. You don’t commit 14 like that.” That’s how many Dallas had on Sunday. But it was different from the 14 penalties on Thanksgiving. “I only thought the Raiders game was one where they really got the short end of the stick from the officials. This was not that,” Sham said.

McCarthy defends final play call; Cowboys players blast officials for clock chaos in loss :: Cowboys Wire

Everything needed to go perfectly for it to work. With no timeouts and a ticking clock, there was no margin for error. And certainly no room for umpire Ramon George to come streaking in late and bump Prescott while respotting the ball. By the time the ball was snapped, it was over. Prescott should have slid earlier, should have handed the ball to the ump instead of his center. McCarthy supported the risky quarterback draw and says he was told time would be added back. From every angle, a messy and heartbreaking end to the season.

Dak Prescott uncharacteristically nasty over Cowboys fans throwing trash at refs :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys quarterback expressed sadness when he thought the fans throwing beverage bottles and trash from the stands onto the field were aiming at his teammates. Upon learning that the officials were the intended targets, he changed his tune. “Credit to them, then,” he said. “Credit to them.” It was an unusually thoughtless comment from the locker room leader and Walter Payton Man of the Years Award nominee.

Dez Bryant calls out Dallas Cowboys offense, says perks of team make some players soft :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Never at a loss for an opinion, former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant has a theory about the current team. He wrote on Twitter: “we didn’t understand we wasn’t aikman, Irvin, smith…no disrespect to those guys but they was my motivation to at least get 1” Super Bowl. Bryant also said too many players don’t put in enough offseason work and are ruined by traveling “all over the place reaping the perks of being a cowboy.”

Cowboys RB Elliott played majority of season with torn PCL :: Cowboys Wire

That mysterious knee injury that Elliott suffered in Week 4 was finally revealed in the running back’s postgame press remarks. A partially torn PCL is what hampered the two-time rushing champ, though he gutted through it for 14 more games. Elliott says the injury won’t require surgery, just an offseason of recovery.

How bad was it? Even Zack Martin played poorly :: Marcus Mosher (Twitter)

#Cowboys RG Zack Martin allowed four pressures and two hurries on Sunday. That is tied for the most he's allowed in a game since 2016, according to @PFF — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 17, 2022

Keystone Kops, blown opportunities, misspellings, the sun: Details doom Cowboys in comedy of errors :: Cowboys Wire

It was the little things Sunday. Lots and lots of little things. Like Leighton Vander Esch’s name being spelled wrong on his own jersey. Like Cedrick Wilson’s way-outside lateral. Like killing the momentum of a brilliant fake punt by not being able to snap the next play. Like Bryan Anger hitting the video board with a punt. Like the stadium design that blinds players on the field. Like blowing the chance at a critical double scoring dip.

Bosa declares 49ers 'America's Team' after beating Cowboys :: NBC Sports Bay Area

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa took to Instagram to suggest that San Francisco is now “America’s Team” after his teammates finished off the Cowboys Sunday. Bosa was unable to finish the game himself, knocked out with a concussion before halftime.

Wild-card round good, bad, ugly: Cowboys failed in myriad of ways vs 49ers :: Cowboys Wire

It’s troubling when the best thing about the team’s playoff game was the punter. Randy Gregory had an uncharacteristically rough game, and the Cowboys overall continued their flagfest of a season with 14 penalties. The offensive coaches did the team no favors, and that last play… well, there’s the ugly.

Cowboys set new record in postseason futility :: Field Yates (Twitter)

The Cowboys have now gone 11 straight playoff appearances without reaching a conference championship game. That’s the longest streak by any team in NFL history. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 17, 2022

80 best pics from Cowboys wild-card loss to 49ers :: Cowboys Wire

A photo is worth a thousand words. These are the pics from USA Today Images and the Associated Press that tell the story of the Cowboys’ brutal exit from the 2021 postseason. Soak them in; it’ll be the last Cowboys action until training camp.

Cowboys sign Isaac Alarcon to the roster :: The Mothership

Following annual procedure, the Cowboys re-signed 13 practice squad players upon the conclusion of the season. One of them is Isaac Alarcon, the Mexican-born offensive lineman who fans got to know from Hard Knocks. Alarcon’s stint in the International Pathway Program is now over; he will not have a roster exemption for the roster or practice squad moving forward.

Dak Prescott looking out for practice squad players as season ends :: Mike Leslie (Twitter)

Micah Parsons says that Dak Prescott came to the team and said “hey, everybody throw $500 in,” to give to practice squad players, because they don’t get the same check for playoff games. Parsons says that’s the kind of leader Prescott is. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 17, 2022

Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Cowboys eliminated from playoffs :: Cowboys Wire

With the postseason loss, the Cowboys cement their spot in the 2022 draft. They’ll pick 24th overall on April 28 when the first round is held in Las Vegas.

