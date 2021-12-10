Cowboys News: McCarthy’s guarantee goes viral, Parsons files trademark for signature phrase

All eyes will be on FedExField this Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Football Team as they look to gain a stranglehold on the NFC East. This rivalry doesn’t need any extra motivation, however head coach Mike McCarthy guaranteed a Cowboys win against their division rival, adding an intriguing element to the matchup. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons kickstarted a trend during HBO’s Hard Knock over the summer, and he’s on his way to cashing in on it after filing a trademark on a signature phrase.

The Cowboys running game has dived as of late with Ezekiel Elliott battling a knee issue and lack of offensive line continuity. Fixing the latter coupled with Tony Pollard getting more involved by attacking the perimeter could turn things around, which the Cowboys’ offensive needs desperately. Week 14 X-factors, a full Dallas-Washington injury report, playoff scenarios, and more highlighted this edition of the news and notes.

Cowboys at Football Team: Each team’s X-Factor player for Sunday :: Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys are looking for their second consecutive win on Sunday after losing three out of four and Washington is trying to move within one game of them in the NFC East. Big-time players make big plays in these types of games and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence along with running back Antonio Gibson were chosen as X-factors in this division showdown.

Cowboys 2021 Playoff Scenarios: Week 14 Impact Games :: Inside The Star

The road to the playoffs is underway and each week games hold more importance in terms of seeding for the Cowboys. Jess Haynie explores the current standings in the NFC, who holds the edge when it comes to tie-breakers, and how every Week 14 matchup in the conference can reshape the postseason.

Film room: How the Dallas Cowboys’ running game can get back on track :: Dallas Morning News

Nick Kehoe of the Dallas Morning News dives into ways to fix the Cowboys spiraling run game which include giving Tony Pollard more touches, attacking with outside runs, stopping the musical chairs on the offensive line, and more.

The problem? Pollard has a foot injury and his status for the game is in doubt.

3 WFT players the Dallas Cowboys should be afraid of :: The Landry Hat

Games in the NFC East are always tough regardless of the records of the participants. The Cowboys may be the better team on paper but Washington has won four straight games are itching to creep one game closer to Dallas in the division standings. Defensive tackle Daron Payne, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and quarterback Taylor Heinicke were highlighted as players that could lead an upset for Washington on Sunday.

Pollard's plantar, Parsons hip pocket headline Cowboys-WFT injury report :: Cowboys Wire

Parsons and Pollard made Cowboys fans gasp for air when they showed up on Thursday’s injury report. Fortunately, Parsons will play despite dealing with a sore hip. Pollard’s status is a little more up in the air as it was announced he tore his left plantar fascia and will be a game-time decision for Sunday. Also, updates on wide receivers Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown as well as the latest on the injury situation in Washington are laid out in this piece.

Dak Nominated For Rooney Sportsmanship Award :: The Mothership

Just days after being nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Prescott was named the Cowboys’ nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award given to the NFL player who best represents sportsmanship.

Micah Parsons Files Trademark for Signature “The Lion Is Always Hungry” Phrase :: Inside The Star

Parsons has made the phrase “The lion is always hungry” a popular one on all social media platforms since he uttered it during training camp for the Cowboys on HBO’s Hard Knock. The rookie made a savvy business move last week when he filed a trademark for it, showing he’s not just smart on the field but off of it as well.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy fuels Washington rivalry, guarantees a win Sunday :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

When the Cowboys play Washington it brings out something in the players involved that’s different from most games. It affects the coaches too as Mike McCarthy caused a commotion on Thursday when he guaranteed a win for the Cowboys against Washington this Sunday.

Health may be the secret weapon for the Cowboys roster as they head towards the end of the 2021 season :: Blogging The Boys

With Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore, and Trysten Hill set to return against Washington this Sunday, Tom Ryle breaks down how a healthy roster could set the Cowboys up for success during the push for the playoffs.

Mailbag: Dak To Run More? Kazee vs. Hooker? :: The Mothership

Nick Eatman and David Helman discuss how Prescott will continue to pick his spots when it comes to running the football and how Malik Hooker has slowly become a more reliable every-down player at free safety than Damontae Kazee.

