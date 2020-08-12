Cowboys News: McCarthy’s best man, Cooper separates from DBs, pack

The sport of football is known for doling out hard-hitting punishment on the gridiron, but it took major blows on Tuesday with the cancellation and postponement of some of the larger NCAA conference seasons. The NFL moves forward though with their unique start to training camps.

Which Cowboys coaches hired under Mike McCarthy have been flying dangerously low under the radar? The NFL has lifted the tryout ban and what that could mean for some free agents in the immediate future. Despite the different style of training camp, NFL media members still believe McCarthy can have immediate success. Take a deep dive into all there is to know about what goes into the Dallas Cowboys 2020 training camp; all this and more in News and Notes.

With so many staff changse, it’s easy to overlook or forget one of the new Cowboys coaches. In the latest edition of Mailbag, Cowboys writers Rob Phillips & Jonny Auping each give their coaching hire that is flying too far under the radar.

Breaking news: wide receivers who are able to get themselves open are valuable in the NFL. The Cowboys have one of those valuable receivers. His name is Amari Cooper, who in 2019 ranked No. 2 at creating separation on deep passes.

Here’s more from today’s memo on the NFL lifting the prohibition on tryouts, including free agents needing to pass two COVID-19 tests before they’re allowed on the field, keeping them away from players on the roster, and limit to eight players trying out per day. pic.twitter.com/ThMS2HZCNe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 11, 2020





No one rides harder for the Dallas Cowboys than Michael Irvin, who’s new favorite player seems to be wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

.@michaelirvin88 had QUITE the comparison for the Dallas Cowboys adding CeeDee Lamb to their offense (via @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/ODaEpK4OsY — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) August 11, 2020





Bob Sturm breaks down the linebacker positional switch between Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch heading into the 2020 season. The answer won’t reveal itself for perhaps years to come, but the amount of capital sunk into two players who may best be suited for the same position is troubling.

It’s hard for NFL coaches to succeed in their first year with a new team, and with this year’s unusual off season it becomes a little more challenging. However, critics still believe in the Cowboys and new head coach Mike McCarthy.

There has been tons of talk this offseason of the Cowboys talented receiver group. NFL.com ranked every teams wide outs, and it’s no surprise the Cowboys are near the top. Follow the link to find out exactly where in the top five the Cowboys trio lands.

Left guard and center are two spots up for grabs on the Dallas offensive line, and former 2019 third-round pick Connor McGovern has a real opportunity to seize one of those two roles. Learn more about the former Penn St. standout.

The Cowboys offensive line has been their strongest position group for years now. Zack Martin finds himself No. 2 according to Pro Football Focus behind the Colts’ Quenton Nelson.

This is the ultimate “what you need to know” about The Star and Cowboys training camp in an unprecedented year for the NFL. Protocols galore, the Cowboys are well prepared.



