Cowboys News: McCarthy, Gallimore, Gregory look for Week 14 return; RomoVision debuts

The mini-bye offers a nice opportunity to look forward, and the Cowboys have plenty to look forward to heading into Week 14. Fresh off the return of defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, the club is now set to welcome back Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory on that side of the ball, not to mention their head coach. It could feel like a whole new team in Washington. Speaking of the Football Team, they’ll be entering their divisional meeting with Dallas minus their star tight end.

Elsewhere, a Cowboys assistant could be heading back to college, Trevon and Aaiden Diggs are breaking down film (and having more trouble with quarterback names), and the TV ratings from the Cowboys’ win in New Orleans are huge… as is the league’s expected salary cap number for 2022. All that, plus CBS rolls out new technology during Tony Romo’s most recent broadcast, and Emmitt Smith puts out the “SOLD” sign in his yard. News and Notes, coming right up…

Cowboys eyeing Thursday return for McCarthy :: The Mothership

This week, it’s not just injured players who the team is watching closely for a return to action. Their head coach is expected to back in the building on Thursday after a bout with COVID-19. ” I’m looking forward to getting back to work in person,” McCarthy said recently. Until then, he’ll be “Zooming in and getting his staff prepared,” just as he has been, according to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones.

The returns of Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore are coming right on time for Dallas :: Inside the Star

The Cowboys defense was re-joined by DeMarcus Lawrence back in Week 13; they’re set to welcome back two more powerhouses in Week 14. Gallimore has already started his 21-day practice window and is expected to suit up against Washington. Gregory is expected to be cleared for practice this week. Both will help shore up that side of the ball as the Cowboys look to chase down a division crown and playoff berth.

Report: Duke eyeing Cowboys assistant coach for head coaching vacancy :: Cowboys Wire

Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn aren’t the only Cowboys assistants drawing head coaching interest from other teams. The club’s senior assistant defensive assistant is reportedly being looked at by Duke University for its new vacancy. Edwards was a four-year letterman there prior to launching a 24-year career coaching defenses at the pro level.

Watch Cowboys star Trevon Diggs and son Aaiden break down game film :: The Landry Hat

The breakout star of HBO’s Hard Knocks has a new video out. And the league’s interception leader is in it, too. The Diggs father-and-son team breaks down game film in a clip for NFL Rush that was posted to social media last week. Aaiden seems to have cleared up his “little bit of confused” when it comes to telling Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes apart, but now has trouble with the name of Ravens passer Lamar Jackson.

Finding Dan Quinn's plan for reinforcements :: The Mothership

Lawrence, Gregory, and Parsons have been on the field together for just 28 snaps this season, way back in Week 1. That should finally change in Week 14, as the team figures out how to use the trio for practically the first time. “Maybe we don’t have that moment where we put Micah into some different spots,” Quinn said. “Now that we have that part of his game, it does allow the package to extend more.”

Report Card, Snap Counts from Cowboys' Week 13 win over Saints :: Cowboys Wire

Getting themselves back in the win column also brought higher marks for the Cowboys’ position groups last week. While solid B-work isn’t where the team wants to be entering the home stretch of the regular season, it’s trending in the right direction. Two units- defensive backs and coaching- each earned an A for their efforts in New Orleans.

Cowboys provide yet another ratings bonanza :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

The Cowboys’ 27-17 win over the Saints drew an average of 16.8 million viewers across platforms. Second most watched Thursday Night Football game this season. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 6, 2021

Washington Football Team TE Logan Thomas avoids ACL tear :: ESPN

Washington’s dangerous tight end appears to have dodged a bullet after a scary-looking injury on Sunday, but the knee damage he sustained will almost certainly keep him from both meetings with Dallas this season. Thomas did not tear his ACL, tests showed, but a torn MCL would still require surgery and could sideline him for the rest of the season, barring a playoff run, according to a source.

NFL's salary cap expected to hit $208M in 2022 :: NFL.com

Sources say next season’s cap is expected to reach the $208.2 million maximum agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association in May. A final number will likely be revealed soon. This year’s $15.7 million drop from 2020 left many teams doing cap gymnastics, using salary conversions, voidable years, and other maneuvers to stay in compliance. Many free agents opted for one-year deals, hoping to return to a more robust market in March. Some of those bets are about to pay off.

New 'RomoVision' technology debuts Sunday, showing Xs and Os over replay footage :: NFL (Twitter)

Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith's Addison mansion has sold :: Dallas Morning News

A Dallas-area builder has purchased No. 22’s one-acre estate (with a $2.2 million price tag) after ten weeks on the market. No word on whether new owner Michael Holigan will take the all-time rushing king up on his offer of a dinner, which Smith had offered as a perk to go with the sale of the home.

