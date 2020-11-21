Cowboys News: McCarthy analytics scorecard, Elliott’s true rank, Dalton projection

The Dallas Cowboy’s top pass rusher, DeMarcus Lawrence, is expected to play on Sunday despite missing practice time due to an illness. Ezekiel Elliott has had his fair share of struggles in 2020 but that didn’t stop team owner Jerry Jones from calling the two-time rushing champion the team’s best player when he joined 105.3 the Fan on Friday.

Mike McCarthy didn’t let things like injuries stop him from giving an honest assessment of his coaching performance so far in 2020. The Cowboys have been much improved on defense over the last two games. If they can continue that and get Elliott and the running game going, which has been the Viking’s formula during their current win streak, they could get their first road win of the season on Sunday.

The Cowboy’s most important defensive player, CeeDee Lamb versus Justin Jefferson, and predictions for Cowboys-Vikings and more are covered in this edition of the news and notes.

Is Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy keeping his promise to embrace analytics in Dallas? :: NFL

Link When Mike McCarthy was hired back in January, he stated that he embraced analytics during his one-year hiatus from coaching. Joseph Ferraiola breaks down if the Cowboys head man has continued to do so in his first nine games in Dallas. It's an interesting look into how an analytic-based approach manifests itself in game situations.

Jerry Jones says Elliott is Cowboys' top player but here's where he really ranks :: Cowboys Wire

Link Ezekiel Elliott may have had his fair share of struggles in 2020 but that didn't stop owner Jerry Jones from deeming him the team's best player. However, K.D. Drummond breaks down the former two-time rushing champ's true ranking on the roster.

Dalton not being historically bad among 5 NFC East stats to know for Week 11 :: Cowboys Wire

Link Dan Morse's weekly look at the NFC East through the lens of advanced analytics provides a great look at whether or not the product Dallas has received from their backup QB will improve. It also aims at Daniel Jones' progression, the Eagles surprise second-year receiver and how well the Washington Football Team is blocking their run game and if their rookie runner is taking advantage of it.

McCarthy: Despite illness, 'everything pointing' to DeMarcus Lawrence playing Sunday :: Cowboys Wire

Link Although DeMarcus Lawrence has missed practice recently due to an illness, all signs point to him playing Sunday according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy hopes to silence Vikings' horn for Cowboys' first road win :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Gjallarhorn is used by the Minnesota Vikings to celebrate every big play they amass during home games. Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday that it's a great home-field advantage for the home team but it's not something he's looking forward to dealing with, seeing as he saw it regularly during his days as the Packers head coach.

The most important player on the Dallas Cowboys defense :: The Landry Hat

Link Even though he's only played in two games in 2020, Lucas Mascherin explains why linebacker Sean Lee is the Cowboy's most important player on defense.

The Cowboys' chances against the Vikings are tied to the QB position, and we don't just mean Andy Dalton :: Dallas Morning News

Link Andy Dalton is back after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and should start against the Minnesota Vikings. However, it won't just be his play that will determine if the Cowboy's four-game losing streak will end but also Kirk Cousins. With a 2-6 career record against the Cowboys, stopping the run and putting the ball in his hands could lead to victory.

Cowboys can follow template forged by Vikings in order to win Sunday :: Cowboys Wire

Link Our own Ben Grimaldi breaks down how the Cowboys can use the Viking's recent formula of running the ball well and playing good defense to win against them Sunday.

Mike McCarthy: "I Have A lot Of Work Left To Do" :: Inside The Star

Link Mike McCarthy certainly didn't envision the Cowboys being 2-7 at this point in the season. Even though the team has been ravaged by injuries, he hasn't let that become an excuse as to why the team has struggled and provided an honest assessment of his performance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday.

Five things to watch when the Cowboys face the Vikings :: Blogging The Boys

Link Containing Dalvin Cook, CeeDee Lamb versus Justin Jefferson, and which defense will rise to the occasion, and more will be important factors in determining who wins the Cowboys battle with the Vikings on Sunday.

CeeDee Lamb vs Justin Jefferson: Top Rookie WRs Meet in Week 11 :: Inside The Star

Link One could make the case that CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson have been the two best rookie receivers all season long. Now, the two young studs meet for the first time in Minnesota on Sunday.

Expert predictions for Cowboys-Vikings: Will Andy Dalton, defensive improvement put Dallas over the top at Minnesota? :: Dallas Morning News

Link The SportsDay Staff offer their predictions for the Cowboys-Vikings showdown on Sunday and America's Team isn't getting a lot of love.